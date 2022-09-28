The Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 15,000

Features such as an ultra-wide camera are disappearing from budget phones You can however get stereo speakers, an IP rating, and fast charging Several older models at this price level remain attractive

There are plenty of new devices in India priced under Rs. 15,000 but buyers should be cautious because rising prices and ongoing component supply issues mean that you might not be getting the same kind of value that you might have been able to get a year or two ago. At the same time, don't expect huge leaps in power, camera quality, or construction quality if you're upgrading from a similarly priced phone that's a few years old.

Having said that, you can expect a big, high-quality screens, day-long battery life, quick charging, up-to-date software, and cameras that are good enough for everyday use. Other features you might find include 5G, stereo speakers, a high display refresh rate, or splash resistance.

So, here's a list of some of the best phones to buy under Rs. 15,000 in India right now, in no particular order. These have been reviewed and scored by Gadgets 360, and we'll help you find the best one for your needs whether you prioritise performance, battery life, camera quality, or design.

Phones under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Moto G52 8 Rs. 14,499 Infinix Hot 11S 8 Rs. 10,999 Redmi 10 Prime 8 Rs. 13,499 Realme Narzo 30 5G 8 Rs. 14,999 Redmi Note 10S 8 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy F22 8 Rs. 12,999

Moto G52

The Moto G52 (Review) lacks 5G and this is a bit worrisome given that 5G deployment seems to be around the corner. The G52 is solely for those who have no plans to jump onto the 5G bandwagon but are more interested in value. With that in mind, the Motorola Moto G52 is focused on entertainment with a 90Hz refresh rate pOLED display and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC is not a beast, but it surely gets daily tasks done (along with some light gaming) and this is partly thanks to Motorola's near-stock Android software. The phone also packs a large 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Infinix Hot 11S

The Infinix Hot 11S (Review) is a gaming-focussed smartphone for those on a tight budget. It offers a high-refresh-rate display that gamers will appreciate, and a decent budget SoC that's capable of some mid-level gaming. The plastic body has a glossy coating that feels cheap and is a smudge magnet. The display on the other hand is quite good at resisting fingerprints. The large display makes this phone a bit unwieldy, and one-handed use is next to impossible. The stereo speakers work well for gaming and are sufficiently loud. Battery life is excellent, and charging is quick too. This smartphone could be a good choice for casual users and those seeking a good gaming experience on a tight budget.

Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime (Review) carries the family look and sports a big 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a plastic frame, and a quad-camera system at the back.

This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Daylight camera performance was average, despite having a 50-megapixel primary camera. Low-light image quality was underwhelming, which was one of the main downsides of this phone. While it doesn't have the same impact that its predecessor did, it does deliver better performance so if that's important to you, the Redmi 10 Prime will suit your needs.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 5G (Review) is a slim 5G smartphone with a good 90Hz refresh rate display, great battery life, and mid-level gaming performance. The cameras are a bit disappointing for both stills and video, and to make matters worse, there's no ultra-wide camera. You get Realme UI plus several preinstalled apps that can spam you with unwanted notifications. Charging is a bit on the slower side. However, if you want 5G and you have a tight budget, the Narzo 30 5G is a phone to consider.

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung's Galaxy F22 (Review) is a rather basic budget smartphone that goes big on battery life. It has a vibrant 6.4-inch 90Hz HD+ Super AMOLED display, but cuts down on everything else. The big battery easily lasts two days, but takes a long time to charge. The camera performance was quite average for its segment, but daylight video quality was good, despite being limited to 1080p. The Galaxy F22's design can be best described as practical, with a display that is made of Gorilla Glass 5 and a plastic unibody. If a vivid display and strong battery life are priorities, the Galaxy F22 fits the bill.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S (Review) is a slightly more powerful version of the Redmi Note 10 and both these devices look identical. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Redmi Note 10S has stereo speakers and an IR emitter, which are both uncommon on budget smartphones. The Note 10S packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with 6GB of RAM, and you can choose between 64GB and 128GB of storage. It runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11. It does have a lot of preinstalled apps that occasionally push spammy notifications. The Note 10S has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Xiaomi offers a quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 10S with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Overall, the Redmi Note 10S is worth buying over the Redmi Note 10 if you want better performance.

