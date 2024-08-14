Technology News
Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Intel Core i5-1334U CPU

Infinix InBook Air Pro+ will reportedly carry 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 11:41 IST
Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Intel Core i5-1334U CPU

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ tipped to get 14-inch QHD+ display

Highlights
  • Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ could weigh just about one kilogram
  • It has Apple's MacBook Air-like design
  • It appears to come in a silver shade
Infinix released its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book in India in May. Now, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary is reportedly planning to unveil the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ soon as the latest entrant in its InBook lineup. Ahead of an official announcement, design renders of the upcoming laptop leaked along with the key specifications. The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ appears to have a slim design. It is tipped to boast a 14-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Intel Core i5-1334U processor. 

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in association with 91Mobiles, shared the design renders of the unannounced Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ along with the key specifications.

The purported renders suggest a MacBook Air-like design language for the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+. It appears to come in a silver shade with a thin metal body, a large trackpad, and a plain lid. It is likely to come with a Windows Link feature that enables seamless content transfer between their devices. 

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

As per the leak, the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ will get a 14-inch QHD+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. It could come with Windows 11 pre-installed and run on a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor. This CPU has a peak frequency of 4.6GHz. Further, the upcoming laptop is said to feature Intel's Iris Xe Graphics G7.

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ will reportedly feature 16GB of 4,266MHz LPDDR4x RAM, paired with 512GB SSD storage. It could weigh around one kilogram.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Intel Core i5-1334U CPU
