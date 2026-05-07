The mid-range smartphone market in India has become increasingly predictable in recent years. Begin with a premium-looking design, add a bigger battery, tweak the cameras slightly, throw in AI features, and call it a day. While this formula has proven to be successful, it has also made it harder for phones in this category to stand out genuinely. As the competition's focus shifts to flashy gimmicks, such as adding a ‘selfie mirror' at the back or using a curved glass to give it a more premium appeal, OnePlus has taken a different route with its new mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord CE 6.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB and 128GB RAM variant. Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, it aims to be the most reliable daily driver for those who value performance over flair. Here's our review.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Design: Familiar Once Again

Dimensions - 162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5mm

Weight - 215g

Colours - Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, Pitch Black

Ingress rating - IP65

As I mentioned in my hands-on, the Nord CE 6 continues OnePlus' recent design language and adds enough refinements to feel more premium in hand. The phone has a flatter frame compared to its predecessor, with rounded edges that improve ergonomics and prevent it from digging into your palms. It is fairly slim at about 8.5mm, but it has quite a bit of heft. Fortunately, its weight distribution is well-balanced, and it does not feel too heavy to use, even one-handed.

The back panel is made of polycarbonate, but it doesn't feel cheap. The frosted matte finish also helps reduce fingerprints somewhat, though the handset is still quite slippery. We have the Fresh Blue variant of the OnePlus Nord 6, which has a soft, pastel tone. It is an attractive shade that maintains a consistent appearance regardless of the angle at which you hold it.

The camera module design of the OnePlus Nord 6, meanwhile, is slowly becoming a signature of OnePlus' recent phones. Introduced with the flagship OnePlus 15, it trickled down to the OnePlus 15R and, more recently, the Nord 6. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 continues this momentum, and for the better. It is minimal, blends neatly into the rear panel, and does not cause the phone to wobble when placed on a flat surface.

The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the frame, while the bottom houses the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray. The top of the frame features an IR blaster along with another microphone. OnePlus continues to offer an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance on the CE 6, which means it is fully protected against dust ingress but cannot withstand submersion in water. Thus, you'd be better off keeping it out of the pool during the summer.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Display: Bright and Fluid

Size and resolution - 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 1,272 x 2,772 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

Protection - Crystal Guard

OnePlus Nord CE 6's display is one of its biggest strengths. Colours appear vibrant without looking oversaturated, and the panel remains excellent for content consumption. The display supports HDR playback on supported streaming platforms, and binge-watching shows or movies feels immersive thanks to its slim, uniform bezels. The adaptive 144Hz refresh rate works well while scrolling through apps and social media. Animations feel fluid, which complements OxygenOS nicely.

OnePlus has noticeably improved brightness levels this year. With a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, the Nord 6's screen is one of the brightest in this segment. Consequently, outdoor legibility is excellent, making it easy to read texts even under the harsh Delhi afternoon sun.

The stereo speaker setup also deserves mention here. Audio output is loud with decent separation, and I did not experience any distortion, even though the bass remains on the lower side. Moving on, the fingerprint reader is positioned at a comfortable height and snappy to use.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Performance and Software: The Speed You Need

Processor- Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Memory - 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Software - Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

Updates Promised - 4 Years OS + 6 Years Security Patches

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the handset features a vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution, with a 33,147 sq mm total cooling area.

In day-to-day use, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 performs reliably. App launches are quick, multitasking remains smooth, and RAM management with apps running in the background is generally solid. I did not experience any noticeable slowdowns over the two weeks I used the handset.

Gaming performance is respectable as well. Titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly at high graphics settings with stable frame rates during my testing. But for some reason, I couldn't unlock the 144fps that OnePlus claims the Nord CE 6 delivers. In BGMI, it was locked at 60fps. A software patch may change things in the future.

Thermal management is decent, as the phone rarely becomes uncomfortably warm even during longer gaming sessions. Graphics-intensive games like Grid: Legends and Bright Memory: Infinite stretched the Nord 6's muscles, but it managed to power through at medium graphics settings. Synthetic benchmark scores of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 are mentioned below:

Benchmarks OnePlus Nord CE 6 OnePlus Nord CE 5 Motorola Edge 70 Display Resolution 1.5K FHD+ 1.5K Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) Dimensity 8350 Ultimate (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) AnTuTu v10 14,41,357 13,84,586 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 FTR 13,435 17,813 Geekbench 6 Single 1,080 1,317 1,296 Geekbench 6 Multi 3,171 3,989 3,919 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,431 - 2,553 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 755 - FTR 3DM Wild Life 4,355 Maxed Out 7,550 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 4,427 11,038 7,664 3DM Steel Nomad Light 405 - FTR

As we noted in our OnePlus Nord 6 review, OxygenOS 16 is one of the cleaner and more fluid operating systems out there. Animations feel polished, the UI remains fluid throughout usage, and there is minimal bloatware. Nearly all the features of the Nord 6 are present on the Nord CE 6 as well. You can read more about the in-depth software experience in the OnePlus Nord 6 review here.

OnePlus has offered the same software support on the Nord CE 6 as its predecessor. You get four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, which makes it a safe option for the long term.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Cameras: Reliable

Rear - 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (secondary)

Front - 32-megapixel

The Nord CE 6 features a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS.

In daylight, the primary camera captures detailed shots with balanced dynamic range and natural-looking colours. It is especially noticeable that OnePlus has toned down excessive processing compared to some older Nord models. While this makes images less crisp, they are cleaner in comparison.

Low-light performance is decent thanks to the OIS, though some noise creeps in in poorly lit conditions.

The handset misses out on an ultra-wide-angle camera, which its predecessor offered. While ultra-wide lenses in this segment do just a passable job, OnePlus has disappointingly omitted it entirely.

Portrait shots offer decent edge detection, while selfies from the front camera look social-media-ready, with good skin tones. Lastly, the Nord CE 6 supports video recording up to 4K resolution, and stabilisation is decent enough for casual shooting.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Battery Life: Excellent

Battery Capacity - 8,000mAh

Wired Charging - 80W

Wireless Charging - No

Included in the Box - Yes (80W)

Battery life has been a significant strength of recent OnePlus phones, and the Nord CE 6 continues this momentum. OnePlus has managed to pack an 8,000mAh battery inside. The large battery comfortably lasted me over a full day, even with moderate use, including navigation, camera use, and social media scrolling. For casual users, it will sail through a day and a half.

Charging speeds are good, too. With the 80W SuperVOOC charger, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 takes about 1 hour and 5 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 feels like a phone that understands restraint. It focuses on delivering a dependable, polished smartphone experience rather than trying to dominate every metric on the spec sheet. The display is fantastic, battery life is among the best in the segment, and OxygenOS remains one of the cleaner Android experiences available today.

However, it is not without its caveats. The cameras, especially the ultra-wide-angle one, could have been more versatile, and some competitors still offer slightly stronger gaming performance at similar prices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6, however, successfully manages to compensate with balance. It is a testament to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" philosophy. Those who prefer stronger gaming performance can look at the Poco X8 Pro, while the Motorola Edge 70 edges slightly ahead in design.