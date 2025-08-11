Technology News
Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro First Impressions

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is finally here with an interesting set of features and specifications. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2025 17:36 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro First Impressions

The Oppo K13 Turbo series price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

Highlights
  • The Oppo K13 Turbo series brings gaming-centric features 
  • The handsets offer a similar design language and specifications
  • Both devices come with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Oppo has finally introduced its new smartphones in the K-series with the launch of Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. Both handsets from the brand come with a new design aesthetic and a new cooling system known as Oppo Strom Engine. Moreover, both devices pack almost a similar set of specifications. With these devices, Oppo plans to enter the mobile gaming segment, which is now picking up the pace in India. That said, does it make sense to go for these two Oppo phones? I have some time to spend with the device, so here's what you need to know. 

The Oppo K13 Turbo price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant, which comes with an 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro India price starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB 256GB option. Both devices will be available for purchase from Flipkart, the company's official website, and select retail stores starting August 15, 2025. 

oppo k13 turbo 1 Oppo K13 Turbo

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and Oppo K13 Turbo are available in First Purple, Knight White, and Midnight Maverick colour options.

 

Now that you have a fair idea of the pricing for each device, let's talk about the design. The Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro are almost identical twins with some subtle differences that you can only make out on close inspection. Both devices are available in three colour options: First Purple, Knight White, and Midnight Maverick. I got the First Purple colour options for both devices, and both of them look, well, identical.

If you place both units together, you will not be able to determine which one is standard and which is Pro at first glance. Eventually, you will start noticing some subtle differences around the camera module. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro features a ring light around the cooling fan (more on this later), whereas the standard variant has a green accent. The second difference can be found between the flash and the camera module. But apart from that, there isn't much to distinguish. 

oppo k13 turbo 4 Oppo K13 Turbo series

The Oppo K13 Turbo series comes with one of the slimmest in-built blade fans, which offers 18,000 RPM rotation speed.

 

That said, the major highlight of both devices is the brand's new Storm Engine. This consists of the thinnest built-in fan blades, which are placed cleverly right beneath the camera module. You get a vent on the right side, which throws out air with up to 18,000 RPM rotation speed. There is also an L-shaped duct with ultra-low airflow resistance for better heat management and thermal performance. We have yet to fully test the devices to determine whether the cooling fans make a difference. So, stay tuned for an in-depth review. 

Moving on, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels. The display also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600nits of peak brightness. The display looks good, though I found it a bit better on the K13 Turbo Pro variant for some reason. 

oppo k13 turbo 7 Oppo K13 Turbo series

Oppo K13 Turbo series pack a 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels.

 

The major difference lies in the performance section. The Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, which was first introduced in the Reno 14 series. Interestingly, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is the first smartphone from the brand to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Moreover, with K13 Turbo, you get only 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, while with the Turbo Pro variant, you get up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. 

Moving on, the Oppo K13 Turbo series packs a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. You get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset features a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Lastly, the handsets are equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. 

oppo k13 turbo 6 Oppo K13 Turbo series

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is available with a 7,000mAh battery and both the phones support 80W fast charging.

 

That said, Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro do seem to be interesting smartphones catering to two different price segments. The gaming-centric approach of the brand makes it interesting, as we already have players like Infinix and Poco leading the race in this segment. That said, it would be interesting to see whether Oppo can capture the attention of the Indian gaming community with its Turbo series.

