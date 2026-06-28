Most smartphones offer basic designs with an IP64 rating Some brands even offer a basic IPS LCD panels to cut costs You can get two rear-facing cameras on some devices

One segment that has been brutally affected by the memory crisis this year is the mid-range. The sub Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment has barely seen any new launches lately. Whatever is available in the sub-Rs. 25,000 comes from last year's selection, as the newly launched products barely meet expectations at this price point. A lot of existing budget devices, because of the ongoing memory crisis, have also gotten expensive, moving them from the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment to the Rs. 30,000 segment. So, with budget devices making their way into this segment, the mid-range is losing quite a bit of its premium charm; something that buyers have grown to expect from the latter.

So, what can you expect at Rs. 25,000? Not much! Most devices will get you a basic design and an IP rating, but these are budget devices with mid-range price tags. You can get two rear cameras and big battery life as well. But the biggest problem with these devices is their limited software commitment, which may be a deal breaker for many, forcing buyers to purchase sub-Rs. 30,000 devices instead.

Phones under Rs. 25,000 Gadgets 360 rating Price in India Base variant Poco M8 8/10 21,999 8+128 Realme P4X 5G 8/10 23,499 8+128 Moto G67 Power 8/10 22,999 8+128 Moto G96 8/10 20,999 8+128 Vivo T4 8/10 24,999 8+128

Poco M8

The Poco M8 is actually a sub-Rs. 20,000 budget device (launched at Rs. 18,999) that is currently on sale at Rs. 21,999 because of the price hike. Since it's not as expensive as the Redmi Note 15 (which weirdly packs similar specifications), it ends up offering better value even after the price bump. It has a large 6.77-inch curved-edge AMOLED panel that is sufficiently bright for outdoor use. The phone's frame and chassis are made from polycarbonate, but you do get an IP66 durability rating for dust and water resistance.

Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, which offers enough power for running everyday apps and for some casual and 3D games as well, but don't expect this phone to run Genshin Impact smoothly. Since this is one of the more recently launched models, you are left with a single user-accessible rear-facing camera. It captures decent photos in daylight and in low light, provided you stick with its native focal length. Battery life with its silicon-carbon technology is pretty good, given its standard capacity.

Realme P4x 5G

The Realme P4x 5G is another budget device that was launched at Rs. 15,499 but, because of the current situation, retails at an astonishing Rs. 23,499. The phone's budget roots are visible from its minimalist and practical polycarbonate design, which surprisingly has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

What will shock many is that this mid-ranger comes with an IPS LCD panel, which means that it's not exactly suited for watching videos, but its 144Hz refresh rate will provide smoother visuals while browsing through the software interface. So, why is the P4x 5G priced so high? That's down to its MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor, which is good for some serious 3D gaming. Also included is a large vapour chamber cooling system, which is able to provide extended performance for long gaming sessions. Camera performance is average, but the massive 7,000mAh battery delivers and can keep up with all your gaming requirements.

Moto G67 Power

One of the few devices that kind of comes close to fitting into the mid-range segment is the Moto G67 Power. Unlike most of its basic plastic-bodied competition, the G67 Power comes in a variety of finishes (including faux leather) that give it a premium look and feel. Like the rest of the phones in this guide, the G67 was also launched at Rs. 15,999 but currently retails at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant.

The Moto G67 Power is part of Motorola's Power series of devices, focused on battery life. The phone has a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which can easily handle more than a day of heavy usage. Charging is also fast, using the 30W charger. The phone offers some interesting features like 4K video recording and a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, but goes with an IPS LCD panel to keep its price in check. Camera performance is pretty good, and you will get a primary and an ultrawide camera to play with. Sadly, the phone only offers 1 year of OS updates (and 3 years of SMRs), which may be a deal-breaker for some.

Moto G96

Another Motorola device that makes it to this list is the Moto G96. Originally launched at Rs. 17,999, the phone now retails at Rs. 20,999, making it the most affordable device on this list. Of course, this low price tag comes with a catch, and that's the basic 1-year software update commitment.

If you are ok with that, you do get plenty of phone for that price tag. The device comes in a faux leather finish, and its design is fairly slim but has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Unlike the G67 Power, the Moto G96 even gets you a pOLED panel, ensuring deep blacks while watching video. This phone also offers a dual-rear camera setup with a primary and ultrawide camera. They offer decent image quality in both daylight and low-light. Given its compact size, the phone comes with a standard (lithium-ion) 5,500mAh battery, which surprisingly delivered good battery life in our battery testing.

Vivo T4

The Vivo T4 looks pretty simple and clear by design, but it has a quad-curved AMOLED panel which refreshes at 120Hz. Inspired by Vivo's X200 series, the phone is surprisingly slim for a device with a 7,300mAh capacity battery. Despite using polycarbonate, the Vivo T4 has an IP65 rating for dust and water.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC provides enough grunt for everyday app multitasking and can run 3D games smoothly as well. Where the Vivo struggles is with camera performance, managing decent quality photos from that single rear camera. Another bit we did not like was the single bottom-firing speaker, which is a missed opportunity given that bright display. Premium-feeling design aside, one of the bigger reasons to choose the Vivo T4 over any of the smartphones in this list is its battery, which can easily last two days on a charge.