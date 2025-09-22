Despite the existence of a slightly lower but equally attractive, Rs. 25,000 smartphone segment, the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment also holds its own by offering that extra oomph, which could be in the form of a better display, better durability, faster charging, or even a telephoto camera. Yes, the upper-end of the mid-range is an equally attractive price point for consumers who are upgrading from their budget smartphone, but are looking for something extra. While it's up to manufacturers to decide what features separate their lower and upper mid-range offerings, for the consumer, that additional feature has to justify the increased price. So, here are the best smartphones we have reviewed under Rs. 30,000 in no particular order.

Phones under Rs. 30,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Vivo V50e 8 Rs. 26,999 OnePlus Nord CE5 8 Rs. 24,999 Nothing Phone 3a Pro 8 Rs. 29,999 Realme 14 Pro+ 8 Rs. 29,999 Redmi 14 Pro+ 8 Rs. 29,999

Vivo V50e

Vivo's V50e is all about style. The newest entrant in this guide, the phone offers a quality quad-curved panel that not only lends it a premium appearance but also a thinner bezel. It's not a case of all show and no go, as this delicate design is also IP69-rated for dust and water. This means that it can easily withstand not just splashes of water but pressurised sprays as well, making it quite durable.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor offers enough performance for handling everyday multitasking and some more, but it is not built for the gamer crowd as it does not offer the best raw performance in its class. With a 5,500mAh battery and a 90W charger, both battery life and fast-charging were not a problem in our review. Its camera performance is also quite good, but not as good as the premium Vivo V50 or even the new V60 model.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is all about delivering immense value. It has a slick and minimalist design, which is a sea-change over the previous Nord models. There's a flat display on the front with skinny borders, flat sides and a flat rear panel, but this design is also quite durable given its IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor that not only offers enough power for everyday performance but also for smooth and lag-free gaming. Its OLED display is also HDR10-certified so that you can enjoy a quality media viewing experience. Its primary camera performance is pretty good in all types of lighting conditions, but the second ultrawide camera needs some work. The biggest reason to get the Nord CE 5 is its massive battery, which lasted us an impressive 2 days in real-world testing.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Easily the most unique-looking smartphone at this price point, Nothing really outdid itself this year by introducing a new Phone 3a Pro model at a very attractive price. Whether you love or absolutely hate its retro-futuristic, semi-transparent design (or the odd placement of its cameras), it does feel very premium and also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Phone 3a Pro gets you a familiar flat AMOLED display found on the lesser Phone 3a, but if equipped with an additional telephoto camera that can capture impressive photos thanks to its optical image stabilisation. The Phone 3a Pro also offers 3 years of software and 6 years of SMR updates in terms of support, which is good to have. Its battery may not be the biggest in terms of capacity among the other phones in this guide, but good software optimisation does make it last more than a day.

Realme 14 Pro+

The Realme 14 Pro+ is the top-end model from the brand's numbered series, even after the launch of the latest Realme 15 Pro model. The phone has a very understated and minimal design compared to the loud and blingy 13 series smartphones. Also enhancing its design is a premium-looking, quad-curved AMOLED display. As simple and understated as it appears, the 14 Pro+ does have an IP69 rating and is tested to meet MIL-STD-810H standards, meaning it can handle the outdoors well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor offers enough power for every scrolling and multitasking, but is also useful when playing demanding games. Just like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the Realme 14 Pro+ also offers a 50-megapixel, optically stabilised telephoto camera, which manages 3x zoom and captures detailed photos in daylight and low-light. Given its silicon-carbon battery tech, Realme has managed to squeeze in a large 6,000mAh battery into its slim body, which easily lasted a day of usage.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series has graduated from the budget series to becoming a mid-ranger over the past few years. The latest Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is the most high-end Note model you can get, and it is almost an all-rounder. The phone is armed to the teeth when it comes to hardware and specifications, but also has a premium IP68-rated design. Its curved-edge display sure adds to its premium appearance, but it's the only smartphone at this price point to offer Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Xiaomi also adds a telephoto camera to mix, but this one offers a 2.5X magnification. Regardless, its 50-megapixel resolution still makes it a capable shooter for those who like to shoot portraits or love zooming into the action. While its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor offers enough performance for everyday tasks and some gaming, the large 6,200mAh battery can easily last two days on a single charge.