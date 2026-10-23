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Oppo 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank With USB-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Oppo 22.5W power bank offers a built-in braided USB-C cable

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 15:16 IST
Oppo 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank With USB-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo 10,000mAh Power Bank comes in a single black finish

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Highlights
  • Oppo's 10,000mAh power bank has a compact design
  • It has a built-in USB-C cable that can also be used as a lanyard
  • It offers a maximum power output of 22.5W
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Oppo has released a follow-up to its 45W power bank, launched earlier this year. The new power bank, the Oppo 22.5W 10000 Power Bank, keeps the same design but drops the SuperVOOC charging protocol. The device can charge up to three devices simultaneously and comes with a built-in USB-C charging cable. The portable power bank has no display but uses an LED indicator to show charging and charge status and is airline-approved.

OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 Price, Availability

Oppo's 22.5W Power Bank 10000 costs Rs. 2,199 in India. It is available in a single Black finish. You can buy the power bank only from Oppo's official India website and at Oppo's retail stores. The power bank is currently on pre-order and will go on sale from October 29.

OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 Features, Specifications

Oppo's 22.5W Power Bank 10000 (model number PBSV17) has an ABS plastic body with a carbon-fibre-like texture. It has a built-in braided USB-C cable that can be used as a loop or lanyard. It weighs 185 grams and measures 110.8 × 70 × 15.9mm, putting it in the portable power bank category.

The power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity (lithium-ion batteries) and offers up to 22.5W charging output. Oppo claims it can charge an iPhone 16 about 2 times. The brand also claims that it can simultaneously charge three devices at once. This would be possible using the built-in Type-C cable, the USB-A and USB-C ports. Charging protocols include PD, PPS, QC, UFCS and VOOC.

The OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 also supports a low-current charging mode for TWS earbuds and smartwatches. A 4-level LED indicator shows charging status and the internal battery level.

The device offers multiple safety protections for its battery, including over-voltage protection, overheating protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection, abnormal impedance protection, battery overcharge protection, lighting protection, electrostatic discharge protection, undervoltage protection, EMF protection, cable detection and input surge protection.

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Further reading: OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 with Built-in Cable, Oppo 22.5W Power Bank 10000, Oppo, Oppo 22.5W Power Bank 10000 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Oppo 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank With USB-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Specifications
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