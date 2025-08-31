These phones offer premium and unique designs with IP69 protection There’s enough performance if you go looking for it Most smartphones easily offer 1.5 days of battery life

The lower end of the premium smartphone segment in India offers an interesting selection of devices to choose from. Such smartphones are priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 and often deliver some premium features at a not-so-premium price tag. Given that the price point is slightly higher than the mid-range, manufacturers can incorporate more capable hardware. Meaning you can get a phone with a capable daylight and low-light camera performance, a telephoto zoom and excellent battery life. There are also some with interesting and premium designs that don't compromise on durability.

Missing from our guide and still under review is Oppo's K13 Turbo Pro. The gamer-centric smartphone, apart from its slick and modern design, also includes an actual fan for better cooling. While this reduces the phone's dust resistance, it will keep the phone running during long mobile gaming sessions. Know more about the Oppo K13 Turbo in our first impressions.

Phones under Rs. 40,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) OnePlus Nord 5 8 Rs. 31,999 Nothing Phone 3a Pro 8 Rs. 31,999 Realme GT 7 8 Rs. 39,999 Realme GT 7T 8 Rs. 32,999 Vivo V60 8 Rs. 36,999 Poco F7 8 Rs. 31,999

OnePlus Nord 5

The most affordable smartphone in this segment, the OnePlus Nord 5 shines bright when it comes to value. OnePlus may have taken a U-turn when it comes to design, going from an all-metal unibody case of the Nord 4 to a more traditional glass and aluminium mix with the latest Nord 5. The phone still feels quite premium, but has a notable upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 to a more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The chipset offers impressive performance compared to its competitors, be it for everyday multitasking or for playing graphics-intensive games. The new and improved cameras provide good performance for a mid-ranger, but feel somewhat lacklustre for a premium device. Its massive 6,800mAh battery offers impressive standby time, easily lasting a day and a half of heavy use. While the OnePlus Nord 5 may not end up being the jack-of-all-trades, it sure offers excellent value for money.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Like it, love it or hate it, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro's design is unique and stands out compared to any other smartphone in this segment. Just like the OnePlus Nord 5, it is one of the more reasonably priced smartphones in this segment, considering what it offers.

It's not as powerful as the OnePlus Nord 5, but it offers enough performance and a software experience which is as unique as its outer skin. Its camera system is well-equipped, unlike the watered-down Phone 3a, and provides an optically-stabilised 3X telephoto zoom, which captures sharp photos, even if the edge-detection in Portrait mode needs a bit of work. Its battery, despite packing an average 5,000mAh capacity, easily lasts a whole day of heavy use and a bit more.

Realme GT 7 & Realme GT 7T

Sitting at the high end of the mid-range and the low end of the premium segment are the Realme GT 7T and the Realme GT 7, offering good value and performance. While the more affordable Realme GT 7T strangely feels more special and premium than the GT 7, both phones offer an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

When it comes to camera performance, the more expensive Realme GT 7 takes the lead with good daylight and low-light imagery. As for raw performance, both phones have enough of it, with the GT 7's MediaTek 9400e SoC packing enough juice for the most demanding games. Both devices feature a 7,000mAh battery, providing exceptional standby time. Charging is super-fast at 120W.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 is all about design and battery life. Unlike the Realme GT 7s and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which have flashy designs, Vivo takes a more subtle approach, having a premium-looking design with rounded corners and sides that feel a bit heavy but comfortable to hold.

Accompanying its premium design is a quad-curved display that refreshes at 120Hz. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor brings tried and tested performance for daily use. Its top-notch camera performance sure left us impressed. This year, Vivo decided to address the competition by adding a telephoto camera to the mix, and it does a good job of providing some additional reach while shooting. Packaging a 6,500mAh capacity battery into such a slim design was an impressive feat, and the phone easily lasted for one and a half days of heavy use.

Poco F7

If you are looking for a more gamer-centric or performance-oriented device, then Poco's F7 may be the perfect fit. The phone has a rather cool-looking semi-transparent rear panel if you get the Cyber Silver Edition. It is all about performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC at the helm, easily beating the OnePlus Nord 5 to the finish line. The Poco F7 also packs a large vapour-chamber cooling system and a massive 7,550mAh battery, which should keep you engaged in long gaming sessions without any hiccups.

Of course, the brand has cut some corners to deliver the phone at its rather low starting price. Key among these are the cameras, which don't perform as well as the others on this list. Software, too, is ridden with tons of bloatware that you will need to uninstall before use.