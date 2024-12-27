The mid-range segment has been among the most contested segments in the smartphone landscape in India. We have seen brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus launching smartphones back-to-back in this segment to get a good grip on the market. Brands like iQOO and Motorola were trying to establish themselves with a unique yet premium design language coupled with some top-of-the-line features and specifications. Interestingly, the year 2024 has also been the year where we have seen the adoption of AI in this price segment. Almost every brand tries to offer some interesting set of AI features with their latest mid-range smartphones.

Moreover, design was another area where the brands tried to make a long-lasting impression. This, coupled with added features, surely made the smartphones in this segment truly flagship-grade. That said, only a handful of the devices made a lasting impression on the customers this year. So, without further ado, here are the best smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000 in India that are reviewed and rated by Gadgets 360, in no particular order.

Phones Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 8 Rs 29,999 Realme 13 Pro+ 9 Rs 29,999 iQOO Z9s Pro 8 Rs. 24,999 OnePlus Nord 4 8 Rs 29,999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro 8 Rs 27,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a mid-range smartphone under the Rs. 35,000 price segment. The smartphone packs a punch in almost all departments. Whether it be premium or solid design language, thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection at the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. The display is responsive to fast-paced gaming and offers good colour reproduction.

In our review, we noticed that the handset packs a brilliant battery life. In our HD video battery loop test, the Note 14 Pro+ ran for 33 hours and 51 minutes, which is impressive. The phone can handle the performance like a pro, while the cameras are decent in most scenarios. However, the phone does come with its fair share of flaws with some noticeable bloatware and software support.

Realme 13 Pro+

Those looking for a good camera-centric smartphone under this price segment can consider the Realme 13 Pro+. The latest mid-range smartphone from Realme has been refined over previous generations. With the introduction of HyerImage+, the phone gives stiff competition to its rivals with its camera prowess. The handset comes with improved performance and plenty of AI features that make it a strong contender in this price segment.

In our review, we also noticed that the handset features an impressive performance in the camera department. The handset produces excellent results in different lighting conditions with plenty of details, excellent dynamic range, and accurate white balance. The phone also lasted an impressive 32 hours in our HD video loop test. That said, the problem of bloatware persists on this device, which hampers the whole user experience. In terms of performance, the handset is not meant for heavy gamers but for those who want a great camera performance.

iQOO Z9s Pro

The iQOO Z9s Pro is yet another good recommendation at this price point for those who are looking for a performance-centric handset. The model from the brand comes equipped with a good mix of premium vegan leather finish and pro-grade performance. The display offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. The viewing angles are great, and the outdoor visibility is also good. Moreover, the handset comes loaded with a good set of cameras at this price point.

The handset offered a good mix of style, performance, and features, as noted in our review. The handset comes loaded with a decent battery life, as it lasted 26 hours and 42 minutes in the HD battery loop test. The performance is good for those who are looking for a device that can handle most of the power usage. However, it comes with its fair share of cons, and bloatware is one of the most annoying. Also, the number of Android upgrades seems to be subpar with the competition.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord series has always been the top-selling smartphone in this price segment as they offer some flagship-grade performance at an affordable price tag. The same is the case with the OnePlus Nord 4. Interestingly, the brand has made some noticeable improvements in the OnePlus Nord 4 that make it among the best mid-range smartphones of 2024. To start with, it is one of the few smartphones in the country that comes with an aluminium unibody design. The handset also offers reliable day-to-day performance and a decent battery life.

In our review, we noticed that the handset offered a reliable performance in daily usage cases. You get a stable performance, fast battery charging support, and a good primary camera. However, there are still some shortcomings, and the wide-angle lens is one of them. Moreover, some unwanted software is also one of the few things that hold it back. Still, these can be resolved by uninstalling or disabling the apps in question.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola has revamped its Edge series with better product offerings this year. We have seen multiple models in this series that bring a good blend of premium and sleek design language coupled with some powerful performance. And we can say the same for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The latest handset from Motorola comes equipped with some flagship-grade features at this price point.

In our review, the handset got a solid rating in different departments. The handset offers a stunning design language that stands out from the crowd. The display is crisp and offers a lot of vibrant colours. The phone delivers decent performance, while the cameras are usable, if not great. Apart from this, the phone comes equipped with features like wireless charging, an IP68 rating, and a lot more. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy today.

Honourable Mentions

Although the above-mentioned phones are among the best mid-range offerings of 2024, some honourable mentions almost made it to the list. Check them out here:

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R is one of the best smartphones available in the Rs 40,000 price segment, though it did not meet the cut due to the price tag. The phone came quite close to this list as the device is currently retailing around Rs 39,999. That said, the handset is still one of the best options to buy under this price segment if you are willing to add some extra bucks.

In our review, we noticed that the handset delivered a good performance in almost all the departments. The handset basically bridges the gap between affordable and flagship segments. The OnePlus 12R delivers a solid overall experience. While a few similarly priced competitors might offer slightly better cameras, the phone is still a well-rounded package. It provides a stunning display, exceptional performance, impressive speakers, fast wired charging support, and a durable battery life.

Honor 200

Honor entered the mid-range and premium segment with its Honor 200 series. The Honor 200 Pro caters to the premium segment, while the Honor 200 is meant for the mid-range category. The handset comes equipped with some of the best cameras in this price segment. However, with limited software availability, the phone did not make it to the cut.

The handset is a good package with a special focus on the camera, as noted in our review. The device offers a sleek and premium design that looks unique. The display is bright and crisp, which makes it an ideal device for content consumption. However, the camera is the primary highlight of this device, which delivers some stunning results with its primary sensor and portrait camera, though the same cannot be said for the wide-angle sensor. The performance is decent, though the software needs some major improvement.