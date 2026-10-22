Google is rolling out Personal Intelligence for Gemini on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. The latest update brings personalised AI assistance to compatible vehicles and allows Gemini to use information from Google's first-party apps to answer complex queries. Users can make complex requests, get personalised recommendations, retrieve details from past conversations and more with the feature. Users can interact with Gemini while driving. Personal Intelligence needs user permission to access connected Google apps.

Gemini Personal Intelligence Arrives on Android Auto

In a blog post, Google announced that Gemini is now available globally on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. With this update, Users can interact with Gemini using natural language while driving. Instead of manually searching for details from multiple apps, Gemini will answer users' complex queries using data from Google's Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, Google Maps, YouTube, and Search.

Google says Personal Intelligence has two main capabilities: retrieving specific details from connected apps and reasoning across complex sources to answer questions. This allows drivers to ask follow-up questions and receive personalised responses.

Users can ask Gemini about their flight gate and flight status. It also lets users find and shortlist restaurants along a route that match the user's preferences. The integration also supports navigation based on personal information. The assistant can also remember and navigate to places mentioned in the previous conversation.

As mentioned, Personal Intelligence is optional and requires user permission to access connected Google apps. Google says it built Personal Intelligence with privacy at the centre, and users can decide which information Gemini can access. The permission can be turned off at any time through Gemini settings. Cars with Google built-in only share personal responses when you're in the car with your phone connected.

Google has started rolling out Personal Intelligence on Android Auto, and it will be available on cars featuring Google built-in in the coming months. Users who have already enabled the feature in the Gemini app will have their preferences carry over to the in-car experience.

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