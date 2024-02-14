Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch display with 2.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 18:46 IST
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 supports up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor

Highlights
  • Asus launched new gaming laptops
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,89,990
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 runs on Windows 11 Pro
Advertisement

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) was launched in India on Wednesday, February 14, as the company's latest gaming laptop. The new model comes with a 16-inch display with 2.5K resolution and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is backed by a 90Whr battery. Asus has also refreshed the ROG Strix Scar 16, and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-series processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The Asus ROG G22 desktop is also refreshed with the new Intel Core i7 series processor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG G22 price in India, availability

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,89,990. The new Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 comes with a starting price of Rs. 2,89,990, while the price of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 starts at Rs. 3,39,990. The Asus ROG G22 desktop has a starting price tag of Rs. 2,29,990. All new devices will go on sale through the Asus e-stores, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline channels.

Asus is offering its TUF H3 headset complementary for the first 50 customers purchasing the ROG Strix Scar 16 or ROG Strix Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 from the company's e-shop or stores between February 14 to February 20 at an additional charge of Rs. 1.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 runs on Windows 11 Pro and features a 16-inch 2.5K(1,600x2,560 pixels) WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on up to the AI-backed Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with up to Nvidia's RTX 4090 GPU. The GPU comes with an MUX Switch that can work alongside Nvidia's Advanced Optimus technology to extend gaming capabilities.

Asus has packed second-generation Arc Flow fans and a redesigned air outlet in the ROG Zephyrus G16 for thermal management. It is backed by a 90Whr battery. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The weighs around 1.85 kilograms.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG G22 specifications

Asus has also refreshed its ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops, and the ROG G22 gaming desktop. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 feature a 16-inch and an 18-inch Nebula HDR display, respectively, with 240Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1100 nits of peak brightness. They are equipped with the latest Intel Core i9 14900HX processor. They come in Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU options with a maximum total graphics power of 175W. The laptops include a dedicated MUX switch with support for Nvidia's Advanced Optimus. They pack up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe storage. Both models house 90Whr battery.

The Asus ROG G22 desktop is refreshed with up to Intel Core i7-14700F​ processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070​ graphics card and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. As a compact 10L desktop, the ROG G22 can happily sit on even the smallest desks. The gaming desktop has RGB lighting across the front panel. It has speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and AI noise-cancelling technology.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 48GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 1.85 kg
Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 2.50 kg
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 3.10 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 Price in India, Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Price in India, Asus ROG Strix Scar 18, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Price in India, Asus, Asus ROG G22, Asus ROG G22 Price in India, Asus ROG Zephyrus G1 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Releases Chat With RTX, an AI Chatbot That Runs Locally on Windows PC
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Design, Price, Screen Size Revealed in New Leak
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  2. Instagram Rolls Out Hidden Valentine’s Day Features: How to Use Them
  3. Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Over 1,000 Dedicated Apps, Company Executive Says
  4. Apple Rolls Out tvOS 17.4 Beta 3 With Fresh Evidence of HomePod With Display: Report
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed
  6. Nvidia Releases Chat With RTX, an AI Chatbot That Runs Locally on Windows PC
  7. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Camera Bump, Faux Leather Back Panel
  8. Android Safe Browsing Feature Rolled Out by Google With Live Threat Protection: How it Works
  9. OpenAI Tests a New Memory Feature for ChatGPT to Let the AI Remember Past Conversations
  10. Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »