Technology News

HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability

HP Omen Transcend 14 comes with 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 14:15 IST
HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen Transcend 14 is offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • HP Omen Transcend 14 ships with Windows 11 Home
  • It is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM
  • The HP Omen Transcend 14 supports 140W wired fast charging
Advertisement

HP Omen Transcend 14 was launched in India on Wednesday, April 3. It was initially unveiled in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The laptop gets a compact design with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate and is said to be the world's first to be equipped with audio tuned by HyperX. The gaming laptop is backed by an Intel Core Ultra processor that comes with an inbuilt Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and is paired with an  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India, availability

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is priced in India at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black colour option, while the Ceramic White variant is listed at Rs. 1,75,999. The laptop comes with a free HyperX bag alongside a HyperX mouse and headset. It is currently available for sale in the country via Amazon, HP India website, and offline HP World Stores.

HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications, features

The HP Omen Transcend 14 carries a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Low Blue Light protection and edge-to-edge glass. The laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. It is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

Featuring an HP True Vision 1080p full-HD IR camera, the HP Omen Transcend 14 also comes with integrated dual-array digital microphones and dual speakers tuned by HyperX Audio with support for HP Audio Boost and DTS X Ultra. The laptop also carries a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard with a lattice-less translucent sky printed keycaps that's also a world's first according to HP. 

HP has crammed a 71Wh battery into the Omen Transcend 14 laptop with support for 140W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port. It also supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The gaming laptop has two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one headphone/microphone combo jack. It measures 31.3cm x 23.35cm x 1.69cm in size and weighs only  1.63kg.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Omen Transcend 14-FB0089TX Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 14-FB0089TX Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent IMAX certified display
  • Slim design and portable form factor
  • Good keyboard
  • Very good performance for the size
  • Bad
  • Speakers could've been better
  • Battery life is average
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.63 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP Omen Transcend 14, HP Omen Transcend 14 India launch, HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India, HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications, HP
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO
Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. HP Envy x360 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Date Set; Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts
  2. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Chatbot for Xbox
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'Alive and Well', Says Saber Interactive CEO
  7. Apple Could Be Forced to Let iPhone Users Uninstall Photos App in Europe: Report
  8. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Set for April 9; Price, Colourway, Key Features Revealed
  9. HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With 2.8K OLED Display, Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Launched in India
  10. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »