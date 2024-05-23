Infinix GT Book First Impressions: Good First Attempt

Infinix has made laptops before, but this is their first attempt at a gaming laptop. The Infinix GT Book was unveiled in India alongside the Infinix GT 20 gaming phone. It is equipped with up to 13th generation Intel processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The laptop has a unique design that will definitely turn some heads and is also priced competitively. I've had the Infinix GT Book for a couple of days now, and while I haven't had time to fully explore it, here are my initial impressions.

Firstly, I'll talk about the design. The Infinix GT Book looks the part thanks to the Cyber Mecha design, which you'll also find on some of the recent smartphones from the brand. The top and bottom lid are made from metal, and have a matte finish, which helps keep the fingerprints and smudges away. The lid features the Mecha Loop emblem as well. Overall, the GT Book feels well-built, and yes, you can open the lid with just one hand. Infinix claims this is the lightest gaming laptop, with a 16-inch display weighing in at 1.99kg.

The Mecha bar is an RGB strip that's customisable

It also has some RGB lighting in the form of a thin strip located at the back called the Mecha Bar. The rear also houses the exhaust vents. The bottom panel has an orange-accented grille for the intake fans and sturdy rubber feet to keep the laptop planted. All RGB on the laptop is customisable using the GT Control Centre, but I'll talk more about the experience in my full review.

Opening the lid reveals a full-size keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting and a rather small touchpad. Then there's the 16-inch display with an anti-glare coating, slim bezels on the sides, and slightly thicker bezels at the top and bottom. The display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, full-HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 nits of brightness. At first glance, it appears to be a good display for gaming. The top bezel houses a 1080p web camera and dual microphones.

The laptop has a 4-zone full-sized RGB keyboard

Before I talk about the internals, let's take a look at the ports on the laptop. You get two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, an SD card slot, HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C DP port. In terms of connectivity, the Infinix GT Book offers up to dual-band WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The company provides a 210W power adapter in the box that can definitely be used as a weapon. I think Infinix did a good job with the port selection here.

Alright, moving on to the internals, the Infinix GT Book comes with a 70 Whr battery, dual fans for cooling, up to 32GB non-upgradable LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage. The laptop is configurable with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM. Our review unit came with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of video RAM, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 storage. There's also a variant that comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

The laptop has orange accents on the vents and speaker grilles

The base variant, which I'll be testing, is priced at Rs. 59,990. It has a total graphics power (TGP) of 80W, whereas the other two variants offer a slightly higher 90W TGP. I'll be testing the laptop thoroughly to see how well it fares in gaming.

For the first attempt, I think Infinix has done a good job with the GT Book gaming laptop. The pricing is good, and as part of a limited-time launch offer, users will also get some freebies with the laptop purchase. The freebies include an RGB gaming mouse, RGB gaming headphones, and an RGB gaming mousepad. Although the internals are older than most recent gaming laptops, they should be good enough for gaming, video editing, and such. Stay tuned to our full review to find out if the Infinix GT Book is a good gaming laptop to buy.

