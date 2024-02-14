Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) was launched in India on Wednesday, February 14, as the company's latest gaming laptop. The new model comes with a 16-inch display with 2.5K resolution and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is backed by a 90Whr battery. Asus has also refreshed the ROG Strix Scar 16, and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-series processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The Asus ROG G22 desktop is also refreshed with the new Intel Core i7 series processor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG G22 price in India, availability

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,89,990. The new Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 comes with a starting price of Rs. 2,89,990, while the price of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 starts at Rs. 3,39,990. The Asus ROG G22 desktop has a starting price tag of Rs. 2,29,990. All new devices will go on sale through the Asus e-stores, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline channels.

Asus is offering its TUF H3 headset complementary for the first 50 customers purchasing the ROG Strix Scar 16 or ROG Strix Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 from the company's e-shop or stores between February 14 to February 20 at an additional charge of Rs. 1.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 runs on Windows 11 Pro and features a 16-inch 2.5K(1,600x2,560 pixels) WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on up to the AI-backed Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with up to Nvidia's RTX 4090 GPU. The GPU comes with an MUX Switch that can work alongside Nvidia's Advanced Optimus technology to extend gaming capabilities.

Asus has packed second-generation Arc Flow fans and a redesigned air outlet in the ROG Zephyrus G16 for thermal management. It is backed by a 90Whr battery. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The weighs around 1.85 kilograms.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG G22 specifications

Asus has also refreshed its ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops, and the ROG G22 gaming desktop. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 feature a 16-inch and an 18-inch Nebula HDR display, respectively, with 240Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1100 nits of peak brightness. They are equipped with the latest Intel Core i9 14900HX processor. They come in Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU options with a maximum total graphics power of 175W. The laptops include a dedicated MUX switch with support for Nvidia's Advanced Optimus. They pack up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe storage. Both models house 90Whr battery.

The Asus ROG G22 desktop is refreshed with up to Intel Core i7-14700F​ processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070​ graphics card and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. As a compact 10L desktop, the ROG G22 can happily sit on even the smallest desks. The gaming desktop has RGB lighting across the front panel. It has speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and AI noise-cancelling technology.

