Not all devices in this category are built for gaming Battery life isn’t an issue with any of these devices You can get a phone with 15W wireless charging as well

The upper end of the mid-range is where most budget smartphone buyers will settle, as it is currently the price point that offers good value for your hard-earned money. Despite testing a number of 2026 devices that come under the sub-Rs. In the 30,000 category, only a few have made it into this guide, as only a few have met our overall expectations. Unlike the sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphone segment, you will actually get some value-added features on some of the older 2025 models, like bright displays with HDR10 capability, good gaming performance, massive batteries with fast-charging capability and stylish designs.

With 2026 devices, they usually are the jack of all trades, but masters at none. Another detail to keep in mind with the 2025 devices is that many of these will soon be out of stock. So, it's advisable to move quickly once you make a decision about your next upgrade.

Phones under Rs. 30,000 Gadgets 360 rating Price in India (Rs.) Base variant Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 8 29,499 8+128 Realme P4 Power 8 28,999 8+128 Motorola Edge 70 8 27,999 8+256 Motorola Edge 60 Pro 8 29,999 8+256 Realme P4 Pro 8 26,999 8+128

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion saw a decent price rise, which put it in a sticky situation in our review. It may not offer as much value as its predecessor, but it just about meets expectations in all areas. The phone has received the newer Signature-inspired design; it is also available in some unique fabric-like finishes that offer an impressive IP69 rating for dust and water.

There's a bright quad-curved AMOLED panel, which strangely misses out on HDR support but is accompanied by impressive Dolby Atmos-certified speakers. The camera system, which includes a primary and an ultrawide camera, performs well both in daylight and low-light settings. The ultrawide also doubles up as a macro camera for extreme close-ups. The digitally cropped 2X zoom samples are also good, making it a capable shooter. The phone's high-capacity 7,000mAh battery provides enough power to last a whole day with heavy use. The only area where the phone could have been better is raw performance. It's good enough for daily multitasking, but not for gaming.

Realme P4 Power 5G

The Realme P4 Power made headlines at launch for its massive, 10,000mAh capacity battery. And months later, there is still no competition in India. While its design is a bit chunky, you have to remember that it has a powerbank-like battery inside. In fact, the phone can be used as a power bank, but it takes its own sweet time to charge a smartphone. The P4 Power will also take nearly two hours to fully charge, but at the same time, takes quite a bit of effort to drain. The phone can surprisingly last long even with a 5 percent charge thanks to its abnormally high-capacity battery.

Battery aside, the rest of the phone just about meets our requirements for a mid-range smartphone. It has a snazzy design available in some bright colours. It is powered by a modern 4nm Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is good for everyday multitasking, but not the best choice for gaming. The camera is where this phone barely meets expectations, even though it has two rear-facing user-accessible cameras. There are only three reasons to pick up a Realme P4 Power, and that's battery life, battery life and battery life.

Motorola Edge 70

In stark contrast to the Realme P4 Power, the Motorola Edge 70. While it's not as thin nor as expensive as the Apple iPhone Air, Motorola managed to squeeze in plenty of hardware into a skinny package that measures just 6mm at its thinnest point.

The Edge is not just about style. It packs a capable processor to handle everyday multitasking and also manages to squeeze in stereo speakers. Add to this a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last a day with heavy to moderate use. The phone's cameras are probably the best you can possibly get at this price point, and the primary camera even captures good 2X digitally zoomed photos as well. The Edge is the only device in this guide to have wireless charging (albeit at 15W) and also gets a fast enough 68W wired charging for its standard capacity battery. If you are looking for premium design and premium features, which is typically what a mid-ranger is supposed to give buyers a taste of, the Motorola Edge 70 is the best place to experience this.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

If the Realme P4 Power is all about battery life, the Realme P4 Pro focuses on some Pro-level features. It definitely has the typical mid-range charm by going with a slim and tapered design that is just 7.68mm thick. This charm is not just cosmetic, as the phone also manages an IP66 rating, which may seem a bit underwhelming compared to the other devices in this guide, but gets the job done for basic protection from the elements.

The phone has a 4D-curved AMOLED display that is not just bright but is also HDR10+ certified. You do get stereo speakers to accompany that fine display, but these are treble-heavy. Despite having the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, the P4 Pro gets an assist with the “Hyper Vision AI chip”, a co-processor, which helps boost gaming visuals using MEMC. Primary camera performance is great in all lighting conditions, but the ultrawide camera suffers in low-light settings. The massive 7,000mAh battery ensures excellent battery life.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola's Edge 60 Pro needs no introduction. This mid-ranger remains the most versatile smartphone in this guide solely because it offers the best value for your money. Available in a variety of finishes including a unique wood finish, the phone definitely has that pre-memory crisis mid-range charm as it offers some interesting premium features like wireless charging and a 3X telephoto camera.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor is one of the better-performing chipsets from 2025, and is good enough for some serious mid-level gaming. Battery life with the 6,000mAh battery isn't as good as the 2026 smartphones, but it gets the job done, managing more than a whole day of heavy usage with ease.