The ongoing memory crisis is pushing the smartphone price tags in only one direction… up! Devices like the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and even the (almost out-of-stock) Google Pixel 9a, which were available under Rs. 40,000, are now retailing at around Rs. 44,000 in India. While the sub-Rs. 40,000 smartphone segment may have felt like a premium affair last year, just like the mid-range, it too has taken quite a hit this year. Triple-rear cameras are now a thing of the past, and the same goes for premium features like wireless charging, which had gotten quite common over a year ago.

Our new and updated selection of smartphones for this guide stretches far and wide between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000, and we were surprised to find only a handful of devices that met our expectations. These are phones that will have just two rear-facing cameras, premium designs, good performance, and great battery life. Indeed, a few of these may not perfectly fit into your expectations or check all the boxes for the ideal premium smartphone you saved up for. But such is the state of smartphones in India in 2026!

Phones under Rs. 40,000 Gadgets 360 rating Price in India Base variant Redmi Turbo 5 8 37,999 8+256 Poco X8 Pro NA 36,999 8+256 Motorola Edge 70 Pro 8 39,999 8+256 OnePlus Nord CE6 8 33,999 8+128 Realme 16 Pro 8 40,999 8+128

Redmi Turbo 5

We start off with the recently launched Redmi Turbo 5. It is currently priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. The phone is marketed to youth with a focus on gaming, but it's not bad in other areas. This would include a vibrant AMOLED panel that is both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified. There are immersive stereo speakers for entertainment and gaming, combined with a high-capacity battery to power all these experiences.

At the centre of it all is a very capable MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra paired with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Cameras are alright, with most of the performance relying on the primary camera, which hasn't been upgraded over the previous model. While its battery performed as expected (and charged up quickly), the phone is also quite the looker with its premium metal frame, sandwiched between two sheets of glass.

Poco X8 Pro

Indeed, we could not mention the Redmi Turbo 5 without mentioning the Poco X8 Pro. While our review is underway, our testing has concluded that there are no noticeable performance differences between the two handsets save for battery life, where the Poco managed slightly lower scores in our benchmark battery tests.

As for the rest, the Poco X8 Pro is identical to the Redmi Turbo 5 in every way. It has the same display, the same chipset and nearly the same software experience. Its cameras also perform nearly as well as the Redmi Turbo 5's. The phone's price has risen since launch, with the device now available at Rs. 36,999 compared to the previous Rs. 34,999 launch price. Indeed, it's a no-brainer to pick the Turbo 5 for now, but we have a capable alternative in case the Turbo 5 runs out of stock.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

If you are looking for something sleeker or more premium in terms of appearance. The new Motorola Edge 70 Pro may fit the bill. A successor to the popular Edge 60 Pro (which is still on sale till stocks last), it misses out on some of the features of its predecessor to tackle the memory crisis and retails at a reasonable (by 2026 standards) price tag of Rs. 39,999.

For this, you get a sleek IP69-rated design in a variety of attractive finishes. A quad-curved, 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos sound and a smooth Android 16-powered Hello UI software experience. We have a customised Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor for handling apps and games, but we noticed that it heats up quite a bit when stressed. You do get two capable 50-megapixel cameras at the back, but only the primary and selfie cameras perform in all lighting conditions. That slim design also hides a 6,500mAh battery, which should get you a whole day of heavy use.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

If you complained about Apple's iPhone Air having just one rear-facing camera, you will not be happy to see a OnePlus device priced over Rs. 30,000 getting the same treatment. Yes, OnePlus's Nord CE 6 gets a single rear-facing camera, but at Rs. 33,999 starting price (Rs. 36,999 for the 256GB variant), we cannot complain.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is one of the few phones under Rs. 40,000 that are an ideal fit for most users because it delivers on all fronts. While its design is familiar and it's made of polycarbonate, it does have an IP65 Rating for durability. There's a large and bright 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with HDR support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a capable processor that's more than enough for everyday apps and mid-level gaming, thanks to its vapour-chamber cooling system. The phone goes big on battery life, but its camera performance is as good as that of the other devices on this list.

Realme 16 Pro

One of the first devices launched in 2026, the Realme 16 Pro has seen a notable price increase from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 40,999. The phone has a premium and slick-looking design that surprisingly squeezes in a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. This design is IP69-rated for dust and water.

There is a flat AMOLED panel, but it gets surprisingly bright outdoors with a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The phone is also equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, which is said to handle Portrait duties with lossless zoom. The phone is also equipped with an ultrawide camera, but it does not perform well in low light. At Rs. 40,999, having just 128GB of internal storage does not make it an easy pick.