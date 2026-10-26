WhatsApp launched the Communities feature in 2022 to let users bring multiple related group chats under one roof. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new Organizations feature that is expected to make it easier for community admins to manage groups and the members. The upcoming functionality is expected to provide a dedicated space for community members and the sub-groups. The feature is said to be currently under development for Android and is not available to beta testers yet.

WhatsApp Organizations Feature

As reported by WABetaInfo, hints about the Organisations feature were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.43.1. The feature gives community admins better tools to manage large communities.

The report includes a screenshot of the WhatsApp Organisations feature. The new feature acts as a dedicated space where community admins can manage their community and its members. It will display the organisation's name and description, along with the total number of members.

Admins can see the total number of members through a “View all” option and which sub-groups they belong to. Right now, admins handling large WhatsApp Communities have to manually check different groups separately to track membership. The new feature could simplify this process by bringing the relevant information together in one place.

The proposed Organizations feature is expected to work like an additional management layer for administrators. Regular community members are not expected to interact directly with this feature, and their existing group conversations would remain unchanged.

WhatsApp's Organisations feature is reportedly still in the early stages of development. The company has not announced a release timeline. It is also unclear whether the feature will eventually become available on iOS or other platforms. For now, WhatsApp users cannot access Organizations through the beta programme.

Besides Organizations feature, WhatsApp is rumoured to bring the scheduled messages feature to the Android version. It could also add a shortcut to share Instagram Reels in chats.