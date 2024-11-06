Upcoming Electric Scooters in India

The electric two-wheelers segment in India is gaining quite a lot of traction this year.
Brands like Honda, TVS and Suzuki are reportedly working on EV vehicles that might launch in the first half of 2025.
Here are the most anticipated launches in the upcoming months.
1. Honda is reportedly working to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market in March 2025.
The Honda Activa EV could share similarities with Activa 110 and could have two detachable and swappable Mobile Power Packs.
2. TVS is also likely to launch electric vehicles in the next six months, one of which could be based on the TVS Jupiter.
The two-wheeler is expected to have a range of 70-80 km on a single charge, targeting everyday consumers.
3. Suzuki Burgman EV could also make its debut as the company's first electric scooter.
It is expected to get a fixed battery pack rather than the detachable one which was claimed earlier in spy images.