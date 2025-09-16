Smartphones, which were once considered delicate gadgets that needed to be handled with extreme care, have become increasingly focused on durability over the last few years. The most premium handsets today come with up to an IP69+ rating, which protects them against high-pressure water jets, although we can't fathom a situation where this might even be possible. Indeed, durability appears to be a growing concern among consumers.

According to a recent survey by Counterpoint Research, 78 percent of smartphone users refrain from using their phones in harsh conditions due to the fear of being damaged. And this is exactly the pain point that the new Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G aims to address.

The price of Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G in India begins at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available for Rs. 34,999. However, it places the handset in a highly competitive segment where other handsets, such as the Vivo V60 5G, focus on higher-priority areas, like the cameras. So, does the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G manage to hold its own?

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Design: A Vanilla Choice for the Masses

Dimensions - 163.31 × 70.0 × 7.7 mm (Gemstone Blue)

Weight - 195g

Colours - Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink

Ingress rating - IP66 + IP68 + IP69

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G carries the same tried and tested design of its predecessor, but that isn't a drawback by any means. The Oppo F-Series handsets have never been popular because of their designs. It has a circular camera island, which does not protrude too much, at the back of the phone, along with a gradient appearance and a matte finish. While none of these are ostentatious, we consider it a good thing since being vanilla is an important factor in being adopted by the masses in its price bracket.

Ergonomics of the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G are solid too. It features a flat polycarbonate frame with curved edges that don't dig into your palms. Considering its mammoth battery, Oppo has managed to keep it impressively slim at 7.7mm. The handset tips the scales at 195g, and it feels well-balanced and well-built, without feeling brittle.

The Gemstone Blue shade looks classy without feeling ostentatious

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is available in three finishes. We received the Gemstone Blue shade, which exudes a deep blue appearance in the top half. The bottom half of the phone shifts colours based on the light reflected on it. The back of the phone barely attracts any fingerprints, courtesy of the matte finish. However, the same cannot be said for the frame, which has a polished finish and is a fingerprint magnet. Thus, you should slap on a case on the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, which, fortunately, you get as part of the package.

The handset carries an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating. We put the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G through its paces, such as submerging it underwater in a swimming pool and burying it in the dunes of Jaisalmer, and the phone managed to survive through it all, without so much as a scratch. Full marks towards durability on this front.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Display: Bright and Sharp

Size and resolution - 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1,280 x 2,800 pixels

Refresh rate - 120Hz

Protection - AGC DT-Star D+

On the front, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of the daily viewing experience, the handset does not leave room for complaint. The display is typical for an Oppo device, offering slightly saturated colours, but it provides good viewing angles and deep blacks.

The display's slightly saturated colours and deep blacks make for an enjoyable content-watching experience on services like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. While the colours can seem eye-straining at full brightness, the overall viewing experience is excellent.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G's display gets bright enough in outdoor conditions

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G also performs well enough when viewing under bright sunlight, and you'll have no complaints on this front. The screen comes with AGC DT-Star D+ protection for durability. I tested the phone with coins and keys in my pockets — two big culprits that often scratch the display.

However, it wasn't the case here, and the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G managed to survive. I also buried the handset within the sand, which often causes micro-scratches, but barely any were noticeable here. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it is placed well, unlike offerings from other China-based OEMs such as Vivo. It is snappy, and there's no complaint on this front.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Software: Bloatware-Ridden

Software - ColorOS 15.0

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 2 Years OS, 3 years security patches

Except for the flagship Find N and Find X-Series handsets, most Oppo smartphones tend to disappoint in terms of bloatware. Interestingly, it is not the OS experience, which is pretty smooth, but rather the fact that it's a bloatware-ridden mess. I discussed this in my review of the Oppo K13x 5G budget in August 2025, and unfortunately, the same issue applies to the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.

The handset runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. On the surface, you'll find no lags or stutters when navigating through the UI. It is complemented by a wide range of AI features, courtesy of the Oppo AI Studio, which is presented as a standalone app. Apart from this, you also get access to suggested replies, floating windows, and a smart sidebar, all of which contribute to improved productivity and quick access to apps and chats.

You'll also find a ton of AI-backed features, including AI Recompose, Enhance Clarity, AI Eraser, Unblur, Remove reflections, and many more. I tried most of them, and they work as expected, subtly enhancing images without providing an artificial appearance.

While ColorOS 15 is feature rich, there is plenty of bloatware

Oh, and there's Gemini too, which helps you fulfil your content creation needs and complete daily tasks.

However, things take a turn when you look beyond the feature-rich ColorOS 15 experience. There's a LOT of bloatware on the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, much more than you expect on a phone that costs north of Rs. 30,000. From your usual culprits, such as Hot Apps and Hot Games, to pre-installed games like Block Blast, Bubble Pop, and Collect Ball, the list is long and disappointing. And the worst part? These apps send you push notifications throughout the day, which you'll need to disable manually.

Thus, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G certainly provides a feature-rich experience, it does not feel premium by any means.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Performance: Par for the Course

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is powered by a processor that is going to celebrate its second birthday in November. At the time, it was aimed at the premium mid-range handsets, but technology has moved on quite a bit. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC in question flies through everyday tasks, be it scrolling through social media, taking calls and messages, and streaming content.

However, that is no longer the benchmark of a decent performer.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G carries a chipset that is nearly two years old now

I played staple games like Asphalt Legends (at the highest possible graphics settings) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the handset. The phone delivered a lag-free performance without excessive heating. This is perhaps due to the vapour chamber cooling system that manages to keep thermals at bay. However, when you boot up graphics-intensive titles such as Genshin Impact or GTA: San Andreas, you'll see the processor show its age. About 40 minutes of gameplay of both titles managed to heat the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G quite a bit.

Benchmarks Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Poco F7 Display resolution FHD+ 1.5K Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) AnTuTu v10 10,74,640 18,90,333 PCMark Work 3.0 13,542 14,970 Geekbench 6 Single 744 1,990 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,511 6,147 GFXB T-rex 60 120 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 59 115 GFXB Car Chase 37 66 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out NA 3DM Slingshot 8,295 NA 3DM Wild Life 5,356 Maxed Out

However, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is not a gaming-centric phone, and it does not advertise itself as such. I used it extensively to capture photos and videos under direct sunlight in the dunes of Jaisalmer at full brightness. I did not notice any throttling even after 20 minutes of constant captures.

If you're a regular user needing a phone for everyday use, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G will not disappoint.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Cameras: Does Not Disappoint

Rear - 50-megapixel primary (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel monochrome (f/2.4)

Front - 32-megapixel (f/2.4)

The camera system on the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is decent. It's nothing to write home about. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. However, the latter feels more of a token inclusion than something that adds value to the overall camera performance.

The primary 50-megapixel camera produces good daylight shots that have plenty of detail, and are bright and sharp. Colours appear well saturated, and it manages to strike a good balance between the light surfaces and shadows.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X daylight camera samples (tap to expand)

The same applies to portrait shots, too, well… mostly. While the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G captures colours and details adequately, edge detection is a hit or a miss, depending on your luck. I experienced this with human subjects, but not objects within the frame.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X portrait camera samples (tap to expand)

Moving on, low-light photography of the handset is par for the course. In situations with ambient lighting, the phone captures well-detailed images, such as the shot of a building's side shown below, at both 1X and 2X magnifications.

Top to bottom: 1X vs 2X low-light camera samples (tap to expand)

However, place the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G against an extremely dimly-lit object and you'll see why it isn't quite the benchmark of low-light photography in Oppo's lineup.

Selfies, on the other hand, turn out to be good in both daylight and low-light scenarios. Portrait selfie shots also have a good separation between the subject and background, although the handset struggles to detect strands of hair well enough.

Top to bottom: daylight vs low-light selfie camera samples (tap to expand)

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Battery: Excellent!

Battery Capacity - 7,000mAh

Wired Charging - 80W

Charger - 80W (Included in Box)

Battery performance is one more key area where the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G impresses, alongside its durability. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery that can last you almost two days if you're a casual user.

When I used the handset for daily tasks such as messaging, responding to emails, web browsing, and streaming some videos on YouTube, it managed to last more than a day and a half before running out of juice.

Battery life on the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is excellent, despite its slim profile

Oppo claims that you can charge the F31 Pro+ 5G from 0 to 100 percent in a little over an hour. In our tests, we managed to charge the phone in one hour and 12 minutes, which is impressive considering its battery capacity. A highly useful feature is reverse charging, which enables you to charge other devices using the Oppo handset.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Verdict

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G stands out on two key metrics — exceptional durability and excellent battery life. With its impressive ingress protection, the handset can withstand harsh conditions, and it is a phone you won't have to worry about damaging. The mammoth battery is a highlight too, lasting more than a day and a half on average.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G carries IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ingress protection rating

However, the software experience is a major drawback. It is filled with bloatware and clutters the overall user experience. While the performance is par for the course, heavy usage often results in the processor showing its age, especially when pushed with graphically demanding tasks.

So, who is the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G for? The handset is an ideal choice for users who prioritise durability and a worry-free experience over many years. However, those who strive for great cameras, a bloatware-free OS, or an avid gaming experience can consider the Vivo V60 (review) and the Poco F7 5G (review) instead.