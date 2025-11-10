“If it ain't broke, don't fix it” — this continues to be Apple's approach to its flagship Watch models, especially in the last few years. We reviewed the Watch Series 10 last year, and though it lacked groundbreaking upgrades over the Series 9, it didn't need them. Instead, the company chose to build on its strengths, advance at a glacial pace, and deliver a stronger smartwatch option for consumers. The Apple Watch Series 11, launched in September, feels familiar in both look and function — but that's not necessarily a drawback.

The price of the Apple Watch Series 11 begins at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm Aluminium GPS variant. It is also offered with a 46mm case, and in both GPS and GPS + Cellular configurations.

This year, Apple has once again relied on its proven formula and refined a feature that consumers have long wanted. That's what makes the Series 11 Apple's best smartwatch yet. Here's why.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications

Sizes - 42mm, 46mm

Panel - LTPO3 OLED Always-on Retina display

Colours - Jet Black, Rose Gold, Space Grey, and Silver (Aluminium case)

Natural, Gold, and Slate (Titanium case)

Battery - Up to 24 hours (claimed)

Processor - S10 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

OS - watchOS 26

Apple Watch Series 11 Design and Display: Familiar, Functional, and Excellent

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a direct replacement for the Series 10. Consequently, it matches it in terms of design and dimensions. Unlike the Ultra model, the Watch Series 11 remains fairly lightweight. It is about a gram and a half heavier than the Series 10, likely to accommodate the slightly larger battery. The watch, however, remains equally comfortable to wear, even while sleeping. The protruding rear glass doesn't affect comfort, though new users may need a day or two to adjust.

Among the minor differences is a new Ion-X glass on the screen, which Apple claims provides twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation. After more than a week of extensive use, the screen has yet to pick up a single scratch.

Apple Watch Series 11's screen is claimed to be twice as scratch resistant compared to Series 10

Like every Apple Watch so far, you get a Digital Crown and an unobtrusive button that sits flush with the brushed metal frame. Despite the familiar look, it still feels premium without being flashy. This year, Apple has also thrown in a fresh colour option. There's a Space Grey variant of the Aluminium case.

I received the Silver unit, and you'd be hard-pressed to differentiate it from last year's model. It is understated, neutral, and suited to all occasions. I received the usual Sport band with the Watch Series 11, and it is certainly among the most comfortable smartwatch bands out there. Its soft and breathable material has a non-irritating finish that works for even those with sensitive skin.

The Sport band remains comfortable for daily wear and prevents sweat irritation, even after long workouts.

Apple's Sport band might be basic, but it is extremely comfortable

The Apple Watch Series 11 design also matches that of the Series 10 in terms of durability, featuring IP6X dust protection and water resistance to a depth of 50 metres. Apple has retained the LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display, and that's not a bad thing. It was introduced as the largest and most advanced display ever on an Apple Watch with the Watch Series 10, and it remains an excellent addition here, too.

The screen attractively wraps around the edges, delivering a seamless look. Like last year, it supports a 1Hz refresh rate, which means you get a proper second counter even when the wrist-down mode is enabled. The Apple Watch Series 11 supports up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which translates into good outdoor legibility, even when you're checking a notification or reading a text message under direct and harsh sunlight.

Display legibility is excellent on the Watch Series 11

There is also an always-on display feature, which displays time and select information even when other parts of the screen are off. This not only helps you stay up-to-date with any alerts when the display is turned off, but also conserves battery life. Interestingly, some watch faces, including the updated pre-installed ones, have a better “off” version compared to others.

With the aforementioned changes, Apple has once again proved that refinement can be more impactful than redesign.

Apple Watch Series 11 Performance and Software: Quality-of-Life Changes

Powered by the same 64-bit dual-core S10 SiP as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 11 delivers consistently smooth performance. Apps launch quickly, navigation is responsive, and there are no signs of lag. What really stands out this year is the addition of 5G support. This means if you opt for a Cellular Apple Watch Series 11, you'll be able to enjoy faster network speeds. While cellular connectivity on Apple's smartwatch isn't really a popular choice, the addition of 5G potentially sets the stage for the Apple Watch to be a truly standalone device one day.

The Apple Watch Series 11 also carries over the same comprehensive health monitoring suite from last year, albeit with a few critical additions.

Apple continues to offer critical health features like ECG on the Watch

For example, Apple has added Hypertension notifications. The smartwatch utilises data from the onboard optical heart rate sensor and analyses the response of the user's blood vessels to heartbeats. The feature is claimed to work passively in the background for over 30 days. If it detects any inconsistencies, the user is alerted by a notification. Other features, such as Workout and Activity, have been part of Apple's suite for almost a decade now and work flawlessly.

The smartwatch tracks your workouts throughout the day and presents an overview of your activity. Wear the Watch Series 11 to bed and you'll get a Sleep Score each morning, informing you about how you slept. This is a fresh addition, courtesy of the latest watchOS 26 firmware, which I will talk about later in the review.

All of the critical health tracking sensors are located at the back of the Watch Series 11

In terms of measuring core health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, and step tracking, the new Apple Watch Series 11, alongside Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra, ranks among the most reliable smartwatches.

However, the primary use of the information provided by the smartwatch is comparative rather than objective. It is, as always, not a replacement for a medically-certified measuring device. Safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS continue to be reassuring inclusions, although I hope we never have to utilise them.

Staple features like heart rate and step tracking are highly accurate, as always

Like the iPhone, Apple has given the Liquid Glass treatment to the Apple Watch Series 11, too, with the latest watchOS 26 update. It brings a glass-like appearance across the user interface, which reflects and refracts its surrounding visual elements. There are tweaked app icons, control toggles, and widgets in watchOS 26, although their appearance is a bit toned down compared to the iPhone. This is perhaps due to the smaller screen, but it does not hamper legibility.

It is, however, an optional look that can be toggled with the compatible Watch app for iPhone.

Exactograph is a new watch face for Apple Watch, introduced with watchOS 26

Apple has introduced two fresh watch faces as well. There's Flow, which responds to the wrist movement in line with the Liquid Glass UI. Exactograph, meanwhile, is a modern take on a traditional regulator clock and shows a detailed breakdown of the seconds, minutes, and hours in their respective dials. While a little impractical due to its complexity, the latter is more appealing as it mimics the look of an analogue watch and presents chronograph-style dials.

Other notable changes include the Smart Stack showing hints on the watch face and automatic adjustment of notification volume.

watchOS 26 brings proactive hints for smart stack on the Watch Series 11

However, in my opinion, the biggest change on the Watch Series 11 is how you control the watch. watchOS 26 introduces support for wrist gestures. This means you can flick your wrist to dismiss calls and notifications — a handy addition when your hands are occupied but you want to get rid of the annoying notification or a personal message. Meanwhile, there's the same double-tap gesture, which has been present since the Watch Series 9, and it works reliably. I hope the company builds upon this functionality to offer more touch-less control via the wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 11 also receives several Apple Intelligence features when paired with an iPhone. There is Call Screening for unknown callers, Hold Assist for customer service calls, and Live Listen for captions in real-time. Most of these features, however, felt underwhelming in practice. Live Translation, on the other hand, is a useful addition that can translate incoming texts in the Messages app.

All of the critical features of the Apple Watch, including watch faces, can be controlled via the companion Watch app

There's a new Sleep Score metric too. It is meant to provide an easier interpretation of the sleep tracking details. The feature essentially provides a score out of 100 and a classification of the user's overall sleep quality in the Sleep app, to help them understand what to prioritise. I found this feature to be somewhat lenient in assigning higher scores, even when I did not feel fully rested the morning after.

Another addition is Workout Buddy, an AI coach that analyses the workout data and fitness history to deliver personalised motivation, spoken through a connected audio accessory. Though somewhat gimmicky, its audible workout cues proved genuinely useful.

Fortunately, Apple is bringing most of the aforementioned features to older Apple Watch models too, with the watchOS 26 update. This means you won't have to compromise on health and fitness tracking, even if you don't have the latest Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 11 Battery: A Notable Upgrade

After years of incremental gains, Apple finally delivers a tangible battery upgrade with the Series 11. The company claims up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge. With sleep tracking and an always-on display enabled, it lasted an average of 23 hours during my usage. Extended workout sessions, including outdoor walks and running sessions, reduced battery life and brought it down to roughly 19–20 hours. However, I have yet to have the Apple Watch die on me.

Battery life on the Apple Watch Series 11 is a notable step up from the Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 11 is claimed to charge up to 80 percent in 30 minutes when charged with a compatible 30W adapter. On average, the smartwatch charged to about 75 percent in 30 minutes, while a full charge took almost 60 minutes. Quick charging support is another welcome addition. Apple claims a 15-minute top-up can provide up to eight hours of normal use, which is perfect for quick boosts before heading out.

To sum up, it is the first Apple Watch in years that genuinely alleviates battery anxiety.

Apple Watch Series 11 Verdict

The Apple Watch Series 11 does not redefine the smartwatch experience, but further reinforces why Apple continues to lead the smartwatch category. The smartwatch carries forward the tried-and-tested, yet timeless design, best-in-class screen, and a comprehensive suite of features. New features, such as wrist gestures and hypertension notifications, enhance usability, while battery life has also undergone a significant upgrade.

If you've ever used an Apple Watch before, the Series 11 will instantly feel familiar, yet it is better in all of the right ways. It may not be revolutionary, but it's easily the most refined version of Apple's smartwatch yet.

For alternatives, consider the Apple Watch Series 10, now available at lower prices. Alternatively, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (Review) or the Watch 8 Classic (Review).