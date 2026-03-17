These devices pack quality displays in a variety of form factors Performance is enough for casual users but not so much for gamers Battery life is not an issue with some offering 7,000mAh batteries

Rising memory prices have forced smartphone manufacturers to shuffle their existing smartphones into new segments. Naturally, this results in some devices losing value if moved into a higher-priced segment. Bearing the brunt of this memory crisis is the lower end of the mid-range, which consists of smartphones priced just under Rs. 25,000. While newly launched devices come with a refreshed price tag and a feature set to match, earlier models that have now received price revisions face an uphill battle to prove their worth. With the new prices now in effect from all manufacturers, it's easy to tell that just two devices from our previous guide managed to stick around.

While the sub-Rs. 20,000-segment can now be called the budget range in 2026, packing budget features; devices that were previously at the Rs. 25,000 mark now find themselves in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment with most devices moving up in price to around Rs. 27,999. And this leaves very few smartphones worthy of their price tags in the under Rs. 25,000 category. But if you are on a tight budget and cannot spend any more than Rs. 25,000, here's a short list of the best smartphones you can buy at this price point.

Phones under Rs. 25,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi Note 15 8 Rs. 22,999 Nothing Phone 3a Lite 8 Rs. 21,999 Vivo T4 8 Rs. 24,999 Nothing Phone 3a 8 Rs. 24,999 OnePlus Nord CE 5 8 Rs. 24,999

Redmi Note 15

The Redmi Note 15 is the newest smartphone to make it to this list. For its asking price, it offers a well-rounded set of features and packages them in a slim and stylish design that's IP66-rated for dust and water resistance. Its large 6.77-inch AMOLED display is of the curved-edge variety, which, apart from offering good visuals, also lends the phone a slimmer profile.

As expected, there's always a catch. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is one of the worst chipsets in this segment, with benchmark scores that are a bit too low compared to the competition. However, Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, with good optimisation, keeps the UI experience smooth for casual users. Its 108-megapixel primary camera is a bit of a mixed bag, offering good daylight photography, but it is not the best in class in low-light conditions. Battery life easily lasts a day with heavy use.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Another recent addition to this segment is the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. Priced at Rs. 21,999, it seemingly replaces the older Phone 3a, given that the new Phone 4a's price tag has now reached Rs. 31,999. The Phone 3a Lite has a familiar yet unique, transparent Nothing design. This, along with its missing 50-megapixel telephoto camera, is what separates it from its twin, the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The phone's overall profile is quite slim with a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with HDR10 video streaming support. While its mid-frame uses polycarbonate, the front and rear panels use Panda Glass, unlike the Phone 2 Pro, which uses polycarbonate for its frame and rear panel. The phone offers sufficient processing power for everyday tasks and a decent primary camera, which offers good performance in daylight but decent performance in low-light settings. Power users can get a whole day of use from its 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo T4

If you are looking for a great mid-range device that delivers an excellent balance of features and price, Vivo's T4 should be high up on your list. The T4 has a slim and stylish IP64-rated design with a quad-curved display that not only gives it a premium appearance but also supports HDR10 streaming in OTT apps.

However, things aren't picture perfect. The phone has a single rear-facing camera and a single speaker, which sounds a bit tinny and one-sided, even though it is sufficiently loud. The single rear-facing camera is capable. It manages quality images in both daylight and low light at its native focal length. Video recordings are great as well. The massive 7,300mAh battery is the cherry on the icing and can easily last two days with moderate use.

Nothing Phone 3a

The Phone 3a was a feature-packed offering from Nothing in 2025, offering excellent value for money. The phone is still available while stocks last, and a year later, it continues to offer even better value than the Phone 3a Lite at a slightly higher price.

The Nothing Phone 3a has a slightly chubby design but feels solid despite using a polycarbonate frame. Its design is IP64-rated for dust and water, and it has the typical Nothing transparent back, which makes it appear quite unique. While the Phone 3a Lite offers basic performance, the Phone 3a offers better performance along with the ability to play 3D games. Its stereo speakers also sound rich and loud. A lot of the Nothing experience relies on its software, and Nothing OS does not disappoint, providing a fluid, bloatware-free UI. Battery life is quite solid and easily lasts a day with heavy usage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 sure packs some healthy upgrades. The phone has a clean, minimalist design and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Its HDR-certified display has skinny borders, which provide a clean, immersive viewing experience compared to most devices at this price point.

The Nord CE 5's highlight feature isn't its design, but its raw performance. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which delivers nearly twice the performance of its competitors, making it a good choice for budget gamers. Primary camera performance is good for its price, provided you stick to its native focal length. The ultrawide camera also performs well in daylight, but not in low light. Battery life with its 7,100mAh battery is top-notch and can last two days on a charge with moderate use. Unlike most smartphones in this segment, charging it up is also equally fast, thanks to its 80W SuperVOOC charger.