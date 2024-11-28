Technology News
HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India

The offers are available at HP World Stores and all HP authorised offline sellers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 18:39 IST
HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India

HP Omen Transcend 14 (pictured) was launched in India in April

  • HP's Black Friday deals will last till December 2
  • Offers apply on Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series models
  • Buyer can get offers on HP PCs priced at or above Rs. 79,999 in India
HP has announced lucrative cashback offers on a range of laptops and desktops as part of its Black Friday deals. With these offers, customers in India can get select models at lowered effective rates than their usual market rates. The offers are applicable on PCs priced at or above Rs. 79,999 in India. Among the discounted items are select Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series laptops and desktops. Notably, the offers are available for a limited period and eligible for HDFC bank cards users.

HP Black Friday Deals

The company announced that the Black Friday deals will be available for customers in India from November 27 to December 2. An instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 will be offered to buyers on transactions of Rs. 79,999 or more, while customers who buy an item worth Rs. 99,999 or more will get Rs. 8,000 back. Notably, these offers are only applicable to those opting for the EMI option on their HDFC credit cards.

The offers are available at HP World Stores and all HP authorised offline sellers, the company confirmed in a press release. Interested buyers in India can get up to Rs. 8,000 instant cashback on several laptop and desktop options from the Omen, Victus, Spectre, Pavilion, and Envy series.

HP's Black Friday deals are available on gaming machines like HP Victus, the HP Omen 16, the HP Omen 17, the HP Omen Transcend 14 as well as the HP Omen 35L gaming desktop. Notably, the HP Omen Transcend 14 starts in the country at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black option.

Among other PC offerings by HP, customers can enjoy the aforementioned deals on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, the HP OmniBook X, the HP Pavilion Plus 14, the HP Envy x360, the HP Spectre x360, the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q, and the HP Dragonfly G4. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 starts at Rs. 1,81,999, while the HP OmniBook X begins at Rs. 1,39,999.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.63 kg
