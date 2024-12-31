The gaming laptops market in India has seen steady growth in the last few years and is poised to continue growing in the years to come. In 2024, gamers who were looking for a gaming laptop had plenty of options to choose from. Brands such as Alienware, Asus, Acer, HP, and Lenovo upgraded some models with the latest chipset and graphics and launched new devices. We also saw the entry of Infinix into the gaming laptop market in 2024.

The year also saw a slimming down of gaming laptops, with most laptops going after a sleek design. Yes, we still had RGB lighting, but what's a gaming laptop without RGB anyway. There was also the AI-fication of gaming laptops with features such as Copilot.

While we didn't get our hands on all the laptops that launched in 2024, we've curated a short list of the best gaming laptops of 2024 (in no particular order) from the ones that we tested. Below are some of the laptops that we can recommend to our readers.

Laptops Gadgets 360 Rating Price in India (as recommended) Alienware m16 R2 8 Rs. 1,96,990 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 8 Rs. 1,74,999 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 9 Rs. 2,89,990 Infinix GT Book 8 Rs. 59,990 Asus TUF Gaming A14 8 Rs. 1,69,990 HP Omen Transcend 14 8 Rs. 1,74,999

Alienware m16 R2

Alienware, a household name when it comes to gaming laptops, launched the m16 R2 in 2024 with upgraded internals and sleek aesthetics. Compared to the R1 model, the R2 changed a lot in terms of design. If you're someone who wants plenty of RGB on your gaming laptop, then keep scrolling. The Alienware m16 R2 doesn't have any fancy RGB lighting, but it does pack a lot of features and hardware essential for playing AAA games.

The laptop has a 16-inch IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB DDR6 VRAM, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. Of course, that's not top-end when it comes to gaming laptops, but our review found the hardware to be enough to run all kinds of games. The laptop is also great when it comes to productivity, video editing, and daily tasks. You also get some AI features, including a dedicated key for Copilot. A gaming laptop's battery life is decent, and the build quality is pretty good. As for flaws, we did not like the heating around the arrow keys when playing games for long sessions.

Infinix GT Book

Infinix launched its first gaming laptop in 2024. The Infinix GT Book is all about keeping things affordable and simple. While it does offer older processors, at Rs. 59,999, the GT Book is still great value for money. For those on a tight budget and wanting a decent gaming laptop, the Infinix is a good choice. We managed to run plenty of games on it with decent frame rates during our review. It does get hot around the touchpad area during longer gaming sessions, but nothing that's going to put you off.

The Infinix GT Book offers a 16-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD resolution. You can configure the laptop with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. However, the top-end config will drive the price to Rs. 99,990. The laptop also has an RGB light strip on the back. Even the base variant we reviewed did a pretty good job across various tasks.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is a mouthful, but it's a powerful gaming laptop that does the gaming part very well. It has a bright and colourful 16-inch IPS panel that offers 240Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution. The display also supports HDR, making it a good laptop to stream content on. It's equipped with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, which can be paired with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB storage. The laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM.

In our review, we found the laptop to perform really well in AAA games. It also has an excellent display, decent battery life, and a good cooling setup that keeps most of the heat away from you. The laptop is especially a good deal because you won't be able to find similarly spec'd gaming laptops at this price. Even better, the laptop is generally available at discounted rates online.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16

If you're looking for the absolute best gaming laptop and money isn't a problem, we'd recommend looking at gaming laptops from Asus. The ROG Strix Scar 16 is an excellent gaming laptop with top of the line hardware, great build quality, and has the most RGB lighting among the other laptops in this list. It's the most expensive laptop here, but it also offers the most.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2024 comes with the Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, which can be paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB DDR6 VRAM, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 4TB storage. In our review, we were highly impressed with the gaming performance that the laptop offered. We even called it a desktop gaming PC replacement, it really is that good. It also has a really good 16-inch mini LED display with a 240Hz refresh rate HDR and Dolby Vision support.

Asus TUF Gaming A14

This year, Asus also launched one of the best compact gaming laptops that we've come across. The TUF Gaming A14 features a similar chassis as the model from 2023, but most things inside are new. The laptop has a very minimalistic design that doesn't include any RGB lighting. Even the backlit keyboard offers plain white lighting, although it is of the mini LED variety and is quite bright. This compact laptop surprised us, especially since it features the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and has a 14-inch IPS display with 2.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Gaming laptops don't usually offer good battery life when disconnected from power, but this one does. When in balanced performance mode, we were getting over 8 hours of usage during our review. The HX 370 CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB storage, which is upgradeable to 4 TB. We were able to run most AAA games on the laptop with ease. While the laptop is expensive for its size, it is tough not to recommend it to anyone looking to buy a compact, lightweight laptop with good battery life and gaming performance.

HP Omen Transcend 14

If you like compact gaming laptops, then the HP Omen Transcend 14 is another laptop that we enjoyed using this year. It's light, slim, and super portable. The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It has plenty of ports and an RGB backlit keyboard, and it is built very well. The star of the show is the display, which is a 14-inch OLED panel that offers 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, IMAX certification, and is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 performed very well during our review. We easily played AAA titles such as Spider-Man Remastered. It also offers a good battery life of up to five hours when not gaming. The laptop is great for those who want a compact, powerful laptop with an OLED display.