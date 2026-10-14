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Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery

Google said Android users can now vibe code apps and run them privately on their devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 15:22 IST
Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery

Photo Credit: Google

The company will soon allow users to share their apps with friends and family

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Highlights
  • No developer account is required to build or run vibe-coded apps
  • New AI tool Ask Play compares apps and highlights key user sentiment
  • The Google Play Store experience is expanding to XR devices and cars
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Google announced an expansion of the capabilities of the Google Play Store on Tuesday. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, users can now create and run their own Android apps with AI tools and natural language prompts, eliminating the need of having a developer account. There are also new ways to discover apps and games on the Play Store, with AI-powered recommendations and personalised game discovery tools rolling out. Users can also discover and access Play Store content in Gemini.

Support for Vibe-Coded Apps, AI Discovery Features on Play Store

In a blog post, Google said that users can now vibe code apps and run them privately on their phone. This simply means that they are eligible to create custom Android apps using Google AI Studio and install them on their own devices through Google Play. The company emphasized that such vibe-coded apps will remain separate from the publicly listed ones on the Play Store catalogue.

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Google, however, will soon allow users to share their apps with friends and family. Those who want to publish their creations publicly will need to move to a professional developer account, after which their apps will undergo the same Trust and Safety reviews and quality checks as other Play Store submissions.

To access this capability, users are only required to have a standard account and do not have to sign up for a developer account. The feature is rolling out in select markets, including the US, for users aged 18 and above.

Apart from this, the tech giant is introducing new AI-powered discovery tools, the first of which is Ask Play. Google says this feature can now compare apps and highlight key differences alongside user sentiment. Play in Gemini will bring apps, games, and developer content from Google Play into Gemini conversations.

Google is also expanding the Play Store experience across devices. Vehicles that have Google built-in can experience an adaptable storefront through the vehicle's display. Meanwhile, Play Store on XR devices is now said to be capable of offering a 3D browsing experience.

For gamers, there is a new Game Finder. The company says it uses information about games and player preferences to recommend titles based on individual tastes rather than popularity alone. The most notable aspect of Game Finder is claimed to be the Gamer DNA feature, which analyses how users play and the preferences they share. As per Google, players can refine their preferences by specifying games, genres, and mechanics.

Game Finder is rolling out in English to users in the US. Another addition is Game Playlists. The name is self-explanatory, with the feature allowing players to curate collections of games.

There are several small updates as well. The tech giant has announced Sprints, which are 48-hour challenges involving groups of two to five players. Meanwhile, Sidekick, an in-game overlay available on select devices, is gaining support for recording 30-second Playbacks. The Play Store is also expanding its PC gaming catalogue with titles such as Dave the Diver and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Upcoming games include REPLACED, Chosen by Odin and Over the Hill.

For families, Google is adding an option for parents to share a child's age range, or their own, directly with apps through Family Link.

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Further reading: Google Play Store, Google Play, Gemini, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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