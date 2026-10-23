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YouTube Updates Home Feed With Custom Recommendations and Dedicated Content Feeds

Users without a YouTube Premium subscription can save up to three active custom feeds on YouTube.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 15:16 IST
YouTube Updates Home Feed With Custom Recommendations and Dedicated Content Feeds

Photo Credit: YouTube

Users can create a custom feed by tapping the "+" button at the top of the Home feed

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Highlights
  • YouTube announced the new discovery features
  • Custom feed prompts expire after 30 days of inactivity
  • The platform will also let users modify existing feeds
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YouTube has announced enhancements to its Home page experience on mobile and desktop. The Google-owned video streaming platform now lets users build custom feeds by describing what they want to see in their own words. It has also added a redesigned Home tab. YouTube now gets dedicated feeds for specific content formats on the mobile app. The former Subscriptions feed has been moved to the top bar on the Home tab. The new custom feeds feature is currently available in the US.

YouTube Introduces Custom Feeds for Personalised Video Recommendations

In a Community post, YouTube announced the rollout of new features aimed at streamlining content discovery. The video streaming platform now allows users to create custom feeds by describing what they want to see in their own words.

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Users can create a custom feed by tapping the "+" button at the top of the Home feed and typing out a description. For instance, users can request guided meditations under 10 minutes or yoga classes, and YouTube will then generate a personalised feed based on the description.

youtube custom feed YouTube

Photo Credit: YouTube

 

YouTube says custom feeds are saved at the top of the screen so users can switch between interests without creating a new feed each time. By tapping the prompt box at the top of an existing feed, users can change the text. Custom feed prompts expire after 30 days of inactivity.

Users without a YouTube Premium subscription can save up to three active custom feeds. Premium subscribers, on the other hand, can save up to eight. Feeds created on mobile devices will also sync with the desktop version when users sign in with the same Google account.

The custom feeds feature is currently rolling out on mobile and desktop in English. It is available for users in the US who are signed in and aged 13 years or older with search history enabled. YouTube confirmed it plans to expand availability to additional regions and users in the future.

Additionally, YouTube has also revamped the top bar on its mobile app home page to give users quick access to dedicated feeds and personalised features.

The platform has added standard feeds across the top of the Home tab, including Live, Music, and Movies and TV. This is available for users with active subscriptions. The former Subscriptions feed has been moved directly to the top bar on the Home tab. 

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Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Custom Feeds, YouTube Features, YouTube Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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