HP Omen Transcend 14 was launched in India on Wednesday, April 3. It was initially unveiled in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The laptop gets a compact design with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate and is said to be the world's first to be equipped with audio tuned by HyperX. The gaming laptop is backed by an Intel Core Ultra processor that comes with an inbuilt Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India, availability

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is priced in India at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black colour option, while the Ceramic White variant is listed at Rs. 1,75,999. The laptop comes with a free HyperX bag alongside a HyperX mouse and headset. It is currently available for sale in the country via Amazon, HP India website, and offline HP World Stores.

HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications, features

The HP Omen Transcend 14 carries a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Low Blue Light protection and edge-to-edge glass. The laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

Featuring an HP True Vision 1080p full-HD IR camera, the HP Omen Transcend 14 also comes with integrated dual-array digital microphones and dual speakers tuned by HyperX Audio with support for HP Audio Boost and DTS X Ultra. The laptop also carries a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard with a lattice-less translucent sky printed keycaps that's also a world's first according to HP.

HP has crammed a 71Wh battery into the Omen Transcend 14 laptop with support for 140W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port. It also supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The gaming laptop has two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one headphone/microphone combo jack. It measures 31.3cm x 23.35cm x 1.69cm in size and weighs only 1.63kg.

