Acer launched a series of new laptops on Thursday. The devices expanded the company's existing Predator, Swift and Vero series. The new launches include the Acer Predator Triton 17 X, Acer Predator Triton 14, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, Acer Swift X 16, and Acer Aspire Vero 15 laptops. The new Predator lineup and the Vero device are all powered by 13th Gen Intel processors while the Swift series device is backed by an AMD Ryzen chipset. The company also confirmed the prices and launch timelines of the devices.

Acer Predator Triton 17 X, Acer Predator Triton 14 price, availability

Acer confirmed that the Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) model will go on sale in North America and China in May, starting at $3,799 (roughly Rs. 3,12,200) and CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 3,57,700), respectively. The laptop will be available for purchase in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region in June, starting at EUR 4,499 (roughly Rs. 4,05,000).

Meanwhile, the Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) model will be available for purchase in North America and EMEA region in May starting at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,23,200) and EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900), respectively.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition price, availability

Scheduled to go on sale in North America and in EMEA in May starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 98,500) and EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,98,000), respectively, the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) model is already available in China from March starting at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,400).

On the other hand, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition model will be available for purchase in North America and in EMEA in June starting at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,87,500) and EUR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 3,60,000), respectively.

Acer Swift X 16, Acer Aspire Vero 15 price, availability

The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) model will go on sale in North America in July starting at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), while it will be available for purchase in EMEA a little earlier in June starting at EUR 1,566 (roughly Rs. 1,41,100). The laptop will begin its sale in China in May starting at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,400).

Going on sale in EMEA and China in May, the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) model will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,700), respectively. The laptop will be available for purchase in North America in June, starting at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 57,500).

Acer Predator Triton 17 X specifications, features

The Acer Predator Triton X claims to be amongst the fastest laptops for gamers and creators to date. It is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also comes with 64GB DDR5 5,600Hz RAM and a 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The laptop features a 17-inch WQXGA micro LED (AmLED) display with a refresh rate of 250Hz and a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. It has a backlit RGB keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, and a glass touchpad.

The device includes thermal cooling solutions like Vortex Flow technology and also has a six-speaker DTS:X Ultra surround sound system. It supports Intel Killer E3100G+ Ethernet and Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i connectivity, alongside a Thunderbolt 4 connection for lightning-fast wired connectivity. It comes with 100W fast charging support and an SD 7.0 card reader for quick data transfer.

Acer Predator Triton 14 specifications, features

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 GPUs, the Predator Triton 14 model is designed as a portable gaming laptop measuring 18.9-19.9 mm. It sports a compact 14-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Mini LED display with a refresh rate of 350Hz.

The laptop supports up to 32 GB of 6,000MHz LPDDR5 RAM and an M.2 SSD slot. It also supports Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i connectivity and offers a complete range of ports including a microSD card reader. It comes with an advanced cooling system that includes custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology and Vortex Flow airflow optimisation.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 specifications, features

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is also marketed as a gaming laptop at a relatively lower budget. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The 16-inch lineup offers multiple display panel options including a WQXGA (2,560x1,600) IPS screen and a WUXGA (1,920x1,200) display. Both options offer refresh rates of 165Hz along with Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition specifications, features

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition model comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM. The device includes PredatorSense 4.0, a discrete GPU-only option which maximises gaming performance.

The 15.6-inch display panel combines the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene-rendering technologies to enable users to enjoy 3D visuals without any additional gadgets like 3D glasses.

Acer Swift X 16 specifications, features

Weighing 1.9 kilograms and measuring 17.9mm in thickness, the Acer Swift X 16 model features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and offers higher colour accuracy, covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop claims to offer 33 percent more scrolling space than its predecessor.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor with built-in Radeon 780M graphics unit. Customers can choose to pair an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 dedicated GPU for graphically demanding tasks. It also comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SDD.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 specifications, features

Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 100 percent sRGB, the Acer Aspire Vero 15 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.

The Aspire Vero 15 claims to have an eco-friendly design with an increased percentage of PCR plastic used in the body from 30 percent to 40 percent. The company also claims that this model emits 30 percent fewer CO2 emissions in production while ensuring product quality. The OceanGlass trackpad claims to have recycled ocean-bound plastic.

