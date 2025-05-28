CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: A Perfect Blend of Style and Speed

CMF by Nothing's first phone, the CMF Phone 1, caught everyone's attention by bringing innovations to the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment and a new modular concept. The phone was praised for its quirky design, stable performance, minimal software experience, and ability to use different rear panels, bringing fresh air to this segment. Now, the company is back with an upgraded CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The latest smartphone from the brand comes equipped with several segment-leading features, a new set of accessories, and more. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the top-end option with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999. That said, does it really make sense to go for the CMF Phone 2 Pro in 2025? Let's try to figure it out.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Design: Slim, Lightweight, and No-so-Modular

Dimensions - 164 x 78 x 7.8mm

Weight - 185g

Colours - White, Black, Orange, and Light Green

The CMF Phone 2 Pro follows the legacy of Nothing when it comes to design. The brand has made sure that the handset offers similar distinctive characteristics to those it did with the CMF Phone 1. However, this time, it has refined it further to make it slimmer and more premium compared to its predecessor. Although the phone is still made of plastic, the brand has made sure to bring different materials to the rear panel to add an oomph factor.

The device is available in four colour options: White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. The White and Orange come with a dual-tone finish, while the Light Green and Black come with a single-tone finish. Furthermore, the Orange comes with a combination of glossy and metallic finishes, while the White comes with a matte and sandstone-like finish. The Light Green colour option, which I got for the review, comes with a glossy finish and by far, it is the most subtle option among the four colourways.

The company has done a good job of bringing a solid phone, which is lightweight and sleek, despite offering a plastic build. With just 185 grams in weight and 7.8mm in thickness, the phone is quite comfortable to hold in your hand. Plus, there is little to no flex or hollowness, which is a good thing. You also get an IP54 rating, which is an improvement over the IP52 available on the CMF Phone 1, but it still feels a bit behind compared to the rest of the competition that delivers an IP69 rating in this price segment.

The company has introduced a new range of accessories for the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

You still get the exposed screws and Accessory Point screws that were part of the original CMF device. CMF Phone 1 brought back the concept of changing the back panel, which was much appreciated by the tech community. However, with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the brand has parted away from this and instead added the concept of a new Universal Cover to attach the accessories. This also makes sense as it introduced a new range of accessories, including new fisheye and macro lenses and a MagSafe wallet. The lanyard accessory is still there.

So, now, to use these accessories, you need to install the Universal Cover. The DIY project is still enjoyable, but I miss changing rear panels. Coming to the accessories, the MagSafe wallet attaches swiftly to the cover and acts as a stand. The fisheye and macro lens extensions can be attached to the camera units with the help of the Universal Cover. You can also remove the Accessory Point to add the lanyard, which I still think is unnecessary, to be honest. I cannot fathom the idea of wearing a phone with a bright orange lanyard and pulling the whole thing like a 'Pro'.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 480Hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection, HDR10+, 3,000nits peak brightness

Nothing has made some changes on the display front. You get a slightly larger screen than its predecessor, though the difference is tiny. However, there are two key differences between the two phones. The new CMF Phone 2 Pro now comes with a 10-bit colour, an upgrade over the 8-bit one in Phone 1. Secondly, you get up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, while the older model maxed out at 2,000 nits.

The handset comes equipped with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display that offers good brightness in outdoor conditions.

The display is one of the finest in this price segment. The display is flat and offers rich colours. You can also change the colour profiles using Alive and Normal mode in the display settings. The Alive version produces vivid colours and is active by default. Interestingly, the handset also comes with HDR10+ certification, meaning you can easily watch HDR content on Netflix and YouTube.

Moving on, the 120Hz screen refresh rate can now be forced to run all the time, which is a good addition. With this, the scrolls and swipes feel much more responsive than the previous generation. Brightness is also an improvement here, and you will face no problem using it in direct sunlight.

The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is fast and reliable. That said, the only thing that kind of spoils the experience is the mono speaker setup, which it carried from last year. This is disappointing in 2025 when other devices offered in the same price bracket produce better sound output. The down-firing speaker delivers decent output but is not as punchy as expected.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Software: Minimalistic and Bloat-free

Software - Nothing OS 3.2

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 3 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has the latest Nothing OS 3.2, based on the Android 15 operating system. NothingOS is all about offering a minimalist (almost monochromatic) aesthetic. So, you do get the option to choose between the black-and-white icons on the home screen with the dot matrix font and design language. Users have access to 24 custom widgets, which basically cover all the day-to-day essentials like clocks, calendars, weather, albums, contacts, and more.

The NothingOS is one of my favourite operating systems out there as it delivers the one thing I always crave: a bloat-free experience. You get minimal applications in the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which is in line with Nothing's ethos.

The handset is loaded with NothingOS 3.2, which offer a minimal and bloat-free experience.

The biggest addition here is the inclusion of Essential Space, which the brand introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series. You get a dedicated Essential Space button below the power button to access this feature.

Simply put, Essential Space is a mix of on-device and cloud-based AI to help you organise your notes, screenshots, and voice notes in one place. In order to function, you need to press the Essential Key to take a screenshot, press and hold to record a voice note, and double-press to go straight into the application.

The whole idea is very thoughtful, and the brand has also made some additions to this feature. It now also recognises images and gives them generative descriptions. However, I am not just a screenshot type of user, so for me, the Essential Space doesn't really doest not resonate well. I am sure there are users out there who might find this feature quite interesting, but it is not just for me.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Performance: Not a Powerhouse, But Still Gets the Job Done

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

Memory - 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. You also get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot. More importantly, at least on paper, you get a slightly better processor than the CMF Phone 1's Dimensity 7300.

Benchmark CMF Phone 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy A26 Vivo T4 AnTuTu v10 6,91,275 6,08,318 7,80,665 PCMark Work 3.0 12102 14,250 11,328 Geekbench 6 Single Core 1013 1,013 1,120 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 2928 2,932 3,043 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL NA 4,688 5,307 3DM Slingshot NA 5,820 6,767 3DM Wild Life 3148 2,805 3,924 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3148 2,733 4,090 GFXBench T-Rex 60 98 109 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 51 47 51 GFXBench Car Chase 29 26 28

You will not feel much difference between the two phones in terms of daily usage. However, it does feel slightly better when you game or perform tasks that challenge the chipset. Let's be frank: the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro is not a top performer, but it is no slouch, either. The device feels smooth throughout the day, thanks to the optimisation of the brand and minimalist NothingOS 3.2 operation.

So, if you are mindlessly scrolling through Instagram reels or listening to music while reading something on the internet, you will not feel a lag or stutter. Moreover, you can even play most of the casual and latest games on the device without any hiccups.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is loaded with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which is a slight upgrade over the CMF Phone 1.

The chipset can also run heavy titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile with ease; however, you need to keep the settings low to enjoy a lag-free experience. That said, the thermal management is good on this one, and throughout the gaming session, the device didn't heat up to alarming levels.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Cameras: Dependable

Rear - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 50-megapixel telephoto sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, which is an improvement over its predecessor. Moreover, this is also one of the first smartphones in the price segment to get a dedicated 50-megapixel telephoto lens. Apart from this, the phone also comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. And like most of the recent Nothing Phones, this one also gets the True Lens Engine 3, which improves the overall picture quality.

CMF Phone 2 Pro daylight camera samples from primary sensor.

Now, coming to the results. The CMF Phone 2 Pro's primary sensor captures social-media-ready photos. During the day, the images came out to be good, and the colours were accurate. The dynamic range and contrasts were good as well; however, what I noticed that the details were a bit heavily processed, which was improved with a recent update.

The portraits taken from the primary sensor also delivered decent results. The skin textures and tones look decent, and the edge detection was on point.

CMF Phone 2 Pro daylight camera samples using telephoto lens.

Moving on to the star of the show, the 50-megapixel telephoto sensor is one of the biggest highlights of CMF Phone 2 Pro. And it surely does a slightly better job than the primary camera, as the colours look more natural and the contrast and dynamic range are balanced. The telephoto lens does a good job while taking portraits, and I liked the end result in the daylight with better edge detection, while the separation between the foreground and background is more consistent on this sensor.

CMF Phone 2 Pro daylight camera samples with wide-angle lens.

Lastly, the wide-angle lens is the weakest of the lot. The photos taken from this sensor were under-detailed, while the colours were slightly muted compared to the other two sensors. The details were also quite average, to be honest.

CMF Phone 2 Pro low-light camera samples using primary sensor.

The low-light camera capabilities of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is also decent for the price range. The primary sensor captures decent details in low light. The colours look good, and the dynamic range is plenty. However, I did notice that the camera was changing the colour of the sky in some photos due to heavy processing.

CMF Phone 2 Pro low-light camera samples using telephoto lens.

The telephoto does a much better job of capturing details in the low-light conditions. The photos taken with the telephoto lens came out well-detailed and looked much more natural compared to the primary sensor. The contrast is high, while the dynamic range is wide.

CMF Phone 2 Pro low-light camera samples using wide-angle lens.

On the other hand, the wide-angle lens struggles badly in low-light conditions. The photos often came out soft and blurry. Moving on, the phone comes with EIS support, which you will miss during low-light conditions. I do have to keep the camera more steady as compared to the OIS-supported device to capture photos.

The selfie camera is solid. The photos taken in daylight came out with a good level of detail. The skin tone looks natural. Clicking selfies with portrait mode gives you good edge detection and a natural-looking bokeh. You can also change the types of bokeh effect, which is a thoughtful addition.

The video capabilities are also at par with the competition. The phone can capture up to 4K video at 30fps. However, the ultra-wide-angle lens can only capture 1080p. Coming to the quality, the video offers plenty of details, natural-looking colours, and a wide dynamic range. However, the lack of OIS support can be witnessed in the videos.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Battery: Good output

Battery Capacity - 5,000mAh

Wired Charging - 33W SuperVOOC

Charger - 33W (Included in Box)

The CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which is the same as the CMF Phone 1. You get the best battery output, all thanks to the optimisations from the brand. During the review period, the phone easily lasted a full day with moderate usage, with an average of six hours of screen-on time.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.

The phone lasted 20 hours and 15 minutes in the HD battery loop test. The charging speeds could have been better. The phone supports 33W fast charging support; this time, the company has included a 33W charger in the box. This is a good addition, provided that most of the brands nowadays are skipping the charger brick. As I said, the charging speeds are not the greatest, but they are doable in this price range. The phone was able to charge from 0 percent to 24 percent in 15 minutes, 47 percent in 30 minutes, and 100 percent in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Verdict

To conclude, the CMF Phone 2 Pro offers some improvement over its predecessor, the CMF Phone 1. You get fresh design aesthetics and a new range of accessories to play around. However, while doing this, the brand has moved away from its original concept of providing swappable rear panels. The display is crisp and offers vibrant colours to make the whole streaming experience delightful.

The performance is decent for daily usage, and it is meant for heavy gaming enthusiasts, to be honest. The cameras are sure to be the star of the show. The daylight performance is decent from both the primary and telephoto lenses. The battery backup is decent, as well.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro seems to bring a breath of fresh air with its unique design and clean software experience.

On the flip side, there are some shortcomings as well. The ingress protection has improved, but there is still a long way to go compared to the competition. The mono speaker is unimpressive, and the wide-angle lens could have been better. You might have to consider the slow charging speed, as brands like Realme, Poco, and more are providing far better fast charging speeds.

As far as competition is concerned, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have competition with the likes of the Oppo K13, Poco X7, Realme Narzo 80 Pro, and more.