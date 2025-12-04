Realme P-series phones have focused on delivering strong performance at a competitive price. The company recently launched the Realme P4 series, which includes the Realme P4 and P4 Pro — the P4 Pro in particular proved to be a solid option in its price segment, offering a balance of sleek design and gaming-centric performance. To aid its ambitions of capturing a greater market share in the affordable space, the company has now launched the Realme P4x 5G, which sits below the Realme P4 in its device portfolio.

The Realme P4x 5G price in India begins at Rs. 15,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This puts it close to competitors like the Moto G67 Power, Redmi 15 5G, and the recently launched Realme C85 5G. So, does it manage to stand out?

Realme P4x 5G Design: Bold but Not Loud

Dimensions - 165.85 × 75.98 × 8.39mm

Weight - 208g

Colours - Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green (reviewed)

Ingress rating - IP64

The Realme P4x 5G takes a more refined route with its aesthetics this year. It carries forward the design of its predecessor and builds on it with subtle tweaks, resulting in a good-looking handset. Despite still using polycarbonate for the mid-frame and rear panel, the design feels clean, with flat edges and a matte finish that lends the phone a more premium in-hand feel.

The Lake Green colourway of the Realme 15x 5G certainly stands out, but isn't loud

However, the finish also makes the P4x 5G quite slippery, so it's best to use the TPU case provided by the brand.

The handset has a tall and boxy frame, but the rounded corners ensure that the phone doesn't dig into the palm. It is fairly well balanced, which makes the device comfortable for one-handed use. Realme appears to have taken inspiration from Samsung, and the standout design element is the raised camera module. The individual camera rings sit on a slightly raised strip. While it adds to the aesthetics, the phone also wobbles noticeably when placed on a flat surface.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame

The Lake Green colour option we received is by no means understated. However, it does not feel loud, and the soft metallic finish subtly shifts tones under light. The matte texture helps resist fingerprints and smudges.

The right edge houses the power and volume buttons, while the left remains clean. The bottom features the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray slot, while the top houses the microphone and IR blaster. The handset gets an IP64 dust- and splash-resistance rating.

Realme P4x 5G Display: On Par with Competition

Size and resolution - 6.72-inch Full HD LCD, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

Judging the Realme P4x 5G's display based on its on-paper specifications is a conundrum. On one hand, it has an LCD panel that comes with some compromises; on the other, its 144Hz refresh rate is a rarely seen feature in this segment. In real-world use, the handset's 6.72-inch screen produces visuals with a neutral colour profile. I've been testing the Redmi 15C 5G alongside the P4x 5G, and the former outputs punchier colours, even when the Realme phone's display profile is set to Vivid.

Realme P4x 5G's display produces fairly sharp visuals and is good for binge-watching

That said, the overall sharpness and clarity remain good, and you'll have no problem binge-watching content on YouTube and OTT apps unless you're a pixel-peeper. The viewing angles are acceptable for an LCD panel. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification for Netflix and HDR playback support on YouTube.

The Realme P4x 5G supports a 144Hz refresh rate, but there's a catch. Similar to the Redmi 15 5G that we reviewed earlier this year, the refresh rate is capped at 120Hz for most usage scenarios. There are a few instances where it jumps higher, such as in the Calculator and Recorder apps, but those aren't apps you'll frequently use. Despite this, scrolling feels smooth and UI animations remain snappy.

The bezels are consistent on all three sides, except for the thick chin

On a brighter note, Realme has included an always-on-display-like tap-to-wake feature on the P4x 5G, despite it not being an AMOLED panel. It briefly shows alerts, reminders, and other limited information without waking the entire screen — a nice touch.

Outdoor legibility could be a concern, though. While the claimed 1,000-nit peak brightness is good enough for indoor use, I struggled at times under strong sunlight or outdoor conditions.

Realme P4x 5G Performance and Software: Impressive Yet Inconsistent

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra

RAM and Storage - Up to 8GB, Up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Software - Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Updates Promised - 2 years OS, 3 years security

The Realme P4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset. While the ‘P' in P4x does not officially stand for performance, real-world usage suggests it wouldn't be inappropriate if it did. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In a price segment where OEMs usually provide UFS 2.2 storage, Realme has opted for UFS 3.1, which is impressive and results in faster app opening, installation, and file transfers.

Our review unit comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage

Day-to-day performance is smooth. I did not encounter lag or system slowdowns when taking calls, sending messages, capturing photos, or browsing social media. The phone claims support for 90fps gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and it managed a consistent frame rate between 85–87fps at HD and High settings. I also did not face issues in Call of Duty: Mobile when playing at Very High graphics and Very High frame rate.

The phone remains cool under sustained load and has impressive thermal management, courtesy of its 5,300 sq. mm VC cooling system. I noticed slight warmth after about 30 minutes of intense Call of Duty: Mobile gameplay, but it didn't become uncomfortable.

On the software front, the brand has emphasised AI experiences across apps like Camera, Gallery, Notes, and others in Realme UI 6.0. Google's Circle to Search is also available. There are plenty of lock-screen customisation options, along with a Live Alerts feature that works similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island.

In addition, there are Realme's staple AI inclusions such as AI Eraser, AI Recorder, AI Glare Remover, and Scanner for productivity.

While the feature set is impressive, the core software experience continues to be the Achilles' heel of budget-centric Realme phones. The interface lacks modern effects like translucent elements seen in newer operating systems from rival brands. The icons, quick settings, and UI elements are functional but feel somewhat plain.

Another disappointing aspect is the amount of bloatware. While it skips games like Block Blast and Bubble Shooter, apps such as App Market, Browser, Clone Phone, Finshell Pay, and others still occupy space and affect the experience.

Software support on the Realme P4x 5G is on par with the segment. The brand promises two OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Realme P4x 5G Cameras: Struggles at Times

Rear - 50-megapixel primary (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel secondary sensor

Front - 8-megapixel (f/2.4)

On paper, the Realme P4x 5G is equipped with a dual-rear-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. However, only the main sensor is accessible, meaning it has to compensate for the absence of multiple lens options. There's no ultra-wide-angle shooter, nor is there optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The handset features a hole-punch cutout for the 8-megapixel selfie sensor

In real-world use, the camera captures vibrant photos, but details are average, and there's a tendency to oversharpen. The 1/2.88-inch main sensor tries to manage dynamic range, but it struggles at times. Contrast is handled better.

Photos at 2x magnification show diminished detail and appear softer. In hazy daylight, noise occasionally creeps in.

Low-light photos output similar results. The camera retains the natural darkness of the sky and accurate colours, but noise becomes noticeable in darker areas. The dedicated Night mode helps slightly but at the cost of detail.

Portrait shots offer adequate detail, but oversharpening is still visible — both in daylight and low-light conditions.

Selfies deliver realistic skin tones, decent detail, and good dynamic range when lighting is favourable.

Realme P4x 5G Battery: Long Lasting

Battery Capacity - 7,000mAh

Wired Charging - 45W

Charger - 45W (Included in Box)

Battery life is one of the biggest strengths of the Realme P4x 5G. The handset packs a 7,000mAh cell, which easily lasts two days for casual users. Even with moderate use — calls, messaging, social media, and YouTube — the phone comfortably lasts a full day, and often more.

The Realme P4x 5G can last up to two days with casual usage

Charging speeds aren't the fastest. Despite phones in this segment offering 45W charging, the large 7,000mAh battery takes time to refill if fully drained. Charging from 0 to 100 percent takes roughly an hour and a half.

Realme P4x 5G Verdict

At a starting price of Rs. 15,499 (Rs. 13,499 with offers), the Realme P4x 5G gets a lot right — especially day-to-day performance, battery life, and its refreshed design. The phone feels smooth in regular use, handles gaming well, and the large battery easily delivers up to two days of runtime. However, there are compromises.

Its advertised 144Hz refresh rate is inconsistent in behaviour, the software experience lacks refinement, and the cameras are strictly average.

If strong performance and long battery life are priorities, the Realme P4x 5G is worth considering — but if you value cameras, AMOLED displays, or cleaner software, you may want to look elsewhere.