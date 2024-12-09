Spotify Wrapped 2024: Everything You Need to Know

2024 Spotify Wrapped has been officially rolled out by the Swedish music streaming platform.

The annual feature shares information about users' music-listening behaviour within the app. 

This includes time spent streaming music, number of artists listened to, most played music, favourite artists and bands, and more.

This year, Spotify has debuted several new features, including an AI-generated audio discussion of the user's listening habits.

It leverages Google's NotebookLM to bring Audio Overviews to the music streaming platform.

Spotify also shows Your Music Evolution which reveals the musical phases that uniquely defined the listener's year.

Users will receive up to three distinctive musical phases based on unique descriptors, genres, and artists.

