Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Everyday Reliability

The Redmi Note series has always been the hero product for Redmi, offering the right mix of premium features and a value-for-money proposition. And with the Redmi Note 15 5G, the company isn't chasing gimmicks or radical innovation; it wants to refine what users actually care about. The latest smartphone from the company comes equipped with a sleek and premium design, a curved AMOLED display, long-term software support, and more.

The Redmi Note 15 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs. 24,999. That said, does it make sense to go for this smartphone given the strong competition in this segment? Let's find out in this review.

Redmi Note 15 Design: Sleek and Lightweight

Dimensions - 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm

Weight - 178g

Colours - Glacier Blue, Black and Mist Purple

The smartphone comes with power on/off button and volume controls on the right side (left) and USB Type-C port and SIM tray at the bottom (right).

The Redmi Note 15 follows the legacy of Redmi devices when it comes to design. We have talked in-depth about its design in the first impressions, which you can check here. To summarise, the handset offers a sleek, lightweight design that looks premium. The device also features an IP55 + IP66 rating, making it water- and dust-resistant, which is decent considering the price tag.

Redmi Note 15 Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 240Hz touch sampling rate, 12-bit colour depth, 3,200nits peak brightness

The Redmi Note 15 is loaded with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 12-bit display. You also get 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate, 100 percent P3 colour gamut, Wet Touch 2.0 support, TUV Eye Protection 2.0, 3,200nits of peak brightness, and more.

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 3,200nits of peak brightness.

The curved display offers a premium look and feel. The frame design is such that you don't feel it stabbing your hand, which is a good thing. The display is sharp and vivid. The colours came out to be punchy, and the black appears deep. The peak brightness of 3,200nits feels enough for outdoor usage, although you still see some glare where the screen curves.

Next, the 120Hz screen refresh rate makes the whole experience buttery smooth. The scrolls and swipes feel responsive. However, the only downside of this otherwise good display is that it does not support HDR playback. So, if you are planning to watch some HDR content on Netflix or YouTube, then you will feel a bit disappointed. It also has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen that works quickly and reliably.

Redmi Note 15 Software: Minimalistic and Customisable

Software - Hyper OS 2

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 4 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The Redmi Note 15 runs HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. The company claims you will get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches with the latest smartphone, which is a good offer for this price segment.

The latest HyperOS 2 comes with a plethora of options to customise the device to your needs. The user interface feels lighter and more intuitive compared to previous versions. You can easily customise the lock screen, animations, icons, transitions, and more with this. And not to forget, the wallpaper options are plenty with its Theme stores.

The smartphone comes with four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

The company has been modest with the AI features, though. You get basic features like Circle to Search, Gemini, and AI Beauty in the Gallery for AI features. Addition of some of the features like AI summarise, or more, could make it even more interesting.

That said, you get lots of bloatware instead. The smartphone comes with plenty of pre-installed applications like Block Blast, Bubble Shooter, TileFun, Scanner, PhonePe, and more. Moreover, the company has replaced its own app store with Indus App Store, which is basically an Indian alternative to Google Play. While it is good to give users options to choose the marketplace, adding so many pre-installed applications can be borderline irritating.

Redmi Note 15 Performance: Not a Powerhouse, But Still Gets the Job Done

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

Memory - 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 1TB

Redmi Note 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. You also get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot. I have compiled some synthetic benchmarks comparing the new Redmi device with similarly-priced smartphones, which you can check here:

Benchmarks Redmi Note 15 Nothing Phone 3a Lite Poxo X7 Pro OnePlus Nord CE5 Display resolution FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) Dimensity 8350 Ultimate (4nm) AnTuTu v10 5,32,463 9,50,898 16,02,933 14,12,373 PCMark Work 3.0 8,081 11,662 14,628 13,435 Geekbench 6 Single 408 1018 1,549 1,317 Geekbench 6 Multi 1532 2993 6,216 3,989 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantised) 818 2076 NA NA Geekbench AI GPU (Quantised) 684 580 NA NA 3DM Wild Life 3276 3139 Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3286 3145 13,102 11,038 3DM Steel Nomad Light NA NA NA NA

In terms of daily usage, you will not feel much struggle or lag. Whether you are scrolling through Reels or Shorts, reading some interesting blog on Chrome, or simply browsing Amazon, the phone does not feel stuttery at all. However, when it comes to heavy multitasking, it starts showing cracks. You will notice occasional lags or stutter when you open too many apps.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

In terms of gaming, the smartphone can handle most of the casual games well. I also played Call of Duty: Mobile first at Very High and Max frame rates, and noticed some lag during long gaming sessions. However, by dialling down the graphics and frame rate settings, you will get much better output. Moreover, the handset manages the thermals well, as it does not get alarmingly hot during long gaming sessions.

Redmi Note 15 Cameras: Mixed Bag

Rear - 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture

The Redmi Note 15 features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The company has added a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The performance of the cameras is decent when it comes to daylight.

Redmi Note 15 5G daylight camera samples taken using primary sensor. (Tap to View)

Photos taken with the primary sensor came out decent, if not great. The dynamic range seems to be a bit limited in complex situations. The colours look decent, though in some cases they seem a bit muted. Also, in some cases, it turned a red flower pinkish. The portraits captured by the primary sensor were decent.

Redmi Note 15 5G daylight camera samples with 3x zoom and 2x portraits. (Tap to Open)

There is no dedicated telephoto sensor here, so it relies on cropping the primary sensor. The photos using the 3x zoom option came out slightly warmer in tone and less detailed compared to the primary sensor. The portraits came out to be natural, and the edge detection was good using 2x zoom.

Redmi Note 15 5G daylight camera samples clicked using ultra-wide-angle lens. (Tap to Open)

The wide-angle lens sensor captures the most accurate colours of the lot, though details around the corner came out to be a bit soft in nature.

Redmi Note 15 5G low-light camera samples clicked using primary sensor. (Tap to Open)

In low light, the results are more or less the same. The primary sensor takes average photos during the testing period. The colours were maintained, but you can still see some background noise. Moreover, the phone was unable to handle glare effectively.

Redmi Note 15 5G low-light camera samples taken with 3x zoom feature. (Tap to Open)

Photos taken with a 3x zoom came out sluggish. The details were few, and there was a lot of noise in the images. With ample lights, the colours looked natural, and details were slightly better.

Redmi Note 15 5G low-light camera samples taken using ultra-wide-angle lens. (Tap to Open)

The wide-angle sensor also delivered okayish performance. Although the colours were slightly better, the details were missing.

Redmi Note 15 5G selfie performance in daylight (above) and low-light (below). (Tap to View)

When it comes to selfies, the 20-megapixel camera captures decent photos in both daylight and low-light conditions. The smartphone was able to capture the right skin tone, and the edge detection was good in both conditions.

Redmi Note 15 Battery: Decent

Battery Capacity - 5,520mAh

Wired Charging - 45W fast charging

Charger - 45W (Included in Box)

The Redmi Note 15 5G comes with a 5,520mAh battery. The phone is able to deliver more than a day's worth of battery life with moderate to normal usage. If you are a power user, then you can easily get one full day of battery backup.

The handset is equipped with a 5,520mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging support.

The phone lasted 20 hours and 45 minutes in the PC Mark Work 3.0 Battery Life test, which is decent considering the price range. The handset also comes with 45W fast charging support, and you also get a charging brick, which is a bonus. I got 0 to 54 percent in 30 minutes, while it took 1 hour and 8 minutes to charge to 100 percent.

Redmi Note 15 Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 is a great device for the category and can nail everyday use rather than looking like a flashy upgrade. The smartphone offers a premium design and is one of the sleekest smartphones available in this price segment. The display looks great, and you will not have much trouble with brightness either. The performance is decent for everyday usage, but it's not a gaming machine.

The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 22,999.

The cameras were a mixed bag, and hopefully, with future updates, Redmi might improve them. The battery life is decent, and you can easily get a day's worth of backup on a single charge with moderate usage. That being said, the smartphone will surely face some heat from other phones, including Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Review), Poco X7 Pro (Review), OnePlus Nord CE5 (Review), Motorola G67 Power (Review), and more.