OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch

OnePlus is preparing to enter the open-ear wireless (OWS) audio segment with the Buds Clip, its first open-ear clip-on earbuds. The company has listed the product on its official website, revealing three colour options. The earbuds are expected to launch in select global markets soon, although OnePlus has yet to announce their pricing, launch date or availability details. The OWS earbuds have been co-developed with Danish audio company Dynaudio, which has also worked with OnePlus on sound tuning for several of its existing TWS products.

OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Clip earbuds, claimed to be co-created with Dynaudio, have an open-ear design that clips around the ear instead of sitting inside the ear canal. They use two dynamic drivers, measuring 11mm and 9mm, and support LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC audio codecs. If you want to fine-tune the sound, you get a 10-band equaliser and BassWave for adjusting the bass.

For calls, each OnePlus Buds Clip earbud has two MEMS microphones and one VPU microphone. OnePlus has added AI Bone Call to help pick up your voice while cutting down background noise. The earbuds also feature Private Soundstage to reduce sound leakage, along with a dedicated 6nm AI audio chip.

The Buds Clip support Bluetooth 6.1 and can stay connected to two devices at the same time. They also work with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, making it easier to pair them with compatible devices. Other features include AI Translate, gesture controls for adjusting the volume, and Drop Monitor, which can detect when an earbud falls out.

Battery life on the OnePlus Buds Clip is rated at up to eight hours on a single charge, or up to 36 hours with the charging case. Each earbud has a 58mAh battery, while the case packs a 530mAh cell. These figures come from testing at 50 percent volume with LHDC enabled and the default settings. A full charge takes around 60 minutes for the earbuds, or about 80 minutes when charging the earbuds and case together, according to the company. The case uses a USB Type-C port.

Each OnePlus Buds Clip earbud weighs 3.9g, and the charging case weighs 35.9g, bringing the total to about 43.7g. The earbuds measure 27.6 x 25.5 x 17.6mm, while the case measures 61.35 x 55.32 x 26.39mm. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus has not shared a launch date or price for the Buds Clip yet, but the earbuds are expected to arrive in select global markets soon. Buyers will be able to choose from Pearl White, Pebble Grey, and Twilight Rose colourways.