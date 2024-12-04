Technology News
Spotify, Google Partner to Add NotebookLM-Powered AI Podcasts to Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is a visual summary of the user’s in-app behaviour and music streaming pattern.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify users will be able to listen to the NotebookLM-powered AI podcast within the app

  • Spotify Wrapped was first started in 2016
  • It shows a user’s most played songs, top artists, and more
  • This year, two AI hosts will discuss the user’s Spotify Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped has finally arrived, and it adds a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will showcase users' “year in audio” in a new way. This year, Spotify has partnered with Google's NotebookLM to bring its Audio Overviews feature to the music streaming platform. With this, users will be able to listen to an AI-generated audio discussion of their most played songs, top artists, time spent listening to music, and other metrics. This new showcase is now available in addition to the usual image cards highlighting the same information.

Spotify Wrapped Gets an AI Showcase

In a press briefing, Spotify and Google revealed their partnership to bring a new AI feature to Spotify Wrapped's 2024 edition. The feature is powered by the NotebookLM platform, an AI-powered research and writing assistant. The platform also has an Audio Overviews feature that allows users to add text, documents, or a URL to generate engaging audio discussions between two AI hosts.

This Audio Overviews feature is now being used to create personalised AI podcasts for all Spotify users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Sweden, the US, and the UK. Notably, the feature will be available to both free users and Spotify Premium subscribers.

To listen to the AI podcast within Spotify Wrapped, users will need to go to the Wrapped feed on the music streaming app or website's home page. Alternatively, they can click here to directly go to the AI podcast's interface. On this screen, users will need to tap on “Your Wrapped AI podcast”. This will open a pop-up window in which users can then listen to two AI hosts discuss their summary of in-app activity. Users can also share the AI podcast with others or download it.

Notably, Spotify Wrapped was first introduced in 2016, and replaced Spotify's year-end showcase from the previous year called “Year in Music”. Since then, the music streaming platform has been adding new features and introducing new interfaces for it. The annual feature is usually rolled out in late November.

Spotify Wrapped shares information about users' music listening behaviour within the app. These include the time spent listening to music, the total number of artists listened to, most played music, most favourite genre, favourite artists and bands, and more.

Further reading: Spotify, Google, NotebookLM, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Pixel Recorder App Could Soon Get a ‘Clear Voice’ Feature for Background Noise Reduction

