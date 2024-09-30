Vivo and iQOO smartphones have begun receiving the Funtouch OS 15 update in India. With its rollout, the companies have become one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce Android 15 on its handsets, leaving behind tech giants such as Samsung and Google. The update brings new algorithms, enhanced animations and effects, and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) — all aimed at improving the user experience.

Vivo FuntouchOS 15 Rollout

According to iQOO, the Funtouch OS 15 update will be available for download on the iQOO 12. Other phones from the brand will receive the update in the coming weeks and months. In a press release, Vivo also confirmed the rollout of the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 beta update on their Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X100 series.

The update's changelog reveals that Funtouch OS 15 includes a new smart scheduling algorithm which is said to provide apt computing power to different apps and tasks depending on their priority level and requirements. Furthermore, it also optimises the system's dynamic effects which now feel more natural, courtesy of the new Origin animation. This optimisation also improves the tactical response, promising an improved user experience.

Funtouch OS 15 also brings multiple sets of static and live wallpapers with different styles to choose from. There are also new always-on display styles, four new fingerprint recognition animations, and an optimised icon library. Features such as Memory Movie, shadow removal for documents, clean-up suggestions, and new quick settings for the Ultra Game Mode have also been added.

In addition to customisation options, the Android 15 update for Vivo smartphones also brings AI features. One of them is AI Photo Enhance which optimises image parameters to improve the overall image quality. It also gets an AI Erase feature, which as the name suggests is an object removal tool that can remove elements from images. These features are part of the new AI Image Lab. Another notable addition is live transcribe which claims to provide transcriptions of spoken on-screen content.

The update also improves cross-device operability with an enhanced Link to Windows feature. Users can sync contacts, share files and view recent photos in real time across devices. Additionally, the S-Capture feature has also been revamped and now supports multiple audio tracks and annotations during screen recording. It also bundles a control panel for adjusting settings such as the microphone and system sound recordings.