Technology News
English Edition

Vivo, iQOO Roll Out Android 15-Based Funtouch OS 15 Update With AI Features: What’s New

Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update brings multiple sets of static and live wallpapers with different styles to choose from.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 14:36 IST
Vivo, iQOO Roll Out Android 15-Based Funtouch OS 15 Update With AI Features: What’s New

Photo Credit: iQOO

FuntouchOS 15 for iQOO and Vivo smartphones is based on Android 15

Highlights
  • Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 update starts rolling out in India
  • Several Vivo and iQOO smartphones will receive it in the next few weeks
  • It brings AI Image Lab, more customisation options and other improvements
Advertisement

Vivo and iQOO smartphones have begun receiving the Funtouch OS 15 update in India. With its rollout, the companies have become one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce Android 15 on its handsets, leaving behind tech giants such as Samsung and Google. The update brings new algorithms, enhanced animations and effects, and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) — all aimed at improving the user experience.

Vivo FuntouchOS 15 Rollout

According to iQOO, the Funtouch OS 15 update will be available for download on the iQOO 12. Other phones from the brand will receive the update in the coming weeks and months. In a press release, Vivo also confirmed the rollout of the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 beta update on their Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and X100 series.

The update's changelog reveals that Funtouch OS 15 includes a new smart scheduling algorithm which is said to provide apt computing power to different apps and tasks depending on their priority level and requirements. Furthermore, it also optimises the system's dynamic effects which now feel more natural, courtesy of the new Origin animation. This optimisation also improves the tactical response, promising an improved user experience.

Funtouch OS 15 also brings multiple sets of static and live wallpapers with different styles to choose from. There are also new always-on display styles, four new fingerprint recognition animations, and an optimised icon library. Features such as Memory Movie, shadow removal for documents, clean-up suggestions, and new quick settings for the Ultra Game Mode have also been added.

In addition to customisation options, the Android 15 update for Vivo smartphones also brings AI features. One of them is AI Photo Enhance which optimises image parameters to improve the overall image quality. It also gets an AI Erase feature, which as the name suggests is an object removal tool that can remove elements from images. These features are part of the new AI Image Lab. Another notable addition is live transcribe which claims to provide transcriptions of spoken on-screen content.

The update also improves cross-device operability with an enhanced Link to Windows feature. Users can sync contacts, share files and view recent photos in real time across devices. Additionally, the S-Capture feature has also been revamped and now supports multiple audio tracks and annotations during screen recording. It also bundles a control panel for adjusting settings such as the microphone and system sound recordings.

iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Funtouch OS 15, Funtouch OS 15 Features, Funtouch OS 15 Release Date, Vivo, iQoo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection
Vivo, iQOO Roll Out Android 15-Based Funtouch OS 15 Update With AI Features: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo, iQOO Phones in India Get Funtouch OS 15 Update With These Features
  2. Lava Agni 3 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; to Get a 50-Megapixel Camera
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen Launched: See Price
  6. Caviar Launches Custom Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo, iQOO Roll Out Android 15-Based Funtouch OS 15 Update With AI Features: What’s New
  2. Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection
  3. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch a Smart Home Display With homeOS Next Year
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Trades Above $64,000 Despite Minor Losses, Altcoins Continue to Trade Sideways
  6. California Governor Gavin Newsom Vetoes Contentious AI Safety Bill
  7. Death Stranding 2 Release Date Will Be Confirmed at Some Point in 2025, Says Hideo Kojima
  8. Apple Drops Out of Talks to Join OpenAI Investment Round: Report
  9. Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Tipped to Begin in 2025 With M5 Chip and AI Spatial Computing Capabilities
  10. Lava Agni 3 5G to Debut in India This Week; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »