There was no shortage of fitness-tracking devices (both on the market and on our desks at Gadgets 360) in 2025, and it seems there's an ever-growing demand for these wearables. From inexpensive fitness bands that track the steps you take and calories you burn to discreet rings that offer a more minimalist experience, many of these devices focused on offering features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) this year. You might use them to monitor your calories, keep an eye on your stress levels and sleep quality, check your notifications on the go, or access detailed insights about your overall health and fitness.

Owning a fitness tracker, smartwatch, or ring in 2025 isn't good enough. In the AI age, companies now provide personalised coaching and detailed insights from your fitness and health information. In this guide, we explore eight of the most notable devices reviewed by Gadgets360 this year, and what made them stand out from a plethora of wearables.

From the Apple Watch Series 11 to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Google's Pixel Watch 4, and compact options such as the Gabit Smart Ring and the Fittr Hart X2, here are our top picks for the best wearables of 2025.

Wearable Product Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Apple Watch Series 11 9 Rs. 46,900 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 9 Rs. 46,999 Huawei Band 10 8 Rs. 3,799 Gabit Smart Ring 8 Rs. 13,800 Google Pixel Watch 4 9 Rs. 43,800 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 8 Rs. 32,999 Fittr Hart X2 Smart Ring 8 Rs. 19,499

Apple Watch Series 11

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 11 is one of the best wearables you can buy today. Thanks to Apple's tight integration with its own product ecosystem, you can access several features available on your phone directly from your wrist, including replying to messages and exchanging contact details with a tap. There's a bright LTPO3 OLED display on the Apple Watch Series 11, along with watchOS 26 and the company's new Liquid Glass UI, and it is powered by Apple's S10 chip. This year, Apple also introduced support for AI-powered coaching and more detailed health insights with its smartwatches.

While the Apple Watch Series 11 boasts quite a few software features, health and fitness tracking remains one of its most important features. You get support for hypertension alerts, improved heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep analysis. Apple also improved battery life on this year's model, and it offers around 24 hours of use on a single charge, along with fast charging support. At Rs. 46,900, it might feel a little expensive to some users, but it's worth keeping in mind that you get excellent build quality, improved tracking features, new colour options, and ecosystem benefits (if you have an iPhone), and it's one of the best options if you're already an Apple customer. Read our Apple Watch Series 11 review to learn more about the company's latest smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

You don't have to spend around Rs. 50,000 for a functional smartphone in 2025. But if you do, and you pair it with your Samsung smartphone, you get a wearable with a durable stainless-steel body and a snazzy rotating bezel that is located around a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen that's bright enough to use while you're on the go. The wearable runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos W1000 chip and offers Galaxy AI and Google Gemini features, along with coaching and personalised insights.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with support for tracking new metrics, such as Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index, while the watch has a 5ATM rating for water resistance and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. If you've read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review, you'll know that this is a high-quality Wear OS smartwatch that integrates with your Samsung smartphone, delivers more than a day of battery life, and offers comprehensive health and fitness insights. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of the best options that we've tested in 2025, if you're willing to shell out Rs. 50,999 for the cellular (LTE) model, or Rs. 46,999 for the Bluetooth variant.

Huawei Band 10

Priced at Rs. 3,799, the Huawei Band 10 is one of the most affordable options in this list, but you won't have to compromise on a lot of features. If you don't need a “smart” watch which runs on Wear OS, this wearable has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen that's surrounded by an aluminium alloy body. You get access to 100 workout modes, and it also supports health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring and heart-rate tracking.

Unlike other wearables from Apple and Samsung in this guide, you'll get over 10 days of battery life, so you won't have to keep reaching for the charger every other day. The Huawei Band 10 also has a 5ATM water resistance rating, which means it can handle your swimming sessions and similar outdoor activities. In our Huawei Band 10 review, we wrote that the fitness tracker has a comfortable band that can be worn for extended periods.

Gabit Smart Ring

Bigger isn't always better, especially when your smartwatch can get in the way of your workout. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that is very compact and sits on your index finger instead of your wrist, the Gabit Smart Ring is worth your consideration at Rs. 13,800. When we reviewed this device earlier this year, we found that it was a decent alternative to a smartwatch if you're okay with missing out on an easily accessible display.

The ring is made of titanium and is quite light. You can also swim with it, as it has a water resistance rating (up to 50 meters). While you will need to reach for your phone to start and stop workouts or see your statistics, we noted in our Gabit Smart Ring review that this little device is capable of tracking your sleep, activity, and SpO2 levels quite effectively. You also get up to a week of usage on a single charge.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Not everyone is a fan of Samsung's software, and some might prefer Google's Pixel products instead. If you're in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4 is one of the most refined smartwatches from the company in years, with an Actua 360 display and a Snapdragon W5 chip from Qualcomm. Thanks to the built-in Fitbit integration, you can also access health metrics like ECG and HRV tracking and view AI-powered insights and personalised coaching.

In our Pixel Watch 4 review, we found that the Pixel Watch 4 delivers just over a day of battery life on a single charge, but you get support for fast charging. You can also use it for a range of activities, including swimming, thanks to the IP68 and 5ATM ratings. However, at Rs. 43,800, it is considerably more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 8, which is worth keeping in mind.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

If you absolutely must buy a Galaxy Watch but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket, you can consider the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which has a cushion-shaped design and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. You get an AMOLED display, support for AI coaching via Google Gemini, and the same Exynos W1000 chip that is present on the more expensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

You'll still have access to heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress analysis, features that are also available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, we found that the battery life is nearly the same as its more expensive sibling. You can purchase Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 8 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 if you're looking for a more affordable, yet recent Wear OS smartwatch.

Fittr Hart X2 Smart Ring

We reviewed the Fittr Hart X2, which is a more expensive alternative to the Gabit Smart Ring, for customers who prefer a ring to a smartwatch. The Fittr Hart X2 is also made of titanium and features a scratch-resistant coating on its outer surface. In order to offer fitness tracking features, the smart ring is equipped with PPG and temperature sensors that enable support for heart rate and body temperature monitoring.

You get up to a week of battery life on a single charge on the Fittr Hart X2. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and it works with most modern smartphones. It costs Rs. 19,499, so we recommend reading our review of the Fittr Hart X2 and the Gabit smart ring to see which model offers better value for your money.