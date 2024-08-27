Technology News
English Edition
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India

Asus has equipped all of its new laptop models with AMD's Zen 5 'Strix Point' Ryzen APUs along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 20:51 IST
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (left) and Asus ProArt PX13

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs
  • All five laptop models are equipped with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APUs
  • Asus Zenbook S 16, Zenbook S 114 sport 120Hz OLED screens
Asus on Tuesday announced the launch of new laptop models in India equipped with AMD's Zen 5 'Strix Point' Ryzen APUs and artificial intelligence (AI) features. The new ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Zenbook models are aimed at general consumers, creators, and gamers. All of Asus' new laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and sport OLED screens. They are also equipped with Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs. Three of the new laptops launched in India have a MIL-STD 810H durability rating, according to the company.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S 16, Zenbook S 14 Price in India

The new laptop models from Asus are available across a range of online offline retail channels including the company's own e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other large format retail (LFR) stores across the country. You can refer to the table below to the pricing for the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S 16. Zenbook S 14 in India.

Model Name Price in India Availability
Asus ProArt PX13 Rs. 1,79,990 Asus stores,Croma, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon
Asus Zephyrus G16 (32GB+2TB) Rs. 2,49,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon
Asus Zephyrus G16 (16GB+1TB) Rs. 1,94,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Rs. 1,69,990 Asus stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Large format retail stores
Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED Rs. 1,49,990 Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Rs. 1,24,990 Asus stores, Large format retail stores, Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon

Asus ProArt PX13 Specifications

The newly launched Asus ProArt PX13 laptop is equipped with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. It has 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It sports a 13.3-inch 3K display with up to 400 nits peak brightness.

 Connectivity options on the ProArt PX13 include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also features a full-HD infrared (IR) camera and packs a four-cell 73Wh battery with support for 200W charging. It has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 Specifications

Asus has equipped both the ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 laptops with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 are equipped with GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs, but the former is also available with GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

asus tuf a14 Asus TUF Gaming A14

Asus TUF Gaming A14
Photo Credit: Asus

 

The ROG Zephyrus G16 model has a 16-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness, while the Asus TUF Gaming A14 model features a 14-inch IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. Both displays offer Nvidia G-Sync support.

According to Asus, both laptop models feature the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as the ProArt PX13 model. They have a USB 4 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Zephyrus G16 model has a 90Wh battery and a keyboard with single zone RGB backlighting, while the TUF Gaming A14 model packs a 73Wh battery and features a chiclet keyboard with white blacklight, according to the company. 

asus vivobook s 16 14 Asus Zenbook S 16 Asus Zenbook S 14

Asus Zenbook S 16 (left) and Asus Zenbook S 14
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus Zenbook S 16, Zenbook S 14 Specifications

Both the Asus Zenbook S 16 and Zenbook S 14 are powered by a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU with AMD Radeon 890M graphics, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. They are equipped with 16-inch and 14-inch 3K OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness.

The larger Zenbook S 16 model packs a 78Wh battery and features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. Meanwhile, the 14-inch model has a 75Wh battery and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a MicroSD card reader.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.85 kg
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.46 kg
Asus ProArt PX13 Laptop

Asus ProArt PX13 Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 24GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Weight 1.38 kg
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 24GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.30 kg
Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED Laptop

Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.50 kg
David Delima
David Delima
