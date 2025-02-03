Smartwatches and smart rings are increasing in popularity, as more people start to take their health seriously. While a fitness tracker is not an essential part of a workout, it is useful to keep an eye on your heart rate and other metrics. You can also get as estimate of how many calories you're burning, although these numbers can vary based on the algorithm used by the device you're wearing. The Gabit Smart Ring is one such fitness tracker that claims to offer support for a range of features from temperature measurement to sleep monitoring.

While smart rings are still considerably pricey, it's worth considering that they pack a lot of sensors, processors, and other important components into a much smaller form factor. You can pick up an entry-level Boat Smart Ring Active that costs Rs. 3,799 or spend as much as Rs. 38,999 for the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

On the other hand, the Gabit Smart Ring is priced at Rs. 13,800, and the wearable is available in three colour options, in smooth and matte finishes. The company also ships a sizing kit with plastic rings before dispatching the actual device — so you can pick the correct size for your finger. But is it ready to replace your smartwatch?

Gabit Smart Ring Design: Good Build Quality

Dimensions - 8 x 2.7mm (WxD)

Weight - Up to 3.9g

Colours - Matte Black (In this review), Matte Silver, Rose Gold

The company sent us the black variant of the Gabit Smart Ring for this review, and it has a matte finish, like the silver option. The sizing kit lets you pick from eight sizes ranging between 6 and 13. You'll need to leave the trial ring on for a few hours so you know that it is comfortable before you select the proper ring size.

Gabit lets you pick from eight-ring sizes

Gabit has done a pretty good job with the build quality of its first smart ring. The outer portion is made from titanium, while the inner section is made up of a non-allergenic resin that doesn't cause any discomfort after several hours of use. It's comfortable to wear, doesn't look very chunky, and it's quite light.

That said, if you go to the gym regularly, it's safe to say that you'll be spending some time with weights and other equipment. A lot of these have rough handles (so that you can grip them properly) and these left noticeable scratches on the smart ring — all in the same spot — over time.

You'll probably be better off with a lighter colourway, as the small scratches are quite noticeable on the Matte Black variant. There are no controls on the smart ring, which means that you'll need to open the app to change various settings and perform other tasks — we'll address this in the next section.

Gabit Smart Ring Software: Crowded but Feature-Packed

Platforms - iOS, Android

Connectivity - Bluetooth Low Energy (LE)

Features - Activity and sleep tracking, Nutrition logging, Health Monitoring

The smart ring works in tandem with the Gabit app, which runs on both iOS and Android smartphones. Pairing it with an Android smartphone was a straightforward process, and once you fill in some basic details about yourself (the company's support staff said you can't use it without creating an account), you can configure your smart ring via the companion app.

The Gabit companion app is a little crowded and packs a lot of information

Navigating around the Gabit app is quite easy — you'll see your sleep statistics at the top, followed by your activity details, stress, calorie tracking, and your vitals. You can tap on each of these sections to see additional information, and you can also view your data from previous days. I also noticed that the ring was consistent with tracking health data, and the app only showed missing data that corresponded to when the ring was off my finger.

While the companion app includes various controls for features offered by the ring, a lot of the user interface (UI) elements are rather small, such as the button that lets you log food (useful for counting calories). It's also worth noting that some features, such as the calorie tracker, require an internet connection while logging entries. There were certain occasions when I opened the app without internet access, only to find that a particular page wouldn't load.

The ring doesn't stay connected to the phone in the background, which means that you'll need to keep your phone screen on if you want to see your workout details in real-time. You also need to use the app to start tracking a workout, as it can't detect workouts automatically. Gabit's website says that automatic workout tracking will be rolled out in the future, but I wasn't able to test it for this review.

Gabit Smart Ring Performance: Gets the Job Done

Sensors - PPG sensor, SpO2, skin temperature, accelerometer

Water resistance - 5ATM/ 50m

Storage -

I tested the Gabit Smart Ring while working out on different days at my local gym — these workouts included push, pull, cardio, HIIT, and functional strength training. After starting a workout from the companion app, I would keep my phone aside and start working out. Once the workout is done, I would open the app and end the session.

The Gabit Smart Ring doesn't get in the way of most gym workouts

The ring didn't really get in the way of any workouts, whether I was using a barbell (deadlift, bicep curls), a machine (chest press, shoulder press), or holding a plate over my head during functional strength training. However, any bar with a rough surface (for improved grip) will leave scratches on the ring. These aren't usually visible as they're never at the part that faces upwards, but it's something worth keeping in mind.

I wore the smart ring to track my workouts along with a second-generation Apple Watch SE. The purpose of doing this wasn't to compare the statistics from the devices — while independent tests have found that Apple's smartwatches are generally reliable at heart rate monitoring, I just wanted to confirm whether the ring would record my heart rate accurately during more intense workouts (it did).

The Gabit Smart Ring has a 5ATM water resistance rating, and it does a decent job of tracking workouts — you still have to remember to start a workout from your phone. It also remained secure on my finger after a few laps around the pool.

Once you end your workout session, the Gabit app will sync data from the ring and update your daily statistics, which includes your step count (tracked automatically) and your workout score, which is based on your workout intensity. You can also see an ‘active' score that indicates your activity level over the whole day.

Heart rate monitoring on the Gabit Smart Ring after initiating a workout

I also tested the SpO2 monitoring feature by comparing it with a Fingertip pulse oximeter from BPL, and the scores were nearly identical. The device can also measure your heart rate, and the reading was usually 5-10bpm higher than the value shown on the Apple Watch SE.

There's also a stress monitor, which would indicate my stress levels during the day, without offering any explanation. The skin temperature sensor didn't really show a lot of variations, but that's not entirely unexpected. It's worth keeping in mind that the ring is not medical-grade wearable, and it is not a substitute for those devices.

Gabit Smart Ring Battery: Mostly Reliable

Battery Capacity - Up to 21.5mAh

Charging time - Around 120 minutes (Charging case with USB Type-C port)

Gabit says that its smart ring offers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge, but I found that the figure is a little lower when using it to track workouts on a regular basis. I was able to get about five and a half days of battery life before I had to place it back in the case. This was after wearing the ring all day — except when I took a shower or washed the dishes.

I had no complaints with the battery life offered by the Gabit Smart Ring

While the companion app shows you the battery level of the smart ring, I wish there was a setting to receive a reminder when the battery level drops below a certain amount — like 15 percent. Unlike fitness trackers and smartwatches, the wearable doesn't have any sort of indicator, and I ended up at the gym on more than one occasion with less than 10 percent battery at the start of my workout.

I never ended up charging the ring from 0 to 100 in one go, but the company says it should take around two hours for a full charge. That sounds about right because it added about 50 percent of battery life in around an hour.

Gabit Smart Ring Review: Verdict

The Gabit Smart Ring is a useful wearable that brings fitness tracking features in a compact form factor, and it doesn't compromise on the basics. It reliably tracks your activity, sleep, and other health vitals, and presents the information via an interface easy to understand. Battery life is also quite reliable, and you can get a few days of usage on a single charge, which is on part with fitness trackers worn on the wrist and much better than most “true” smartwatches.

The Gabit Smart Ring is a good alternative to fitness trackers equipped with displays

Is this smart ring ready to replace your smartwatch? It depends, really. If you just want a device that can track your activity and vitals, and don't care if it doesn't have a display that can show you notifications or your workout progress, then yes. However, if you work out with a lot of weight, it's worth considering that the ring might pick up a few scratches over time, so you might want to avoid the black colourway.

At Rs. 13,800, Gabit's offering is considerably cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy Ring (Rs. 38,999) or the Ultrahuman Ring Air (Rs. 28,499). If you're looking for a smart ring that is tough enough to handle workouts at the gym and tracks your activity and health reliably, then it's worth picking up the Gabit Smart Ring.

Gabit Smart Ring

Price: Rs. 13,800 (as reviewed)



Pros

Minimalist design

Comfortable to wear

Good build quality

Consistent activity and health monitoring

Good companion app

Reliable battery life

Waterproof and swim-friendly

Cons

Charges rather slowly

Can't be tracked when lost

Pricier than wrist-based fitness trackers

Ratings

Design: 8

Software: 7

Performance: 8

Battery life: 8

Value for money: 8

Overall rating: 8