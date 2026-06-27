2026 has been an eventful year for OnePlus so far. While rumours recently suggested the company could be winding up operations, it eventually merged with Realme under Oppo's umbrella. All this while, it continues to launch products across categories. The latest addition is the OnePlus Nord Buds 4, which arrives after the debut of Nord Buds 4 Pro earlier this year. They are aimed at buyers looking for a pair of feature-rich true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at a price that won't hurt the pocket.

The price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 in India is set at Rs. 3,299. The TWS earphones promise several features usually found on more expensive offerings. But do they deliver where it matters the most? Here's our review.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Design and Comfort: Familiar and Functional

Driver – 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver

Weight – 4.3g (earbud), 42.5g (with case)

Colours – Stellar Black, Astral Teal

The design language of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 is a tasteful shift over the previous generations. The company has moved away from the glossy finishes of the past, which were quite fingerprint-prone, towards a clean and compact build with a matte texture, and I think it is for the better. The pebble-shaped charging case is almost identical to the higher-end Nord Buds 4 Pro, with a compact footprint and rounded edges. It has a sturdy hinge, and the lid closes with a satisfying snap.

Available in two colourways, our review unit boasts the Astral Teal finish. It is a beautiful shade that features subtle, tiny speckles across the case. This lends it a unique, premium character. In the weeks I have been using the OnePlus Nord Buds 4, the matte treatment has done a phenomenal job of resisting smudges and light surface scratches from everyday pocket wear.

Flipping open the lid reveals the individual earbuds, which follow the conventional stem-style design with silicone ear tips. OnePlus hasn't reinvented the formula here and prioritised comfort over experimentation. The buds weigh 4.3g each and are light for everyday use, often disappearing in your ears after a while. I wore them through long work sessions and during commutes without any discomfort.

Touch controls are surprisingly responsive and work as intended. You can customise gestures in the HeyMelody app, so the controls you use most often can be prioritised. With the monsoon season approaching, the IP55-rated build of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 should keep it safe against light rain.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications and App Integration: Feature-Rich

Connectivity – Bluetooth 6.1

Codec Support – SBC, AAC

ANC – Up to 52dB

Microphones – Six microphones

Companion App – HeyMelody

On paper, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 throw in a lot more than you'd expect for the price. To begin with, they are one of the rare options in their price bracket to adopt Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity. This means the connection with the smartphone or any other device remains solid and the transmission range is long. The TWS earphones are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, support Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and feature a six-microphone array for voice calls. OnePlus claims the Nord Buds 4 can suppress ambient noise by up to 52dB. This is among the highest figures in this price bracket.

You'll also find several AI-backed features like AI Translate and AI Assistant integration. Pairing the Nord Buds 4 also enables 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio for a wider soundstage while watching movies and playing games.

The most notable omission here, however, is the codec support, or perhaps the lack thereof. While its pricier sibling, the Nord Buds 4, supports most high-quality audio codecs, the regular variant is limited to SBC and AAC. This means you won't be able to stream high-res music using the LHDC codec. However, this is not a dealbreaker for most casual listeners.

The companion app is OnePlus' trusted HeyMelody. We have already written about it extensively in our previous reviews, and it is one of the cleaner implementations among its competitors. Using the app, you can switch between ANC modes, customise touch controls, update firmware, enable Game Mode, configure dual-device connectivity, and choose between several Sound Master EQ presets.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Performance and Battery Life: Built for Everyday Listening

The sound signature of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will feel instantly familiar if you've listened to any of the company's recent TWS offerings. The audio tuning is consumer-friendly, which means you'll experience extended highs and deep bass. The vocals remain clear, and the mids are enough for podcasts and acoustic tracks. Instrument separation feels airy, as does the soundstage. Meanwhile, the bass is just about restrained so that it does not become muddy.

ANC is one of the strong suits of the Nord Buds 4. The earbuds convincingly reduced the constant hum of an air conditioner and a ceiling fan indoors, while they also did enough to cut down on the metro noise while commuting. Naturally, they are less effective against sudden conversations or sharp environmental sounds. The transparency mode also works reasonably well, but it tends to make voices slightly artificial — an issue that plagues most of the offerings in this price range.

Call quality is decent, too. The six-microphone system does a good job of keeping voices clear during indoor calls. Outdoor performance is respectable in moderately windy conditions, but it doesn't quite match OnePlus' claims of wind noise reduction at speeds of up to 25 kilometres per hour.

Battery life, meanwhile, sets it ahead of much of the competition. The company claims up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case when ANC is disabled. With ANC on, it is claimed to last up to 27 hours. In my experience, I comfortably went several days between charges with ANC enabled for most of the time. Fast charging also helps here. A 10-minute charge provides several hours of playback, which should come in handy if you ever forget to charge your buds before a commute.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Verdict

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 is a great budget-friendly package that punches far above its weight. OnePlus has once again proven they still know exactly how to nail a budget daily driver. The fit is comfortable, the design looks premium, ANC is dependable, and the sound is enjoyable. Although the lack of high-res audio may concern purists, it all comes together to create a well-rounded package that is difficult to fault.

At Rs. 3,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are an easy recommendation and among the strongest all-rounders in their price segment.