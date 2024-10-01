Funtouch OS 15 Released: Top 5 Features

Image Credit:Vivo

Vivo has announced the rollout of Funtouch OS 15 update for its smartphones.

It becomes one of the first companies alongside iQOO to introduce an Android 15-based update.

Here are the top 5 notable features of the Funtouch OS 15 update:

1. Funtouch OS 15 brings multiple sets of static and live wallpapers with different styles to choose from.

2. It also includes four new animations for fingerprint authentication.

3. AI features like AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase and Memory Movie have also been added.

4. Enhanced Link to Windows feature allows users to sync contacts, share files and view recent photos in real-time.

5. S-Capture gets new screenshots and screen-recording tools.

To know all about the update
click on the link below

Click Here

