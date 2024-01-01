Tablets News

Home
iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Expands Self-Repair Program to Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5; More Devices to Follow
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro May Support MagSafe Charging
Apple Said to Bring iPad and MacBook With OLED Screens, No Timeline for Foldable iPad: Report
Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Suggesting Design Changes
Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
Apple to Launch MacBook Air With M3 Chip, iPad Pro Models With OLED Screens in Q1 2023: Report
Apple Working With China’s BYD to Move Key iPad Engineering Resources to Vietnam: Report
Google’s December Pixel Feature Drop Arrives, With AI Features Reserved for Pixel 8 Pro
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 With Kirin 9000s SoC, Two-Way Satellite Communication Debuts: Price, Details
Tablets Reviews
OnePlus Open Review: Raising the Bar
OnePlus Open First Impressions: It’s Finally Here!
OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Review: Surprisingly Good
Realme Pad 2 Review: A Stylish Upgrade That Covers the Basics
Tablets Features
Things to Consider When Buying Your First Foldable Smartphone
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Kindle Devices Worth Checking Out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Android Tablets Under Rs. 20,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Kickstarter Deals Now Live: Laptops, Mobiles, Smart TVs, and More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Mac Mini and More
Xiaomi Pad 6, Galaxy Tab A8 Discounted During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale
Tablets Opinions
Apple Begins Ditching Bundled Chargers: Eco-Friendly Move or Cynical Stinginess?
Testing Apple's New Screen Time Parental Controls: First Came Tears, Then Frustration.
Honey, I Shrunk $1 Trillion Apple's Profit Margins
Apple's Legal Assault on Qualcomm Is Part of Phone Margin Grab
Tablets Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
You Can Now Share Your Live Location Directly From Google Maps: Here's How
OnePlus Ace 3 Chipset, RAM, Storage Teased Ahead of January 4 Launch
Nothing CEO Carl Pei's Tweet Suggests Nothing Phone 2a Could Debut Soon
Poco M6 Pro 4G to Launch Globally on This Date
WhatsApp Stops Unlimited Chat Backups for These Users on Android: Report
Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch
Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
Oppo Reno 11 Series to Launch in India Soon, Rear Panel Design Teased
Telegram Overhauls Calls Interface, Adds Thanos Snap Effect for Deleted Texts
Realme Note 50 4G Said to Launch in India Soon at This Price
OnePlus Ace 3 Chipset, RAM, Storage Teased Ahead of January 4 Launch
Honor Magic 6 Series Design, Colours, Storage Options Revealed
Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing
WhatsApp Drops Support for Unlimited Chat Backups on Google Drive With Latest Beta Update: Report
Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India on January 9
Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch