Home
Audio
Audio
Audio News
OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4
Itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Wireless Headphones With 14.2mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India
AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Said to Bring Refreshed Design, H3 Chip, Better Audio, and More
Apple's 4th Generation AirPods to Get New Design, Updated Case, ANC Support: Mark Gurman
Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It
OnePlus Community Sale Live With Discounts and Offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval-Shaped Case
Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More
Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
Redmi Watch 4 With HyperOS, Buds 5 Pro With Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Audio Reviews
LG Tone Free Fit TF7 Review: Feature Packed at A Premium Price
Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: New Pixel, Old Problems
Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: Good Things Come in Small Packages
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Review: Staying Relevant
Audio Features
Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Smart Speakers
Top Headphones Under Rs. 1,500 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Xiaomi Announces Festive Deals on Mobiles, Other Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart and Diwali With Mi Sales
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Kickstarter Deals Now Live: Laptops, Mobiles, Smart TVs, and More
Apple Event 2023 Highlights: iPhone 15 Series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Launched
Best Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Headphones and Earphones in India
Best Headphones and Earphones of 2022
Best TWS: True Wireless Earphones in India
Best Smart Speakers You Can Buy in India
Audio Opinions
Spotify Needs to Profit From a Music Revolution
True Wireless Earphones Are the Future
Bluetooth Is Getting Better but Wireless Audio Still Has a Long Way to Go
Siri, Already Bumbling, Just Got Less Intelligent on the HomePod
Audio Best Buy
Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now
Here Are Few Deals on Popular Budget Wired Earphones for You to Consider
Popular Mid-Range Wired Earphones Deals for You to Consider Right Now
Deals on Budget Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones for You to Consider
Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now
Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider
Funtouch OS 14: Simple and Refreshing Experience
Technical Guruji Talks About Intel EVO Laptops and More
OPPO A79 5G: Setting New Benchmarks in Mid-Range Smartphone Segment
