Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Honda Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More

EV scooters from brands like Honda, TVS and Suzuki are expected to be launched in the Indian market in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2024 22:16 IST
Photo Credit: Honda Global

Two-wheelers are gaining prominence in the India market for the last couple of years.

Highlights
  • Scooters from 3 prominent companies expected to be launched in 2025
  • These are expected to be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
  • These two-wheelers are expected to hit the Indian roads next year
The electric two-wheelers segment is gaining quite a lot of traction this year. We have seen multiple brands launching their EV scooters in the country at different price points. That said, major bike makers are also eyeing this segment. We have brands like Honda, TVS, and Suzuki, reportedly working on EV vehicles that might launch in the first half of 2025. And with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 right around the corner, one might expected announcements of multiple electric scooters for the Indian market. That said, in this article, we will focusing majorly on three electric two-wheelers, which are also one of the most anticipated launches in the upcoming months. So, without further ado, let's begin. 

Honda Activa EV 

Honda Motors is reportedly working to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market in March 2025.

Specifications

Honda Activa EV could share similarities with Activa 110. The two-wheeler might sport two Honda Mobile Power Packs, which could be detachable and swappable. The scooter might also come loaded with an on-board fully digital touchscreen instrumental console, keyless start and stop feature. It is expected to have a range of 100+ km when fully charged.

Expected Price in India

The upcoming EV is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter could be a direct competitor of Ola S1, TVS iQube and Ather 450. Honda Activa EV is expected to make its global debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January in New Delhi next year.

TVS Jupiter EV 

TVS is also reported to launch two eletric vehicles in India in the next six months. As per multiple reports, the brand might launch one electric vehicle for B2B market and another could be an electric version of its popular scooter, TVS Jupiter. 

Specifications

The Jupiter EV is anticipated to be a mass-market product which will be targeted to everyday commuters. The two-wheeler is expected to have a range of 70-80 km on a single charge.

Expected Price in India 

The scooter is expected to be priced below the Rs 1 Lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman EV 

As per Gaadiwaadi, the Japanese automobile maker's first electric scooter could be none other than the Burgman EV. The scooter is expected to enter production in December 2024. Suzuki has also reportedly set a annual sales target of 25,000 units for Burgman EV.

Specifications

The two-wheeler is expected to get a fixed battery pack rather than the detachable battery which was claimed earlier in spy images. Not much is revealed about the two-wheeler at the moment.

Expected Price in India

Codenamed as XF091, the scooter is expected to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January next year. Nothing is revealed about the price of the vehicle.

Honda Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, Suzuki Burgman EV
