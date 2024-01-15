Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops

Amazon is also providing additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices.

Updated: 15 January 2024 22:13 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Highlights
  • The Great Republic Day sale began January 13 for all Amazon customers
  • Shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts
  • SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent
The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is now live, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. The sale began January 13 for all Amazon customers and will go on till January 18. The Amazon sale brings lucrative deals on smartphones, tablets, ACs, laptops, PC accessories, refrigerators, Amazon devices and more. Additionally, the e-commerce website is also providing bank offers on top of the discounted sale prices. The sale brings some interesting offers for gamers as well, with discounts on gaming consoles, games, gaming accessories and gaming laptops. We've already covered the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll look at the best overall deals on gaming laptops.

It's worth noting that interested shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices. SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, too, can get welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Select products in the sale are also eligible for exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering deals on gaming laptops from top brands like HP, Asus, MSI, Dell, Acer and more. The HP Omen 16 gamming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU can be picked up for Rs. 1,08,990, down from its retail price if Rs. 1,50,286. The ASUS ROG Strix G17, on the other hand, is available for a discounted price of Rs. 79,990 after a 30 percent price cut.

Here are our picks for the best deals on gaming laptops in the ongoing Amazon sale:

Product MRP Deal Price
HP Omen 16 Rs. 1,50,286 Rs. 1,08,990
Asus ROG Strix G17 Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 79,990
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Rs. 2,09,990 Rs. 1,39,990
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Rs. 1,48,999 Rs. 1,14,990
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Rs. 2,02,890 Rs. 1,04,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Rs. 77,990 Rs. 47,990
Acer Aspire 5 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 52,990
From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 2.32 kg
