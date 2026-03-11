These devices offer enough everyday performance with some room for gaming You can get IP69-rated smartphone at this price point Some devices even offer a two-day battery

In 2026, the upper end of the budget smartphone segment (or the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment) can easily be considered the start of the budget segment. This has more to do with value than it does with price, as the value we earlier experienced in the sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone segment can now be found here. Rising component prices have a domino effect and push devices from one segment into another. And so, we now have budget-like specifications on sub-Rs. 20,000 devices.

As you will notice from the table below, most of these devices don't come from this year's selection, but from 2025. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, devices in 2025 offered better overall value. Second, these are now priced lower because they are a bit old. Regardless, they do offer much better value than the recent crop of devices that we have reviewed. Unfortunately, most of these did not make this list because they did not meet our expectations and could not be recommended.

Phones under Rs. 20,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Moto G96 8 Rs. 18,999 Moto G67 Power 8 Rs. 16,999 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 8 Rs. 19,999 CMF Phone 2 Pro 8 Rs. 18,999 Poco M8 8 Rs. 17,999 Poco X7 8 Rs. 17,999

Moto G96

The Moto G96 is a well-rounded budget device, even though it comes with its fair share of cons. These negatives do not directly influence its key features, and so the phone is still an easy recommendation. For a budget device, the Moto G96 does look a bit premium. Its faux-leather-textured rear panel feels soft to the touch but is rugged enough (made of silicone) to withstand the elements. Despite its polycarbonate frame, the phone offers an excellent IP68 rating, resisting dust and water.

The 144Hz curved-edge pOLED display complements the phone's overall tapered, slim profile. It is powered by an updated 4nm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which provides enough raw performance for casual use, multitasking and a bit of gaming. Camera performance is good in daylight and usable in low light, and its 5,000mAh battery lasts a whole day and a bit more with moderate to heavy usage. Our only gripe with this phone is that Motorola provides only 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. So, if that's high up on your list of priorities, the G96 may not be the one for you.

Moto G67 Power

Next up on our list is another Motorola device called the Moto G67 Power. As its name aptly describes, the focus here is on battery life, and the phone performs decently in other areas. While it does not have the slim profile of the G96, the G67 Power still feels a bit special because of its textured rear panel and finishes. Being a larger and heavier device because of its high-capacity battery, the textured panel also provides good grip.

Its 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery easily lasts two days of use on a single charge. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor still offers enough performance for powering everyday apps, multitasking and a bit of gaming. However, Motorola has cut a few corners to deliver such a product with a high-capacity battery at this price point. Its display isn't the best we have seen in the segment. Camera performance is decent at best. Storage is limited to 128GB, and like the G96, Motorola provides 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

With the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion just around the corner, the Edge 60 Fusion is still a good deal because of its lowered price tag. The phone is basically a mid-range device, and so it comes with good hardware and an interesting feature set.

The Edge 60 Fusion has the typical Motorola design with a premium-feeling and grippy textured back, along with an IP68 and IP69 rating. It has a 1.5K curved-edge pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Victus 7i protection. Unlike most other devices on this list, you get 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC delivers solid performance for its current price. Camera performance is impressive, as its primary camera performs well both in daylight and in low light. Battery life is average for a device at this price point.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro should have been a DIYer's delight, but the discontinuation of its Universal Cover (required to mount other accessories), the phone's magnetic wallet stand, lanyard and lens means that it is now just a regular budget phone!

That said, there are still plenty of features that make this phone worth buying. The phone has a slim 7.8mm design that is IP54-rated for dust and water resistance. It's available in some subtle and brightly-coloured finishes. The 120Hz display gets plenty bright and also offers an HDR10+ certification. Its software experience is both unique and free of bloatware, unlike most other devices in this list. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro isn't a powerhouse, but it is sufficient for daily multitasking. The camera setup offers good daylight and decent low-light performance. Despite its standard 5,000mAh battery, it holds up well, lasting a full day with moderate use.

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 5G is the only device launched this year that makes it to this list. Sharing nearly the same hardware as the Redmi Note 15 5G (save for its 108-megapixel primary camera), Poco manages to deliver its M8 at a lower asking price.

Simply put, the Poco M8 5G manages to deliver where it matters. It has a fairly slim design, which is also quite light at 178g and offers an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. There's a curved-edge AMOLED panel, but unlike the CMF Phone 2 Pro, lacks support for HDR content. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC offers enough performance for casual users and leaves room for some mid-level gaming. The single user-accessible rear-facing primary camera is quite basic and offers average performance for this segment.

Poco X7

Poco's X7, like the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, is basically a mid-range device that now retails at a lower price. Naturally, its feature-set, unlike the regular selection of smartphones at this price point, stands out. This would include an IP69-rated design that's also available in a vegan-leather finish, a quality curved-edge display and a brisk MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC. The chipset works well not just for daily usage, but also for gaming.

Camera performance is decent but not the best we have seen at this price point. While the macro camera is solely present to fill up the spec sheet, the primary camera gets the job done in both daylight and low-light settings. Its 5,500mAh battery lasts a whole day with heavy usage and charges up quickly as well.