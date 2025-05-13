Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 5.8mm Titanium Frame, 200 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, like the other models in the Galaxy S25 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2025 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in three colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 3,900mAh battery
  • The handset has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 12-megapixel selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled on Tuesday as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. With a thickness of 5.8mm, it is one of Samsung's slimmest smartphones in years. It is equipped with the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip that powers the other models in the Galaxy S25 lineup. The company has equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset has a 3,900mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price is set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 93,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will also be available in a 512GB storage configuration that costs $1,219 (roughly Rs. 1,03,500).

The newly announced Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colourways starting May 30. Pricing for other markets, including India, is expected to be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15, with the company's One UI 7 skin. It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (3,120×1,440 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. This is the same processor that arrive with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. The handset is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

There's a 200-megapixel primary camera (with 2x optical in sensor zoom) on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view. The handset has a 12-megapixel front facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, as well as Qi (wireless) charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Besides, it measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazfit Bip 6 India Launch Teased; Tipped to Offer Up to 15 Days of Battery Life

