Google announced the rollout of Gemini 4 Argon to developers and enterprises globally on Tuesday. The latest artificial intelligence (AI) model is designed to handle coding, research, writing and other complex tasks across domains. Google claims that Gemini 4 Argon outperforms other frontier AI models on benchmarks. It secured the top spot on Vals Index, which evaluates model performance across economically significant sectors. The new AI model is made available through the Gemini application programming interface (API). Google AI subscribers can also access it.

Google Gemini 4 Argon Availability, Pricing

Google, in a press release on Tuesday, confirmed that Gemini 4 Argon is now globally available to developers and enterprises via the Gemini API. Google AI subscribers can access it in Google Antigravity, the Gemini app, and AI Mode in Search.

Gemini 4 Argon is launched with an introductory price of $2 (roughly Rs. 190) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 900) per million output tokens. Cached input tokens are available at a 95 percent discount.

The introductory period expires on November 30, 2026, and after that Google will charge $4 (roughly Rs. 400) per 1M input tokens and $20 (roughly Rs. 1,800) per 1M output tokens.

Google Gemini 4 Argon Features

Google says the Gemini 4 Argon is designed to complete complex tasks across domains including coding, finance, legal, cybersecurity, and science. It is claimed to have outperformed other frontier models on benchmarks and ranked first on the Vals Index.

Gemini 4 Argon is also said to have performed well in solving complex engineering tasks. Google says Argon in Antigravity has helped teams increase agentic code submissions by more than 35 percent while reducing code rollbacks by nearly a third. Google highlighted that Argon helped the Chrome team separate core webpage handling from around a six-million-line legacy folder of browser features held within Chromium's 40 million-line codebase. This work, which would normally take months, was completed in weeks.

Enterprise customers and startups, in Google's access program, including Deloitte, LexisNexis, Ambience Healthcare, and Isomorphic Labs, have also been testing the model for deep research, document synthesis, longitudinal data analysis, and large-scale codebase reasoning

Google says Argon optimised Google's Agent Development Kit and reduced in-memory session preparation time by 40 percent and sped up cold imports by 21 percent. The model also claimed to have optimised the open-source xTB quantum chemistry package, making molecular structure predictions up to 2.3 times faster. It states that Argon delivered a 2.85x inference speedup for Gemma 4 E2B on an A100 GPU.

Google confirmed that it is expanding the Fairwind Program to hundreds of additional partners.