Upcoming Electric Scooters in India

Image Credit: Unsplash

The electric two-wheelers segment in India is gaining quite a lot of traction this year.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brands like Honda, TVS and Suzuki are reportedly working on EV vehicles that might launch in the first half of 2025.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Here are the most anticipated launches in the upcoming months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

1. Honda is reportedly working to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market in March 2025.

Image Credit: Honda

The Honda Activa EV could share similarities with Activa 110 and could have two detachable and swappable Mobile Power Packs.

Image Credit: Honda

2. TVS is also likely to launch electric vehicles in the next six months, one of which could be based on the TVS Jupiter.

Image Credit: TVS

The two-wheeler is expected to have a range of 70-80 km on a single charge, targeting everyday consumers.

Image Credit: TVS

3. Suzuki Burgman EV could also make its debut as the company's first electric scooter.

Image Credit: Suzuki

It is expected to get a fixed battery pack rather than the detachable one which was claimed earlier in spy images.

Image Credit: Suzuki

To read more about it
tap on the link below

Click Here

Image Credit: Unsplash