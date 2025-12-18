The smartphone industry has seen certain trends taking precedence every few years. The latest shift is towards ultra-slim smartphones, with brands once again emphasising form factor and in-hand comfort. Even industry behemoths like Apple and Samsung have begun embracing thinner designs, as evident by the introduction of the iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. With the Edge 70, Motorola joins the ultra-slim smartphone race, bringing its own take on what a thin phone should be.

The Motorola Edge 70 price in India begins at Rs. 29,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. At this price point, it sits squarely in the mid-premium category, competing with phones that often prioritise specs over ergonomics. So, does it warrant being purchased over its rivals? Here's our review.

Motorola Edge 70 Design: Oh So Light

Dimensions - 159.9 x 74.3 x 5.99mm

Weight - 159g

Durability - IP68+IP69, MIL-STD 810H

The first thing you notice about the Motorola Edge 70 is just how slim and light it feels. At approximately 5.99mm thin and 159g, it is noticeably lighter and easier to handle than many rivals, not just in its price bracket but even in one above. In everyday use, the Motorola Edge 70 feels closer to the iPhone Air or Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, even if it misses out on the same level of polish as those two.

This still works in its favour, and it creates a unique experience you won't have with just about any phone. The camera module of the Edge 70 is slightly raised at the top-left corner, which causes it to wobble a fair amount on a flat surface.

Motorola has introduced the Edge 70 in three colour options — Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Lily Pad, and Pantone Gadget Grey. I had the Bronze Green variant for review, and it is certainly a unique shade that looks nice. There is also a hint of yellow gold around the camera rings, and a dedicated AI key on the left that provides a premium appearance.

The aluminium frame and textured back give the Edge 70 a plush in-hand feel. It has a unique textured finish on the rear panel, which resists fingerprints better than traditional glass-back rivals. During my time with the phone, it never felt slippery in daily tasks like typing or scrolling, even while walking. What adds to the appeal is that the brand has not sacrificed durability for thinness. The phone has an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, so splashes shouldn't worry you.

That said, while the Edge 70 inspires confidence when you use it, Motorola has not included a case in the box. This is something I would have liked to see, especially given how slim the phone is. A bundled case would have offered extra peace of mind, even with its MIL-STD-810H certification.

Motorola Edge 70 Display: Great for Binge-Watching

Size and resolution - 6.7-inch pOLED, 1,220 x 2,712 pixels

Refresh rate - 120Hz

Protection - Gorilla Glass 7i

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is one of its strongest suits. The screen is sharp and vibrant, delivering rich, punchy colours. It is a great display for binge-watching content, too. The screen deals with contrast well, and deep blacks don't look washed out, courtesy of the pOLED panel. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everyday tasks, such as scrolling through social apps or browsing web pages, feel smooth.

Outdoor legibility on the Motorola Edge 70 is good enough for almost all situations, even though the panel itself is certainly reflective. The flat design, though, helps reduce accidental touches and glare, something I've grown to appreciate on the Edge 70 after being accustomed to the curved display of the Edge 50 Pro, which I had previously used.

Motorola claims the Edge 70's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. However, it did pick up minor scuffs while in my pocket, so you'd be better off putting on a screen protector right after purchase.

Motorola Edge 70 Performance: For Everyday Use

Processor - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Memory - 8GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB uMCP (storage)

OS - Android 16-based Hello UI

Updates Promised - 3 Years OS + 4 Years Security Patches

The Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. While not the most powerful in the market, it performs well during regular use. During my time with the phone, everyday tasks like taking calls, sending messages, browsing social media, and watching content were consistently smooth. App opening was quick, and switching between them remained fluid.

Gaming on the Edge 70 was competent if not groundbreaking. Popular titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly at medium settings, and I did not face major stutters or frame drops. Pushing graphics settings to their highest did result in occasional frame dips, but the experience was more than acceptable for casual gaming.

Thermals, on the other hand, leave a bit to be desired. Despite the cold winters in Delhi, I noticed heat build-up even while the phone was charging. Half an hour into Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI gameplay sessions, I felt the Edge 70 warming up around the upper back and edges.

The Motorola Edge 70 runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI skin on top, and the overall experience is a mixed bag. While there are thoughtful additions throughout the interface that add to the usability, there is some bloatware, too.

Basic interactions like navigating the home screen, pulling down the notification shade, or entering settings feel snappy. Motorola's gesture controls and subtle customisations also added to the overall experience. There are simple actions throughout the UI, like chopping twice to open the flashlight or flicking the phone to split the screen, which worked reliably.

Then there are AI additions, which are part of the Moto AI suite. We've already discussed most of them in depth in our Moto Edge 60 Pro review from earlier this year, and you can read about them here.

Motorola has promised three major Android OS updates and four years of regular security updates on the Edge 70, which is solid and should keep you worry-free in the long term. Rounding up the performance, the in-display fingerprint sensor is positioned well and works fast. Audio, though, is not the best and feels overly flat, even though it supports Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 70 Cameras: Dependable but Room for Improvement

Rear - 50-megapixel primary (f/1.8) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)

Front - 50-megapixel (f/2.0)

The camera setup on the Motorola Edge 70 appears to be tuned more for reliability than experimentation. During the day, the 50-megapixel primary camera captures photos with natural colours, plenty of details, and good dynamic range. The contrast is handled fairly well, and the phone manages to balance highlights and shadows nicely.

Motorola Edge 70 primary camera samples (tap to expand)

This applies to low-light images captured with the primary sensor as well. While I did notice some loss in detail, the noise was kept at bay, and bright sources of light, such as street lamps or vehicle headlights, are mostly handled.

Motorola Edge 70 ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

The Edge 70 lacks a telephoto lens and instead gets a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. I have never been a fan of this trade-off, as I feel the former to be much more usable than an ultra-wide sensor. Photos captured with the Edge 70's ultra-wide camera, in good lighting, match the colour tone of the primary sensor. However, there is a large drop in detail, and photos appear grainy at night.

What surprised me was the 50-megapixel selfie camera, which is as strong as the primary shooter. In daytime, selfies have plenty of facial detail, natural skin tones, and good dynamic range. While textures become slightly softer in dim conditions, images remain usable.

For everyday photography, though, the Motorola Edge 70 will get the job done without fuss.

Motorola Edge 70 Battery Life: Exceeds Expectations

Battery Capacity - 5,000mAh

Wired Charging - 68W

Wireless Charging - 15W

Despite its sleek build, the Motorola Edge 70 packs a 5,000mAh battery. On most days, I made it through a full day with mixed usage, including watching YouTube, navigation, messaging, and taking calls. Adding casual gaming to the mix will result in a slightly less screen-on time.

The phone supports fast wired charging at 68W, and topping it up does not take unusually long. It takes about an hour to charge from 0 percent to the “fully charged” notification to appear. There is support for 15W wireless charging, too, though it is much slower than the wired alternative.

Motorola Edge 70 Verdict

The Motorola Edge 70 feels like a smartphone that knows who it's aimed for and doesn't try too hard to impress. While it may not have the flashiest specifications on paper, it excels at the things people actually notice every day — the in-hand feel, the smoothness of interactions, and how reliably it lasts through a full day of use. Together, these elements create a well-rounded and comfortable user experience.

It's not without its compromises, though. The software has some bloatware, and audio performance is average at best. Camera performance is dependable in good lighting but falls short of some rivals, particularly in low-light situations.

So, if your priority is a phone that appears unique and feels effortless to use without daily gripes, the Edge 70 ticks most of the boxes. You can consider the Vivo V60e (review) if photography is a priority, while the OnePlus Nord 5 (review) will deliver a more polished software experience.