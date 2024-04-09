Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops have been refreshed with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors in India. The gaming and consumer portfolio by Dell now comes with a range of AI-based features for enhanced performance and efficiency. The Dell XPS models and the Alienware gaming laptop come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, while the Inspiron 14 Plus runs on Intel Arc GPU.

Dell XPS 16, XPS 14, Alienware m16 R2, Inspiron 14 Plus price in India

Dell XPS 16 (9640) starts at Rs. 2,99,990 in India, while the XPS 14 (9440) has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,99,990. Dell's Alienware m16 R2 (7440) price begins at Rs. 1,49,999, while the Inspiron 14 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,05,999.

The updated laptops will be available across the company's official website, DES, and other retail outlets in the country. The Dell XPS models will go on sale starting April 25, while the Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus are currently available for purchase.

Dell XPS 16, XPS 14 specifications

The Dell XPS series comes with several AI-based features including Copilot in Windows 11 and Touch Function Row. The latter assists in switching between media and function keys. The Dell XPS 16 is the most premium option in the lineup and it can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It is claimed to offer higher performance than the previous XPS 15 model. Meanwhile, the smaller Dell XPS 14 supports up to Intel Core Ultra 7 series processors alongside up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Dell XPS 16 features a 16.3-inch 4K+ (2,400x3,840 pixels) OLED display while the XPS 14 gets a 14.5-inch OLED screen with a 3.2K+ resolution. The display on both laptops offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision. Further, the company's Eyesafe technology reduces harmful blue light and optimises eye comfort. The frame of the laptops is made of aluminium with the display receiving Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The laptops feature a glass touchpad with haptic feedback.

The laptops get 3D stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio tuning. The Dell XPS 14 has a 8W quad-speaker design and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity while the Dell XPS 16 has a 10W quad-speaker design along with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. They sport a full-HD (1080 pixel) Webcam as well.

Dell has packed a 99.5Whr battery on the XPS 16 with support for 130W fast charging via USB Type-C port, whereas the Dell XPS 14 houses a 69.5Whr cell and gets a 60W charger.

Dell Alienware m16 R2 specifications

The gaming-focused Alienware m16 R2 runs on Windows 11 Pro and features a 16-inch QHD+ (1,600 x 2,560 pixels) display with 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 display. It is compatible with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with a TGP of 140W and a total performance power of up to 175W. It packs up to 64GB dual channel DDR5 memory and up to 8TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage option.

Dell Alienware m16 R2 offers a 14 percent larger touchpad than the previous models. It also gets a full-HD webcam equipped with IR for facial recognition, and HDR support. The laptop supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies and features Alienware's Cryo technology for thermal management during intense gaming sessions. It offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well.

The Alienware m16 R2 features a new Stealth Mode feature that allows users to set the performance of the machine to Quiet mode by pressing Fn + F2. This turns off the AlienFX lighting and changes the keyboard backlight to white.

It houses a 90Whr six-cell lithium-ion battery with support for 240W GaN or 280W standard AC charging options. It measures 23.5x249.4x363.9mm and weighs around 2.55 kilograms.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus specifications

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus runs on Windows 11 and features a 14.0-inch 2.2K(1,400x2,240 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. It can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU alongside an Intel Arc GPU paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Dell has equipped the Inspiron 14 Plus with a full-HD Webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support. It also includes a touchpad. The laptop packs a 64Whr battery coupled with 100W charging.

