Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India

Infinix GT Book comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCle 4.0 SSD storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 12:21 IST
Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT Book comes in Mecha Silver and Mecha Gray colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix GT Book sports a 16-inch full-HD+ anti glare display
  • Th egaming laptop is equipped with a Mecha Bar and an RGB keyboard
  • The Infinix GT Book supports 120W fast charging
Infinix GT Book was unveiled in India on Tuesday, May 21. It features a Cyber Mecha Design with RGB Lighting as well as a an RGB keyboard. The laptop can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCle 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop sports a 16-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT Book was introduced in the country alongside the Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Infinix GT Book price in India

The Infinix GT Book price in India starts at Rs. 59,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU option. Meanwhile, the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 variants are priced at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 99,990, respectively. These are special launch prices and Infinix is also bundling a free gaming kit for a limited period. The kit will include an RGB mouse, RGB gaming headphone, and an RGB mouse pad. 

The gaming laptop is offered in two colour options - Mecha Silver and Mecha Gray. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting May 27. 

Infinix GT Book specifications, features

The Infinix GT Book sports a 16-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200) anti-glare display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300 nits of peak brightness level, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The gaming laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It supports up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCle 4.0 SSD storage and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Alongside a four-zone RGB keyboard, the Infinix GT Book comes with a fully customisable RGB LED array called the Mecha Bar at the back of the laptop and a GT Control Center for lighting control. It has a dedicated Game Mode with choices of three graphics power modes - Dedicated GPU, Dynamic, and Integrated GPU, which can be accessed via MUX switch settings.

The Infinix GT Book is backed by a 70Wh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is claimed to fully charge the laptop in two and a half hours and offer a battery life of up to six hours. The laptop also supports up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C, and one HDMI 2.0 port alongside an SD card reader and an audio jack. It weighs 1.99kg and measures 358 x 258 x 18.9mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.99 kg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
