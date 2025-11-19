Moto G67 Power Review: Big on Power, Low on Price

Motorola India's recently launched G67 Power offers tremendous value for money on paper. It has everything one would want and expect from a budget smartphone, with notable enhancements such as a high-capacity silicon-carbon battery, an IP rating, and a stylish design. However, Motorola also launched its Moto G86 Power earlier this year. It offers slightly better core hardware but a smaller and older battery compared to the new G67 Power at a similar price tag. Which one should you pick and why? Let's find out!

Moto G67 Power Design: Quite the looker!

Dimensions - 166.23 x 76.5 x 8.6mm

Weight - 210g

Durability - IP64

Compared to every other smartphone that Motorola has launched in recent months, the Moto G67 Power does not really stand out. However, when compared to other budget smartphones from competing brands at this price point, it does look good and feels very special because of its vegan-leather rear panel.

The Moto G67 Power does feel a bit heavy at 210 grams, but its grippy back makes it easy to handle

The purple colour, which is applied to both the plastic frame and the Motorola batwing logo on the rear panel, has a soft matte finish. Flip it over, and the patterned texture in the PANTONE Parachute Purple colour looks very premium and has a very good grip, which makes the large smartphone easy to handle. The vegan-leather back does not feel delicate but quite rugged. During the testing phase of this review, I did not notice any discolouration or tearing after normal usage.

While the phone does not feel like a budget phone, there are telltale signs that it belongs to the affordable G series.

Part of the premium appearance is lost when you turn on that display. The flat display has thick borders, which are thicker at the top and bottom but slimmer on the sides. Thankfully, there is a hole-punch cavity for the selfie camera at the top. Another clue is the fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in the power button. During testing, I found it to be quite responsive and accurate.

The Moto G67 Power's fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button

The phone offers an IP64 rating, which is decent for this price point and offers basic protection against light splashes of water. You get full protection against dust, too. Motorola will not cover water ingress damage under warranty, so it's wise not to test its water-resistant properties unless the situation is unavoidable.

Moto G67 Power Display: Big but not bright

Display size - 6.7-inch, Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 391PPI

Display type - LCD, LTPS, 60-90-120Hz

Display protection - Gorilla Glass 7i

For a budget smartphone, it's nice to see Motorola offer a Gorilla Glass 7i screen. The display also has an oleophobic coating, so it does not smudge easily.

The Moto G67 Power's display has noticeably thick borders

Thick borders aside, the viewing angles aren't the best. Colours appear fine, but brightness levels drop a bit when viewed off-centre. I also noticed that the display does not get bright enough when using the camera app outdoors or under direct sunlight. It also feels a bit dim when not used under direct sunlight, even at maximum brightness. Indoors, everything appeared sharp and crisp as expected.

Moto G67 Power Software: Commitment issues

Android version - 15

Software - Hello UI

Software commitment - 1 year OS + 3 years SMR

Since the phone comes with Android 15 out of the box, the 1-year OS software commitment is not very convincing for buyers who like to use their phones for several years. It's unclear when Android 16 will arrive, either, but it is a bit surprising that this phone did not ship with it.

Motorola's Hello UI runs light and fast but is also quite customisable. Apps remain in the background for a long time, and I barely noticed any app restarts upon launching them from the recents menu. Since this is a budget device, there's no Moto AI available, even though you do get the Perplexity app preinstalled. There is a chance that these could arrive with the Android 16 update, but you should not keep your hopes too high, as this is a basic budget smartphone.

The Moto G67 Power runs Android 15 out of the box

Google's Gemini assistant is always available, which is a better offering compared to Moto AI, as pointed out in some of my previous reviews, so you won't miss out on much. There's also the usual AI image editing features available in the Google Photos app, which is the default Gallery app on this device.

Despite rejecting them during setup, the phone will download and install some small games. However, you can uninstall these after the initial setup. The good bit is that I did not receive any spammy notifications from the other preinstalled apps during the review.

Moto G67 Power Performance: Works well, runs great

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 2.4GHz, 4nm

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

As mentioned earlier, software operation is smooth both when using apps individually or even when multitasking. The processor did not run hot during normal usage, but the phone did feel a bit warm when using the camera app outdoors. However, I did not notice any unusual lag when the phone is stressed.

As for benchmarks, the phone performed as expected, as can be seen in the table below.

Benchmarks Moto G67 Power Poco X7 iQOO Z10X Display resolution FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm) Dimensity 7300 Ultra (4nm) Dimensity 7300 (4nm) AnTuTu v10 8,49,640 6,50,869 7,09,256 PCMark Work 3.0 15,013 12,934 10,854 Geekbench 6 Single 1,020 1,026 1,033 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,901 2,906 2,923 3DM Wild Life 3,293 3,137 3,144 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,324 3,149 3,138

Surprisingly, Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) was playable at the default Very High graphics and Max frame rate settings. The gameplay was far from flawless, but I was able to play tournament after tournament for an hour without any major slowdowns or lag. During this time, the phone did not heat up, nor did the gameplay lag terribly, but it was perfectly playable, delivering around 55-60 fps as per the system FPS indicator. Asphalt Legends also ran perfectly fine with graphics set to High Quality and 60 fps mode turned on. Given that I was impressed by its gaming performance, I also tried out the CODM at Ultra frame rate (90 fps), but that's when the phone could not handle it and started to lag and drop frames.

Given that this is a budget device, it would have been nice if Motorola had included a dedicated microSD card slot. This can be a deal-breaker for many, as the phone is only available in a single 128GB storage variant.

The Moto G67 Power offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM Radio app

The stereo speakers deliver balanced sound. It's focused on the mids and highs, and so there's no bass. They get the job done for gaming, but I'd rather connect a pair of headphones for music or video.

Moto G67 Power Cameras: Business as usual

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.8, PDAF

Ultrawide camera - 8-megapixel, f/2.2

Selfie camera - 32-megapixel, f/2.2

The Moto G67 Power has two user-accessible rear-facing cameras. The third camera is a depth sensor used for the Portrait camera mode

Moto G67 Power ultrawide camera sample (tap image to expand)

The ultrawide camera captures below-average photos that lack detail and dynamic range, and so, have a soft appearance, which isn't usable. There's also very noticeable purple fringing in the bright spots and lens barrel distortion. These problems show up when shooting in daylight, so things only get worse in low light or dimly lit settings.

Moto G67 Power primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

The primary camera captures decent images that have a bit of added contrast. Details are decent in daylight with textures that are not exactly sharp and defined. So, finer details like foliage get smudged. Some detail in the shadows is also lost because of the contrasted approach to image processing. There are also a lot of clipped highlights visible, mainly when shooting contrasted photos with bright backgrounds.

Close-up and Portrait primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

It is possible to shoot close-ups of objects (about 10 to 15cm), but the details in these images aren't defined. Portrait photos look good in daylight but appear soft in low light. Edge-detection is pretty decent, but it's easy to spot errors.

Moto G67 Power low-light camera samples (tap images to expand)

Low-light photos show natural colour, but lack detail with textures appearing soft and smudgy. Dynamic range is better because of the auto night mode, which takes images with longer exposures.

Selfies show good detail in daylight but come out soft and lack detail in low light (tap image to expand)

Video recording is good in daylight with a steady bitrate and decent stabilisation, even when shooting at 4K (max 30 fps) resolution. The same contrasted appearance is also visible in the video, and so objects in the shade, or those that have a dark colour, will get crushed, showing no detail. In low light, the footage appears noisy and lacks enough detail. Textures are smudged, and videos surprisingly lack contrast, appearing a bit washed out.

Moto G67 Power Battery: Excellent for casual users

Battery capacity - 7,000mAh, (Si-C, Li-ion)

Wired charging - 30W

Charger in the box - YES

Indeed, it is quite rare to see silicon-carbon battery tech make its way into a budget smartphone. But this allows Motorola to pack more power into a package that's not too heavy, given its overall size.

Heavy use, which includes gaming and camera usage, will deplete this battery faster, but it will still last a bit over a day. With casual usage, which involves minimal gaming and camera usage, the phone can easily last about two days on a charge, which is good for a budget device. The PC Mark Battery Life test, which runs a bunch of everyday mobile tasks on loop, managed a decent 15 hours and 50 minutes of continuous usage.

Given the high-capacity battery and the 30W charging, I was impressed by how quickly the included 30W charging adapter charged up the phone. The device managed a 35 percent charge in 30 minutes, 67 percent in an hour and completed the charge in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Moto G67 Power Verdict

The Moto G67 Power is a solid budget smartphone from Motorola that follows the set budget formula. It gets the basics right but goes above and beyond with a capable processor, a fancy design and excellent battery life.

That said, this new budget smartphone from Motorola is better suited for those who want excellent battery life and are on a tight budget of Rs. 16,000. This is because the slightly older Moto G86 Power offers better hardware, with a sharper and more vibrant AMOLED panel, IP69 dust and water resistance, a better primary camera with OIS, and expandable storage (up to 1TB) for an additional Rs. 2,000. The Realme P4 is also a solid contender, with similar hardware and a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 80W fast charging.