Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Review: The Best Mid-Range Design

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite brings a decent performance and a unique design. But is it enough to survive in this price segment?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 17:21 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Review: The Best Mid-Range Design

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a triple-camera setup on the rear panel.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 3a Lite brings a sleek and premium design
  • The handset offers top-notch performance at this price point
  • The device also brings some useful AI features
Advertisement

Nothing is consistently expanding its portfolio in India. We have the CMF sub-brand that takes care of the budget segment, while the 'a' and number series handle the mid-range and premium segment, respectively. However, there was a slight gap for customers to transition from the CMF to Nothing-branded smartphones. To sort this out, the brand introduced its entry-level 'a' series smartphone with the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. The latest handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 22,999. That said, does it really make sense to go for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in 2025? Let's try to figure it out.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Design: Slim and Transparent

  • Dimensions - 164 x 78 x 8.3mm
  • Weight - 199g
  • Colours - White and Black

10 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available in black and white colour options.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite follows the legacy of Nothing when it comes to design. You get the same iconic transparent back panel and Glyph interface as on other Nothing-branded smartphones. The device is available in two colour options: Black and White. I got the White colour option for the review, and it sure looks premium, though the black colour option looks more minimalistic, to be honest. For me, I would have preferred the Black colour option over the white one, though it all boils down to personal preference.

Moving on, the transparent black panel is protected with Panda Glass, and you get a Nothing Phone 3-inspired camera module present at the top-left corner. The back is flat, and the protruding camera sensor does not make it wobble on the flat surface. The weight distribution is good, and you will not feel top-heavy, which is the case with some smartphones.

5 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The handset features black-coloured buttons, which adds a good look overall.

The frame is made of aluminium, which is a good thing, and you also get an IP54 rating. The rating can feel a bit underwhelming, given that the competition offers much better ingress protection at the same price point. The button placement is decent on both sides. The right side features a power on/off button and a dedicated Essential Key, while the volume controls are on the left. The buttons are easy to reach and provide good tactile feedback.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Display: Vibrant and Colourful

  • Display - 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
  • Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate
  • Other Features - 480Hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection, HDR10+, 3,000nits peak brightness

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 10-bit display. You also get 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 3,000nits of peak brightness, and more. The display is protected with Panda Glass.

2 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch 1.5K pOLED display.

That said, the display is similar to the one present in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. And the result is similar to the CMF one: you get a good AMOLED screen in this price point.

The flat display delivers rich colours, and you can also change the colour profiles in the display settings using Alive and Normal modes. The Alive mode is enabled by default and makes colours appear brighter. The phone also has HDR10+ certification, which is interesting because it means you can easily stream HDR material on Netflix and YouTube.

Next, the 120Hz screen refresh rate can now run all the time, which is a nice touch. This makes the scrolls and swipes feel considerably more responsive. The brightness is also better, and you won't have any trouble using it in direct sunshine.

7 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The handset offers an AMOLED display, which is vibrant and crisp.

It also has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen that works quickly and reliably. That said, the only thing that makes the experience less enjoyable is the mono speaker configuration. In 2025, this is a little disappointing because other companies in the same price range are delivering better sound quality. The down-firing speaker sounds good, but not as well as I thought it would.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Software: Minimalistic and Customisable

  • Software - Nothing OS 3.5
  • Version - Android 15
  • Updates Promised - 3 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite runs the latest version of Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on Android 15. More importantly, this is the first Nothing-branded smartphone that comes pre-installed with third-party applications. However, it is not as bloated as some user interfaces are in this price range. You have two applications, Facebook and Instagram, on your smartphone that you can delete. You also get Glance on the lock screen, which can be disabled again.

6 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The handset runs on NothingOS 3.5, which is based on the Android 15 operating system.

That being said, the user interface is still minimalistic and simple to use. You can choose between the standard and Dot Matrix layouts on your Phone 3a Lite. We have already discussed the user interface for the Nothing Phone 3a Pro; you can view it here.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Performance: Not a Powerhouse, But Still Gets the Job Done

  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • Memory - 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, which is also found in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. You also get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot. I have compiled some synthetic benchmarks comparing the new Nothing device with similarly-priced smartphones, which you can check here:

Benchmarks Nothing Phone 3a Lite Poxo X7 Pro CMF Phone 2 Pro OnePlus Nord CE5
Display resolution FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ FHD+
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro Dimensity 8350 Ultimate (4nm)
AnTuTu v10 9,50,898 16,02,933 6,91,275 14,12,373
PCMark Work 3.0 11,662 14,628 12,102 13,435
Geekbench 6 Single 1018 1,549 1,013 1,317
Geekbench 6 Multi 2993 6,216 2,928 3,989
Geekbench AI CPU (Quantised) 2076 NA NA NA
Geekbench AI GPU (Quantised) 580 NA NA NA
3DM Wild Life 3139 Maxed Out 3,148 Maxed Out
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3145 13,102 3,148 11,038
3DM Steel Nomad Light NA NA NA NA

In daily use, you will not feel much struggle or lag. Whether you are scrolling through Reels or Shorts, reading some interesting blog on Chrome, or simply browsing Amazon, the phone does not feel stuttery at all. To be honest, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro is not a top performer in this segment, but it also doesn't lag behind the competition.

8 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor.

The chipset can also easily handle major titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, but you need to keep the settings low to avoid lag. That being said, this one does an excellent job of keeping cool, and it didn't become too hot over the whole gaming session.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Cameras: Mixed Bag

  • Rear - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro sensor
  • Front - 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

4 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, which is quite different from the CMF Phone 2 Pro. While the latter features the same 50-megapixel primary sensor, the Phone 2 Pro comes with a telephoto sensor, which is currently missing on this smartphone. Instead, the brand has added a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite daylight camera samples taken using the primary lens. (Tap to Open)

 

Coming to the performance, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite primary camera does an above-average job in capturing images. Although you can get a good amount of contrasts, the dynamic range is limited. The colours look decent, though in some cases they seem a bit muted.

The phone lacks a telephoto sensor, but you get a 2x digital zoom option. However, the results are similar, and in some cases, you might see a bit of softness and upscaling by the algorithm.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite daylight camera samples taken using a wide-angle lens. (Tap to Open)

 

The wide-angle lens performs well enough. The photos taken with the sensor showed slightly warmer tones, while the colours were slightly washed out. The macro sensor does a decent job, and you can click decent photos.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite low-light camera samples. (Tap to Open)

In low light, the results are more or less the same. The primary sensor takes average photos during the testing period. The colours were maintained, but you can still see some background noise. The wide-angle sensor also delivered okayish performance. Although the colours were slightly better compared to daylight, the details were missing.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Battery: Decent

  • Battery Capacity - 5,000mAh
  • Wired Charging - 33W SuperVOOC
  • Charger - 33W (Included in Box)

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone delivers more than a day's battery life with moderate to normal usage. If you are a power user, then you can easily get one full day of battery backup.

9 Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, which can last one full day with moderate usage.

The phone lasted 18 hours and 21 minutes in the PC Mark Work 3.0 Battery Life test, which is decent considering the price range. The handset also supports 33W fast charging, though the brand does not ship the charging brick. With a 75W GaN charger, I got 0 to 53 percent in 30 minutes, while it took 1 hour and 10 minutes to charge to 100 percent.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Verdict

To conclude, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a good attempt by the company to bridge its CMF and number series. However, the product seems to be a mixed bag when it comes to the overall experience. Although the design still stands out, it has surely crafted its recall value among the customers. The display is vibrant and sharp, and you will enjoy binge-watching on this smartphone.

The performance is decent for the price, and the battery life is good. The user interface is clean as always, and it remains one of my favourite UI of 2025. However, the camera quality is average to be honest, and you will find better models in a similar price range that deliver way better camera performance. The phone will face a lot of heat from the likes of Poco X7 Pro (Review), OnePlus Nord CE5 (Review), Motorola G67 Power (Review), and more.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth and customisable software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Minimal ingress protection
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Lite review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G Price, Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Design, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Features, Nothing Phone 3a Lite glyph
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Review: The Best Mid-Range Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  4. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Will Soon Become an Operating System
  5. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  6. Redmi K90 Ultra Could Bring a Massive Battery Upgrade
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Gaming-Focused OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Smartphone Shipments to Slightly Shrink in 2026 Due to RAM Shortage, Higher Component Costs: Report
  2. Dead Island 3 Is in Development at Dambuster Studios; Launch Planned for 2028
  3. Google and ChatGPT Remain the Most Popular Services as Internet Traffic Grows by 19 Percent: Cloudflare
  4. HyperOS 3 Update Rolls Out to Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G and More Devices With Android 16, New AI Features
  5. iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables
  6. OpenAI Hires New Head of App Platform to Turn ChatGPT Into an Operating System
  7. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »