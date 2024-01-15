The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is now live, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. The sale began January 13 for all Amazon customers and will go on till January 18. The Amazon sale brings lucrative deals on smartphones, tablets, ACs, laptops, PC accessories, refrigerators, Amazon devices and more. Additionally, the e-commerce website is also providing bank offers on top of the discounted sale prices. The sale brings some interesting offers for gamers as well, with discounts on gaming consoles, games, gaming accessories and gaming laptops. We've already covered the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll look at the best overall deals on gaming laptops.

It's worth noting that interested shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices. SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, too, can get welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Select products in the sale are also eligible for exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering deals on gaming laptops from top brands like HP, Asus, MSI, Dell, Acer and more. The HP Omen 16 gamming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU can be picked up for Rs. 1,08,990, down from its retail price if Rs. 1,50,286. The ASUS ROG Strix G17, on the other hand, is available for a discounted price of Rs. 79,990 after a 30 percent price cut.

Here are our picks for the best deals on gaming laptops in the ongoing Amazon sale:

