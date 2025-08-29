Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamers' Delight

Poco F-series has always been known for providing flagship-grade features and specifications in the mid-range segment. We offer multiple models in this series that provide excellent value-for-money propositions to customers, particularly gamers. Now, the brand is back with its next-generation flagship model, the Poco F7. The latest handset from the brand comes equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, packs a massive 7,550mAh battery, and offers a premium design.

Moreover, the company has maintained competitive prices. The Poco F7 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB and 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 33,999. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know.

Poco F7 Design: Premium Yet Smudgy

Dimensions - 163.1 x 77.93 x 7.98mm

Weight - 222g

Colours - Frost White, Phantom Black, and Cyber Silver Edition

Poco F series has always been known for offering some unique design language; the same can be said for this device. The Poco F7 is not your usual smartphone with a glass panel; this time, the company has gone ahead to add some futuristic vibes to it. The phone is available in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black. I received the Cyber Silver Edition for review, and it certainly looks different.

The smartphone is available in different colour options: Frost White, Phantom Black and Cyber Silver Edition.

The rear panel comes with a dual-tone finish of black and silver. What's most interesting here is the Snapdragon branding and the green diagonal lines running across the camera bump. This, coupled with little elements like Limited Edition badging, red triangle, and more, gives a futuristic look to the device, which you will not see on any other phones in this price segment.

However, this colour option is also quite high maintenance! The rear panel is a smudge magnet, so you should either use it with a case or carry a microfiber cloth with you at all times to wipe out the smudges.

Interestingly, the phone also features IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, making it a durable smartphone that can withstand minor drops or survive everyday wear and tear.

The Poco F7 5G comes equipped with a flat-frame design, which looks premium and unique.

That said, the robust design quality also makes it slightly heavier than the competition, and that's partly due to the massive 7,550mAh battery it carries, which significantly contributes to its weight of 222 grams. However, I must say that the weight is distributed evenly, and it feels more comfortable to hold it both horizontally and vertically, meaning you can play games for extended periods without getting too uncomfortable with the weight.

Poco F7 Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 3840Hz PWM Dimming, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, 460ppi, 3,200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Coming to display, the Poco F7 packs a punch. The handset comes equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 1280x2772 pixel resolution. The display features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and up to 3840 Hz PWM dimming, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Moreover, you get Dolby Vision support, in addition to HDR10+, HDR 10, and Widevine L1 certification.

The Poco F7 5G is loaded with 6.83-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 1280x2772 pixel resolution.

The display does its job effectively. You get punchy, vibrant visuals that deliver an impressive contrast ratio. This ensures you get deep levels of black and rich colour reproduction throughout the day. The company gives the option to customise the colour profile of the display with three different modes: Original Colour Pro, Vivid, and Custom. The first one delivers close-to-source colour reproduction, though it slightly subdues the contrast. The Vivid profile brings out the punchiness and vibrancy a bit more than the Pro mode.

The phone also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, making all animations smoother and more fluid. You can feel this especially while scrolling through the browser or watching a movie with a higher fps count. The phone also features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certifications, which allow you to watch HDR content on YouTube and Netflix with ease, in addition to Dolby Vision videos, making the whole experience a delightful one.

The handset also comes with three different dispaly modes to enhance the overall visual experience.

The handset also comes with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, which might feel underwhelming compared to the iQOO Neo 10, but still gets the job done. During the review period, I never faced the issue with the brightness, whether it was in indoor or outdoor conditions.

Poco F7 Software: Bloat-Ridden

Software - Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 4 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The Poco F7 is loaded with the latest Xiaomi HyperOS V.2, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The latest HyperOS version can be polarising. For some, it might be one of the best UI, while others might find it a bit tacky. The user interface is now faster and smoother compared to the previous versions and brings heavy customisation options.

The user interface looks largely identical to the ones present in Xiaomi smartphones, sans the Poco-specific app icons. The interface comes with two separate panels to show the quick settings and notifications panel, which cannot be merged. There is also app drawer support and a variety of widgets. You also get a slew of AI-powered tools with the latest version of HyperOS V2.2.

The smartphone comes with four years of software updates and 6 years of security patches.

These include the AI Gallery Editor, which enables you to edit, expand, erase, or enhance images. Then there are AI interpretation tools that allow you to translate calls. At the same time, AI Speech Recognition helps you to transcribe speech to text, summarise, translate, and more. Additionally, there is the standard Google Gemini integration. All these AI tools work just fine, making it different if you frequently use them in your day-to-day life.

That said, the main problem with the user interface must be its bloatware. This is one area where people might find the user interface a bit tacky. You have approximately 60 apps installed on the smartphone, featuring a mix of Xiaomi's own first-party and third-party applications. On the update front, the company promises to deliver four years of OS updates and six years of security patches with the latest smartphone.

Poco F7 Performance: Flagship Performance

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Memory - 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Coming to its strongest suit, the Poco F7 is a powerhouse in terms of performance. The handset is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is a rare thing to find in this price segment. The only other smartphone with the same chipset is none other than the iQOO Neo 10 in the same price segment. The next best option that you can get in this price range is the OnePlus Nord 5, which features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. This, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Benchmark Poco F7 OnePlus Nord 5 Nothing Phone 3a Pro AnTuTu v10 18,90,333 14,41,357 801123 PCMark Work 3.0 14,970 18,777 13,554 Geekbench 6 Single Core 1,990 18,777 1,173 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 6,147 1,974 3,239 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL NA 4,929 5,528 3DM Slingshot NA Maxed Out 6,854 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out 3,988 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 18,437 Maxed Out 4,175 GFXBench T-Rex 120 11,843 60 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 115 92 55 GFXBench Car Chase 66 92 28

In terms of performance, the Poco F7 slides effortlessly throughout the day. Whether it's scrolling mindlessly through Instagram Reels, reading articles on the browser, listening to music, or even multitasking, the phone feels smooth and fluid throughout the day.

Coming to the major highlights of the device, the gaming performance will surely not disappoint you. The handset handles all the heavy titles available on the Play Store without a sweat. In BGMI, I was able to get a consistent 120FPS gameplay without any lag or stutter.

The Poco handset comes with a dedicated Game Mode that help enhance gaming experience.

Even resource-hungry games like Genshin Impact also run smoothly during the testing period. That said, the phone is also able to manage thermals to some extent, if not completely. The 6,000mm2 vapour chamber cooling system does help to dissipate heat during workloads. However, it still gets uncomfortably hot with intensive gameplay.

Poco F7 Cameras: Decent Enough

Rear - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture

Coming to the cameras, the Poco F7 features a similar camera setup compared to its predecessor. Both models feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front as well, you get the same 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Poco F7 5G daylight camera samples clicked using primary sensor. (Tap to Expand)

That said, the camera performance is decent, if not great, for this price point, which is also justifiable as it projects more to be a gaming-centric smartphone and not a camera-oriented one. The photos came out decent in daylight. The colours look natural and the sensor captures a good amount of detail. However, the contrast isn't that great, and the dynamic range has room for improvement, as I noticed that the highlights were clipped in some photos.

The sensor also supports 2x digital zoom, which offers clean shots, and there is no instance of oversharpening the images, which is a good sign.

Poco F7 5G wide-angle camera samples in daylight condition. (Tap to Expand)

However, it is the wide-angle lens that needs better optimisation. Although the overall output is decent, the photos often came out soft and lacked the required details. Moreover, the dynamic range and contrast need more optimisation. That said, the colours were somewhat natural, which might be a blessing in disguise.

Poo F7 5G low-light camera samples with primary sensor. (Tap to Expand)

In terms of low light, the primary sensor does a decent job of retaining the colours. The shadows and highlights are decently balanced, while the light sources are not blown out of proportion. The 2x shots are also decent, with a quality almost similar to that of the 1x shots.

Poo F7 5G low-light camera samples clicked using ultra-wide angle sensor. (Tap to expand)

The ultra-wide camera appears to be lagging behind the rest of the competition in low-light conditions. The photos usually came out to be soft, and noise was quite evident.

The selfie performance is decent on the Poco F7, though the skin tone could be slightly better. The portraits were good, and the edge d

The Poco F7 5G selfie taken in daylight (above) and lowlight (below) conditions. (Tap to expand)

etection was on point. In low-light conditions, the selfie came out to be average, to be honest. So, we may need to find a better light source between clicking selfies that are actually usable.

The video performance is solid for the price. There are plenty of details and colours that look good as well.

Poco F7 Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 7,550mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

Another major highlight of the Poco F7 is its impressive battery life. The company has managed to squeeze a 7,550mAh battery while still maintaining the 222 grams of weight and 7.98mm thickness. For this, the brand has used a Silicon Carbon battery, allowing for higher density without compromising safety.

The handset is loaded with a 7,550mAh battery and offers 90W fast charging support.

The large battery backup is reflected in daily usage. In the PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the smartphone clocked 19 hours and 35 minutes, which is decent, if not great. In real-time usage, the phone lasts up to 2 days under moderate to casual usage. Moreover, it can still last more than one day with heavy usage. Coming to the charging speeds, the Poco F7 charges from 0 percent to 100 percent in about 85 minutes.

Poco F7 Verdict

The Poco F7 is able to uphold the legacy of the F-series by offering a great value-for-money proposition to customers. The smartphone comes with a gaming-centric design, which looks completely unique compared to its predecessors. The display looks good, and you will definitely have a good experience while playing those intense battle royale games or bingeing your favourite shows or movies.

The smartphone offers flagship performance and long-lasting battery life.

Moreover, it is a powerhouse performer that provides stable 90FPS gameplay in BGMI, along with solid and fluid day-to-day performance. The battery life is yet another strong suit of the device, and you can get up to 2 days' worth of battery life with moderate usage. That said, just like the rest, it is not a perfect smartphone. You still need to compromise on the cameras, smudges, and bloatware.

That said, if you are looking for a gaming-centric smartphone with all the latest features and future-proof specifications, then you can surely consider the Poco F7. Otherwise, there is a lot of competition here, including the OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO Neo 10, Oppo K13, and more, which offer similar performance.